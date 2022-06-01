Calls grow for canonization of first Korean cardinal

Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan (1922-2009) is hailed as a brave and iconic clergyman who fought for democracy

Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan died in 2009. (Photo: www.myhero.com)

Catholics in South Korea have called on church leaders to seek the canonization of the nation’s first cardinal as they mark his 100th birth anniversary.

Korean Catholics have been celebrating Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan's centenary with various programs including prayers, Mass, symposiums and a photo exhibition to reflect on his life, works and teachings.

Some Catholic groups have proposed a campaign to press for the canonization of Cardinal Kim and to promote his teachings, reported Catholic Times of Korea.

During a seminar in April, the standing committee of the Korean Lay Catholic Apostolic Association agreed to conduct a campaign for the cause. A working plan has been prepared, according to chairman Lee Byung-wook.

Lee said the organization is undertaking various programs including cultural events to highlight Cardinal Kim’s life and contributions.

Meanwhile, the Cardinal Stephen Kim Sou-hwan Research Institute of the Catholic University of Korea is collaborating with several Catholic organizations to collect data and materials to advance the cause.

“The institute plans to hold a symposium in the second half of 2022 under the theme of 'Cardinal Kim Sou-hwan's religious and social spirituality and its fruits' ..."

Institute director Park Seung-chan said it is important to collect not only data and materials related to Cardinal Kim but also testimonies of people on his social influence, works and teachings to make the case for his canonization viable.

“The institute plans to hold a symposium in the second half of 2022 under the theme of 'Cardinal Kim Sou-hwan's religious and social spirituality and its fruits' and conduct research that will help the canonization movement,” Park said.

However, there are concerns that Cardinal Kim’s cause might get delayed as Seoul Archdiocese is already pursuing the canonization of two great church figures — French Bishop Barthelemy Bruguiere (1792-1835) of the Paris Foreign Missions Society (MEP) and Father Leo Bang Yu-ryong (19-1986), founder of the Clerical Congregation of Blessed Korean Martyrs, the first native male religious order in the country.

Bishop Bruguiere was the first apostolic vicar of Korea and first coadjutor bishop of Siam (Thailand). He died in China and was buried there. His mortal remains were moved and reburied in a cemetery in Seoul in 1931.

Church officials from Seoul Archdiocese said they would like to the complete canonization projects for the two churchmen by 2031, the 200th anniversary of the creation of Seoul Archdiocese.

Father Francis Cho Han-geon, director of the Korea Church History Research Institute, said Cardinal Kim’s canonization movement is a timely initiative but a formal petition for the cause might take time.

However, he insisted that a lay movement for the canonization, apart from canonical procedures and expert opinions, is important to spread awareness about Cardinal Kim’s life and works not only among local Catholics but also Catholics around the world.

Cardinal Kim is hailed for leading and strengthening the Korean Church amid various trials and tribulations including political turmoil under a series of military regimes

Park Seung-chan noted that canonization would bring recognition for the cardinal's great ideals. “Cardinal Kim worked hard throughout his life for the great values of human dignity and the pursuit and realization of the common good. A canonization will recognize these values and present him in front of the whole world,” he said.

Stephen Kim Sou-hwan was born in 1922 and ordained a priest in 1951. He studied philosophy at the Catholic University of Jochi Daigaku in Tokyo and sociology at Munster University in Germany.

He became bishop of Masan Diocese in 1966 and archbishop of Seoul in 1968. In 1969, Pope Paul VI made him a cardinal.

In Seoul, he worked wholeheartedly toward implementing the spirit of Vatican II and intensified evangelization efforts with lay participation. He also prioritized interfaith dialogue and the coordination of shared humanitarian and charitable efforts.

He was president of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Korea from 1973 to 1977 and president of the Federation of Asian Bishops' Conference (FABC) from 1974 to 1977.

Cardinal Kim is hailed for leading and strengthening the Korean Church amid various trials and tribulations including political turmoil under a series of military regimes.

He reportedly reprimanded President Chun Doo-hwan, who captured power in a military coup in 1979, by comparing his illegal power grab to “an outlaw gunfight in a Western movie.”

His brave stance for democracy and human rights during his nation’s bloody transition from military rule to democracy made him a highly respected clergyman before a broad section of Korean society before his death on Feb. 16, 2009.

