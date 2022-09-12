Cambodia cancels Water Festival ahead of summit

Cancelation, for the third year in a row, is a blow to the local economy

Participants prepare for the dragon boat race during the annual Water Festival on the Tonle Sap in Phnom Penh on Nov. 12, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

The Cambodian government has canceled this year’s Water Festival in Phnom Penh, which attracts hundreds of thousands of people to the capital, amid security concerns for world leaders who will attend the ASEAN leaders’ summit in November.

The festival was slated to be held from Nov. 7-9 with leaders — including those from the United States, Russia and China — expected to meet here from Nov 10-13 with counterparts from the 10 countries that make up the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Sources close to the government said there were concerns about providing security for the event and the four-day leaders’ summit, which will end Cambodia’s year as chair of the trading bloc.

“I think it’s just a bit too much to hold both over the same week,” one source said.

Traditionally, the festival is marked by a regatta staged in front of the Royal Palace as the wet season ends when the Tonle Sap, a great lake and tributary feeding off the Mekong River, changes course. It swells with the mid-year monsoon then changes direction as the waters recede.

The festival can attract more than two million people who pour into Phnom Penh from the countryside, requiring more than 10,000 security guards, and line the banks of the Tonle Sap and Mekong River for the annual boat races.

"This is the third consecutive year that the premier event was called off"

The decision, made by the Council of Ministers, is also a blow to the local tourism industry struggling to recover from the pandemic. Hotels are normally booked out with bars doing a brisk trade. Illegal gambling is not uncommon but for the most part, families dominate the festivities.

However, it has also been marred by tragedy and political turmoil.

Twelve years ago a stampede on a bridge during the final night of the three-day event claimed 353 lives. Most were teenagers.

The Water Festival has since been canceled for a range of reasons including the death of the widely revered King Father Norodom Sihanouk, drought, the Covid-19 pandemic, security issues and street demonstrations that often follow national elections.

This is the third consecutive year that the premier event was called off. However, provincial authorities will still be able to stage boat races in the countryside, a government statement said.

“In each province across the country, celebrations are permitted, based on conditions on the ground,” it said. “The November festivities will bring joy to the people, promote tourism and generate income for local people.”

The last festival, in 2019, was held under a political pall after the leader of the now outlawed Cambodian National Rescue Party promised to return from exile in France and stage a long march across the country with a "tsunami of supporters" to unseat Prime Minister Hun Sen.

That did not materialize but it did prompt authorities to impose tight security measures across Cambodia. Sam Rainsy has since been charged in absentia for treason and will be jailed for decades should he return.

