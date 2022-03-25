Cambodia

Cambodia accused of escalating violence in NagaWorld dispute

NGO says journalists threatened, women sexually assaulted amid worsening crackdown on strikers

Former employees of NagaWorld casino prepare to release balloons to mark International Women's Day and to demand the release of jailed trade unionists in front of Prey Sar prison in Phnom Penh on March 8. (Photo: AFP)

By UCA News reporter Updated: March 25, 2022 08:39 AM GMT

Cambodian authorities have alarmingly escalated the use of violence and mass detention of union members in front of NagaWorld casino in recent weeks and increased restrictions on human rights monitors and journalists, a leading NGO said today.

The Cambodian Center for Human Rights (CCHR) also urged the government to de-escalate a “worsening crackdown” and stop the repeated intimidation of strikers, including driving them to various areas far from the city center and leaving them stranded there late at night.

“We are concerned by recent actions from authorities prohibiting human rights monitors and journalists from observing the continued use of violence against peaceful strikers, most of whom are women," the CCHR said.

“On multiple occasions, authorities have barred human rights monitors and journalists from taking photographs or standing near the site of these heavy-handed detentions.”

Talks aimed at ending a three-month-old strike by casino workers were boycotted by unions this week after another series of brutal mass arrests by security forces outside NagaWorld.

Around 140 striking workers were shoved onto buses waiting near the casino controlled by Malaysian billionaire Chen Lip Keong.

“If observers continue to be restricted, we fear that there may be a further increase in violence and abuse during this crackdown”

Striking workers from the Union of Khmer Employees of NagaWorld (LRSU) want improved severance pay and 365 union leaders and delegates reinstated after they were let go last April.

The dispute is being closely watch by Western embassies in Cambodia and the United Nations.

The CCHR said journalists had been threatened with arrest for covering the strike, and in several cases monitors and journalists were manhandled as authorities violently dragged strikers onto buses. They also threatened to detain monitors alongside strikers at Covid-19 quarantine centers.

“In some cases, authorities have forced monitors to delete photographs and videos of the incidents — further showing that these abusive arrests are a source of shame and are not justified under domestic or international law," the group said.

“If observers continue to be restricted, we fear that there may be a further increase in violence and abuse during this crackdown.”

"In an incident captured on video, authorities used vulgar sexual language toward a striker and threatened to sexually assault her"

It said female strikers from the LRSU had also been targeted with violence, sexual harassment, imprisonment and arbitrary application of Covid-19 measures in response to their peaceful strike since December 2021.

“On December 29, 2021, in an incident captured on video, authorities used vulgar sexual language toward a striker and threatened to sexually assault her," the CCHR said.

“On February 22, a male officer grabbed and squeezed the breast of one striker as she was being forced onto a bus. On March 22, a woman striker was hit in the eye by authorities while being detained. These actions are unacceptable.”

It said the LRSU had conducted their strike peacefully and within the framework of Cambodian and international law, which guarantees the rights to assembly and free association.

“Yet the government’s response to the strike has been to arrest 11 union members, activists and leaders on trumped-up charges, which still hang over their heads despite their release on bail,” it added.

