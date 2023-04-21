Cambodia arrests 4 opposition politicians for forgery

Hun Sen’s heir apparent is promoted to four-star general

Tea Banh, left, Minister of National Defence, places the four star general rank on the shoulder of General Hun Manet, right, Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army and eldest son of Prime Minister Hun Sen, during a promotion ceremony at the Ministry of Defence in Phnom Penh on April 20. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian prosecutors have initiated further criminal action against the opposition Candlelight Party with four of its members charged and detained for alleged fraud, as the country gears-up for national elections on July 23.

Reports said an investigating judge ordered the detention of Eang Chea, Heng Sam Oeun, Seng Visal, and Bin Choung, with each facing charges of forgery and the use of forged documents under articles 204 and 205 of the Criminal Code.

Sam Sokong, a defense lawyer for the four said the arrests were related to the preparation of candidate lists in the 2022 commune election when the Candle Party won about 22 percent of the overall vote.

Candlelight spokesperson Kimsour Phearith told CambojaNews the arrests would and that the four "If cases existed, [the investigation and arrests] should have occurred since last year’s election, why have they carried it out right now, it will make the political atmosphere gloomy," Kimsour Phearith said.

"This is an action to provoke both physical and psychological abuse by supporters and party activists, including voters."

Only the long-ruling Cambodian People's Party (CPP) can win the ballot following the court dissolution of the main opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) in late 2017.

CPP insiders expect the party of Prime Minister Hun Sen will win 92 percent of the 125 seats to be contested.

In March, the European Parliament adopted a resolution with 496 votes in favor, 11 against and 36 abstentions calling on Cambodia "The largest opposition party, CNRP, must be reinstated immediately to be able to participate in the 2023 elections," the resolution said while urging free and fair elections with all political parties able to contest under a more inclusive National Election Committee.

Hun Sen’s eldest son, Hun Manet, is widely expected to take over as prime minister after the poll and on Thursday the West-Point graduate was promoted to four-star general in front of more than 1,000 senior military officials.

"We do not care about some politician’s speech, because the CPP has a clear position without listening to the opinions of others," CPP spokesman Chhim Phal Virun told the pro-government Khmer Times in response.

“We do not want to waste our time on what others say, he said.