Cambodia claims growing support for Myanmar peace talks

Cambodia has claimed increased support for its effort to negotiate an end to the violence in Myanmar as the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

A flurry of statements released since Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen’s highly controversial weekend talks with Myanmar’s military junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing claimed support from China, Japan, India and the United Kingdom.

Cambodia’s Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, who is also ASEAN special envoy to Myanmar, said his Thai counterpart Don Pramatwinai “strongly supported the outcomes” of the meet while adding that Hun Sen’s experience greatly contributed to resolving the Myanmar crisis.

The Thai response was not unexpected given its government was deposed after a coup in 2014 and elections held five years later were derided as “ineptly rigged” by The Economist.

China — Cambodia’s closest ally — said it was hoping a restoration of stability through political dialogue could be achieved at the earliest possible date.

“China will fully support Cambodia, the rotating chair of ASEAN, in playing an active role and making an important contribution to properly managing the differences among parties of Myanmar,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said in a regular press conference.

A failure by Min Aung Hlaing to meet those conditions resulted in ASEAN banning Myanmar from attending its annual summits

Prak Sokhonn said he also briefed India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who said India was monitoring the situation closely and “highly valued the important role played by Cambodia as the chair of ASEAN this year.”

He also met with Amanda Milling, the British minister of state for Asia, and said Cambodia and the United Kingdom had pledged to address Myanmar’s crisis after a “dynamic bilateral discussion.”

The South Korean-based Universal Peace Federation (UPF) said it supported the outcome of the official visit, according to a dispatch from the government-friendly Fresh News service.

“The UPF director-general called the premier’s visit to Myanmar a ‘peace visit’ and he congratulated the three successful outcomes, including the declaration of ceasefire, the support for ASEAN chair’s special envoy, and the humanitarian relief without discrimination,” it said.

The ASEAN five-point consensus as agreed to by the bloc in April 2021 calls for an immediate cessation of violence, constructive dialogue among all parties, mediation to be facilitated by an envoy of ASEAN’s chair, humanitarian assistance and a visit by the special envoy to Myanmar.

Hun Sen is claiming his visit had moved the peace process forward, initiated an extension of a military ceasefire until the end of this year and paved the way for talks with all parties, including ousted leaders like Aung San Suu Kyi.

Most ASEAN leaders have refrained from commenting and just two days after Hun Sen's visit Suu Kyi was jailed for four years for having a walkie-talkie in her home and violating Covid-19 health rules.

More than 1,400 people have been killed in Myanmar since last February's coup.