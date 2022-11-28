Cambodia arrests casino strike union leader

Move follows damning human rights report claiming union oppression

Former employees of NagaWorld casino and rights group representatives prepare to release balloons to mark International Women's Day and to demand the release of jailed trade unionists in front of Prey Sar prison in Phnom Penh on March 8. (Photo: AFP)

Union leader Chhim Sithar, who has led a year-long strike and demonstrations outside the NagaWorld casino in Phnom Penh, has been detained by authorities after returning from Australia and a 12-day trade union conference.

Human rights group Licadho said she was detained at Phnom Penh International Airport on Nov. 26 and was sent to a correctional facility for apparently violating bail conditions set earlier this year after being released from pre-trial detention.

“Upon her release, neither Sithar nor her lawyers were informed of any judicial supervision or probation conditions, such as travel restrictions,” Licadho said in a statement. Chhim Sithar is president of the Labor Rights Supported Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld which wants improved severance pay and 365 union leaders and delegates reinstated after they were laid off in April last year.

The dispute — and heavy-handed tactics by the authorities — have been monitored by Western embassies, the United Nations and labor groups, but efforts to have Prime Minister Hun Sen intervene and negotiate a resolution have so failed.

“The authorities try to scare us. I am not scared to be rearrested"

However, the Ministry of Labour has claimed some success through negotiations with individual striking workers and says that another five former employees had accepted a payout and ended their dispute with the company.

“As of today, a total of 249 of the 373 employees have now accepted their seniority payments to put an end to their employment contracts with the company. 124 employees have still refused to accept the seniority payments,” the ministry said in a statement issued on Nov. 26.

Chhim Sithar’s arrest also followed last week’s release of a damning report by the New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) which quoted her in its introduction.

“The authorities try to scare us. I am not scared to be rearrested. Even when I am not in prison, I cannot freely exercise my right to be a union leader. I cannot give up because of the threat of prison. I have to stand up for workers’ rights,” she was quoted as saying.

HRW also claimed that under Hun Sen, Cambodia had openly repressed the labor movement, along with the political opposition, the media, and other civil society activism.

“Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020, the government intensified its crackdown on independent unions, using public health and other arguments as ostensible justifications,” the report said.

"What is written in the HRW report does not reflect the truth"

“Many employers adopted retrenchment measures, making mass layoffs for jobs that no longer existed, which facilitated the government clampdown on independent unions.”

However, spokesman for the Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training Heng Sour told the Phnom Penh Post that the report lacked truth and was unprofessional.

“What is written in the HRW report does not reflect the truth on the ground. The public in Cambodia do not care about HRW reports because this NGO always makes its reports in an unprofessional way and never acknowledges the results we have made,” Heng Sour said.

