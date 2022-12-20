News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Call to save hundreds of Rohingya adrift at sea

SE Asian lawmakers, UN urge countries in region not to allow tragic loss of 200 people stranded in ocean for weeks

Rohingya migrants are escorted ashore after their boat transporting 119 people arrived, after surviving a five-week journey at sea, on the coast of Bluka Teubai, North Aceh, Indonesia on Nov. 16

Rohingya migrants are escorted ashore after their boat transporting 119 people arrived, after surviving a five-week journey at sea, on the coast of Bluka Teubai, North Aceh, Indonesia on Nov. 16. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: December 20, 2022 08:15 AM GMT

Updated: December 20, 2022 08:41 AM GMT

Southeast Asian lawmakers and the United Nations have urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries in the region to urgently rescue a boatload of Rohingya refugees reportedly adrift in the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea for weeks.

The boat with about 200 Rohingya on board has been adrift on the high seas since late November. Dozens of passengers have reportedly already died on the journey while survivors have no access to food, water or medication, according to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Eva Sundari, board member of ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights (APHR), said ASEAN member states and other countries in the region must fulfill their humanitarian obligations and launch search and rescue operations for the boat if it enters their waters.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“It is disgraceful that a boat filled with men, women, and children in grave danger has been allowed to remain adrift. Neglecting the people on the boat is nothing short of an affront to humanity,” Sundari said in Dec. 20 statement.

"Act to prevent the tragic loss of life at sea"

According to media reports and rights organizations, two other boats carrying Rohingya refugees have also been adrift in ASEAN waters in the past few weeks.

One, carrying 154 refugees, was rescued by a Vietnamese vessel on Dec. 8 and handed over to Myanmar’s navy. Another, carrying 104 refugees, was rescued by the Sri Lankan navy on Dec. 18 and disembarked at Kankesanturai harbor in the northern Jaffna peninsula.

“This is an example in humanity that all states in the region must follow to promptly and swiftly act to prevent the tragic loss of life at sea,” Indrika Ratwatte, UNHCR’s director for Asia and the Pacific, said.

The agency repeated its appeal to all responsible states to rescue those in distress and adrift on the boats, allowing them to safely disembark in line with legal obligations and humanitarian traditions.

Rohingya Muslims, who are effectively denied citizenship and freedom of movement in Myanmar, are regularly arrested for attempting to flee dire conditions in Rakhine state.

More than 600,000 Rohingya remain in Rakhine, subject to state persecution and violence, after a 2017 military crackdown that forced more than 740,000 to flee to Bangladesh.

"ASEAN and the international community at large have stood idly for too long"

Tens of thousands of Rohingya have fled Rakhine and camps in Bangladesh to board overcrowded and unsafe boats for Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Some 161 refugees have so far been reported dead or missing at sea in 2022, according to the UNHCR.

“ASEAN and the international community at large have stood idly for too long as the Rohingya tragedy has unfolded over the years. Those countries who claim to defend human rights have a moral obligation to address the root causes of the human rights crisis afflicting the Rohingya, or these humanitarian tragedies will only repeat again and again,” Kasit Piromya, an APHR board member and former Thai minister of foreign affairs said.

Myanmar regards the Rohingya as Bengalis, saying that they are interlopers from neighboring Bangladesh despite most of their ancestors having lived in the country for decades.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipinos live Christmas spirit with pre-dawn Masses Filipinos live Christmas spirit with pre-dawn Masses
Demand to end caste-based discrimination in Bangladesh Demand to end caste-based discrimination in Bangladesh
Macau’s migrants stressed over babies' deportation order Macau’s migrants stressed over babies' deportation order
Indian tribal Christians protest social boycott, violence Indian tribal Christians protest social boycott, violence
Call to save hundreds of Rohingya adrift at sea Call to save hundreds of Rohingya adrift at sea
Filipino Catholics hope new bishop will lead eco crusade Filipino Catholics hope new bishop will lead eco crusade
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Gandhinagar

Archdiocese of Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar is the capital of Gujarat state and one of the greenest cities in the world. The Church in Gandhinagar is

Read more
Diocese of Ahmedabad

Diocese of Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, a mega city, is the commercial capital of Gujarat, although the political capital has been shifted some 32

Read more
Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

There are 22 civil districts in the diocese in an area of 222,236 square kilometres. The diocese of Jammu-Srinagar

Read more
Diocese of Yichang

Diocese of Yichang

In a land area of 21,277 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Enshi, Jingmen and Yichang administrative

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrsa

Kyoto cathedral lives the memory of brave Japanese martyrs

Asian Catholics who wish to learn about persecution and martyrdom of Japanese Catholics for faith...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.