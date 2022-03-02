X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Cambodia

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools

Founded by the former publisher of the shuttered Cambodia Daily, the schools imparted free English and computer classes

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: March 02, 2022 10:03 AM GMT

Updated: March 02, 2022 10:10 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

The power of the innocent

Feb 27, 2022
3

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
4

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
5

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
6

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
7

Thai army, police implicated in deaths of Rohingya refugees

Feb 28, 2022
8

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
9

At least 80 children taken hostage by Myanmar junta

Feb 28, 2022
10

Christian family attacked, forcibly displaced 'for faith' in Laos

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Students sit socially distanced in a classroom as Cambodia reopened schools in low-risk coronavirus areas in Phnom Penh on Sept. 15, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

More than 550 non-government schools funded by Japan Relief for Cambodia and the World Assistance for Cambodia (JRfC-WAfC) began closing on March 1 following an order from the Ministry of Education.

No reason was given by local education officials for closing the rural-based primary and secondary schools that were part of the legacy left by Bernie Krisher, the former publisher of the independent newspaper Cambodia Daily.

A letter from Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron terminated the government’s agreement with JRfC-WAfC, requiring the organization to halt its activities in Cambodia.

The letter was posted on Facebook by teachers who worked at the schools, which specialized in English and computer skills, CamboJA News said.

Cambodia Daily earned a fierce reputation for independent journalism and as a critic of the government. It was forced to close in 2017 after being handed an unexpected tax bill amid a crackdown on opposition dissent.

The opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was dissolved by the courts at about the same time, enabling the long-ruling Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) to win every seat contested at elections the following year, prompting an outcry among civil society groups.

I have taught here 23 years so far, and I am greatly saddened because I have tried my best for poor students

CamboJA News said Krisher, best known as the founder and publisher of Cambodia Daily, was a long-time journalism promoter and established JRfC in 1993 to galvanize support to help rehabilitate Cambodia from the devastation of its long-running civil wars.

Krisher died in 2019 and his daughter Deborah Krisher-Steele now oversees the NGO. She said she could not speak on the record about the closure of the organization’s schools.

Kheav Tola, 40, was a teacher at a JRfC school in Kampong Speu province and said in an online post that he was disappointed the schools were being shuttered without a clear explanation, adding students would attend classes free of charge and outside public school hours.

“After shutting schools, I can see the emotional impact on children that studied with [us],” Kheav Tola said. “I have taught here 23 years so far, and I am greatly saddened because I have tried my best for poor students.”

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Tes Sovanren, who worked from 2008 until 2021 at a primary school supported by the organization in Preah Vihear province, said she was saddened when she heard of the closures.

“The school has helped a lot of children with English teaching and computers, without paying money,” Tes Sovanren added.

Education Minister Hang Chuon Naron could not be reached for comment.

However, ministry spokesman Dy Khamboly told CamboJA News that he hadn’t received information about the closure of JRfC schools, adding there was “no need to care about it.”

“I request that if not necessary, no need to provoke on such an issue, there are lots of stories to be published,” he said. “Why is it necessary to disseminate this simple story?”

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Cambodian authorities blame drought for lack of clean water
Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine
Bishop calls for Lenten prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine
Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics
Philippine bishop issues election threat to clerics
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Support Us

Latest News

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools
Mar 2, 2022
China's leaders prepare to tackle social ills
Mar 2, 2022
Music-composing Jesuit priest dies in Indonesia
Mar 2, 2022
Southeast Asian bishops express solidarity with Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Catholic nuns among Indians stranded in Ukraine
Mar 2, 2022
Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen
Mar 2, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022
As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point
Mar 1, 2022
Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'
Feb 28, 2022
Letter from Rome: How Putin continues to play the pope
Feb 28, 2022

Features

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
A mission to prevent lonely deaths in South Korea
Feb 24, 2022
Hong Kong bishop stresses dialogue in troubled region
Feb 24, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Kirill the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch

Kirill, the extremely political Russian Orthodox patriarch
A real war and culture war dividends

A "real war" and "culture war" dividends
African Christians Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue

African Christians, Muslims make landmark commitment to interreligious dialogue
Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

Caritas appeals for opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine

The price of democracy

The price of democracy
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.