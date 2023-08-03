News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Indonesia

Calls for release of Indonesian cleric arrested for blasphemy

Panji Gumilang was detained by police for allowing women to preach and pray beside men by deviating from mainstream Islam

Calls for release of Indonesian cleric arrested for blasphemy

Panji Gumilang. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: August 03, 2023 11:56 AM GMT

Updated: August 03, 2023 12:18 PM GMT

Advocacy groups in Indonesia have called for the release of a Muslim leader, arrested on charges of blasphemy and hate speech for allowing women to preach and pray beside men.

Panji Gumilang, the head of the Al-Zaytun Islamic boarding school in Indramayu, West Java, was detained by police on August 2. His unorthodox practices have sparked a backlash in the world’s largest Muslim-majority nation.

The Civil Society Coalition Against the Use of Blasphemy Articles called for Gumilang's release in an Aug. 3 statement.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

“Religion is a subjective realm in which each citizen has an equal right to have an interpretation,” said the coalition, whose members include Solidarity for Victims of Religious Freedom.

Gumilang was named a suspect on Aug. 2 after the Indonesian Ulema Council issued a fatwa (decree) saying his teachings deviated from mainstream Islam.

If found guilty of blasphemy and hate speech, he faces up to 10 years in prison.

Founded in 1996, Al Zaytun has roughly 5,000 students. 

Al Zaytun sparked uproar in late April when videos of women praying in the same rows as men were posted on social media. It also allowed women to preach during the Friday prayers, a task normally reserved for men in traditional Islam.

The school was also accused of having links with Darul Islam, a group that fought for an Islamic state in Indonesia in the 1950s and 1960s.

Thousands of people have been gathering near the school since late June to call for its closure.

Amid the controversies, Gumilang invited Christian and Jewish religious leaders to celebrations of the Islamic New Year on July 19.

He maintained that his school pursues an open and tolerant Islamic ideology.

Father Vinsensius Darmin Mbula from the National Council for Catholic Education recalled visiting the school and meeting Gumilang in 2018.

“I found that he has an open view of religious life. However, I don't know exactly why he is being accused of blasphemy,” Mbula told UCA News.

Gumilang's lawyer Hendra Effendy said the police action was “a form of criminalization.”

With 229 million Muslims, Indonesia houses the largest number of Muslims in the world. But it does not follow Sharia, the Islamic jurisprudence.

However, conservative interpretations of the religion have taken hold since the fall of authoritarian leader Suharto in 1998.

The country registered at least 187 cases of blasphemy between 1965 and 2022, according to the SETARA Institute for Democracy and Peace.

“Freedom of religion or belief is a fundamental right of every citizen” and it is guaranteed Indonesian constitution and international human rights declarations, the coalition reminded in its statement.

Indonesia is known as a democratic country, but the increasing human rights violations may tarnish its image internationally, the statement added.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Indian cardinal criticized for views on riot-hit Manipur Indian cardinal criticized for views on riot-hit Manipur
Church has vital role to play in ending Myanmar’s nightmare Church has vital role to play in ending Myanmar’s nightmare
Lawyers’ body draws ire for criticizing bounty on HK democrats Lawyers’ body draws ire for criticizing bounty on HK democrats
Calls for release of Indonesian cleric arrested for blasphemy Calls for release of Indonesian cleric arrested for blasphemy
Jailed Baptist pastor fails to win early release in Myanmar Jailed Baptist pastor fails to win early release in Myanmar
Pilgrims climb up 'the Reek' to promote vocations in Ireland Pilgrims climb up 'the Reek' to promote vocations in Ireland
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia

Archdiocese of Nueva Segovia

In a land area of 2,647 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the Civil Province of Ilocos Sur. The total

Read more
Diocese of Fukuoka

Diocese of Fukuoka

In a land area of 14,361 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Fukuoka, Saga and Kumamoto

Read more
Diocese of Vellore

Diocese of Vellore

On Nov. 13, 1952, when the dioceses of Madras and Mylapore were amalgamated and made archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore,

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Tongzhou

Apostolic Prefecture of Tongzhou

In a land area of 17,000 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the administrative Division of 1 district

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversitya

Sri Lanka’s St. Anthony cathedral promotes religious harmony, cultural diversity

St. Anthony Cathedral at Wahakotte in Kandy is a melting of cultures and religions in Sri Lanka....

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.