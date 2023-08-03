Calls for release of Indonesian cleric arrested for blasphemy

Panji Gumilang was detained by police for allowing women to preach and pray beside men by deviating from mainstream Islam

Panji Gumilang. (Photo supplied)

Advocacy groups in Indonesia have called for the release of a Muslim leader, arrested on charges of blasphemy and hate speech for allowing women to preach and pray beside men.

Panji Gumilang, the head of the Al-Zaytun Islamic boarding school in Indramayu, West Java, was detained by police on August 2. His unorthodox practices have sparked a backlash in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

The Civil Society Coalition Against the Use of Blasphemy Articles called for Gumilang's release in an Aug. 3 statement.

“Religion is a subjective realm in which each citizen has an equal right to have an interpretation,” said the coalition, whose members include Solidarity for Victims of Religious Freedom.

Gumilang was named a suspect on Aug. 2 after the Indonesian Ulema Council issued a fatwa (decree) saying his teachings deviated from mainstream Islam.

If found guilty of blasphemy and hate speech, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Founded in 1996, Al Zaytun has roughly 5,000 students.

Al Zaytun sparked uproar in late April when videos of women praying in the same rows as men were posted on social media. It also allowed women to preach during the Friday prayers, a task normally reserved for men in traditional Islam.

The school was also accused of having links with Darul Islam, a group that fought for an Islamic state in Indonesia in the 1950s and 1960s.

Thousands of people have been gathering near the school since late June to call for its closure.

Amid the controversies, Gumilang invited Christian and Jewish religious leaders to celebrations of the Islamic New Year on July 19.

He maintained that his school pursues an open and tolerant Islamic ideology.

Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula from the National Council for Catholic Education recalled visiting the school and meeting Gumilang in 2018.

“I found that he has an open view of religious life. However, I don't know exactly why he is being accused of blasphemy,” Mbula told UCA News.

Gumilang's lawyer Hendra Effendy said the police action was “a form of criminalization.”

With 229 million Muslims, Indonesia houses the largest number of Muslims in the world. But it does not follow Sharia, the Islamic jurisprudence.

However, conservative interpretations of the religion have taken hold since the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998.

The country registered at least 187 cases of blasphemy between 1965 and 2022, according to the SETARA Institute for Democracy and Peace.

“Freedom of religion or belief is a fundamental right of every citizen” and it is guaranteed Indonesian constitution and international human rights declarations, the coalition reminded in its statement.

Indonesia is known as a democratic country, but the increasing human rights violations may tarnish its image internationally, the statement added.

