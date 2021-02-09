X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

India

Call for unity as Indian archbishop marks ruby jubilee

Archbishop Couto of Delhi celebrates 40 years as an ordained priest

Bijay Kumar Minj

Bijay Kumar Minj, New Delhi

Updated: February 09, 2021 06:35 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia halts probe into abduction of Thai activist

Feb 8, 2021
2

Pope prays for peace in Myanmar as anti-coup protests grow

Feb 8, 2021
3

Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill

Feb 6, 2021
4

Sri Lankan minorities march against oppression, injustice

Feb 8, 2021
5

China arrests Australian journalist in spying case

Feb 9, 2021
6

Pope Francis calls for release of Myanmar leaders

Feb 9, 2021
7

Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices

Feb 9, 2021
8

Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive

Feb 8, 2021
9

Indigenous Indonesians mount palm oil blockade

Feb 8, 2021
10

Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools

Feb 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Call for unity as Indian archbishop marks ruby jubilee

Religious leaders pray during the interfaith gathering in New Delhi to mark the ruby jubilee of Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi on Feb. 8. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Faith leaders in India's capital New Delhi gathered to pray for the archbishop of Delhi on his ruby jubilee, urging all to unite to fight hatred and unrest in the country.

Leaders from the Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities said the country is facing a difficult situation as it struggles with Covid-19 after witnessing a rise in communal violence over the last few years.

“The country is going through a difficult time but it is the occasion which challenges us to be stronger and united and face the challenges,” Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi told the gathering.

“We all face difficulties in our lives or in our communities but let this help us to become more open to face challenges and address them collectively,” said the prelate, who marked 40 years as an ordained priest on Feb. 8.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly dampened our spirits but the positive side certainly lifts up our spirits. We were connected during this period through webinars and tried to help each other in whatever way we could. We witnessed how the pandemic has united the whole world as one human family above nationality, language, culture and religion.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

“We have realized that the problems of one person are the problems of all, that we are part of one another, that no one is saved alone but we can only be saved together.”

The interfaith event was organized by Delhi Archdiocese’s Commission for Ecumenism and Interfaith Dialogue.

“The country is facing a difficult time as on one side we are fighting Covid-19 and at the same time fascist forces have become more active and are trying to divide people in the name of religion,” said Mohammad Salim, secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

“The only way to fight these fascist forces is to collectively address the problem and for that the religious leaders have to lead the way from the front. The time has come where more action than preaching is needed. We have to unite and solve the problem peacefully.” 

Gurminder Singh Matharu, a member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in Amritsar, Punjab, said that, irrespective of faith, "we all are brothers and sisters of the almighty and when one suffers others cannot celebrate.” 

Related News

Rights activist A.C. Michael said Archbishop Couto "has led from the front to face the challenges — be it of laity in the archdiocese, Dalit Christians or migration, he is always there for all.” 

He added: “The need of the hour is that when we are witnessing disharmony and when brotherhood is missing, the only force that can sustain us is to take collective responsibility.”

Archbishop Couto was born on Sept. 22, 1954, in Porvorim village of Bardez in the Archdiocese of Goa where he completed his schooling and seminary studies. In 1967, he joined a minor seminary and completed his studies in 1973.

In 1977, he joined the Archdiocese of Delhi and completed his theological studies at Vidyajyoti College in 1981. He was ordained on Feb. 8, 1981, in the Archdiocese of Delhi.

He was appointed auxiliary bishop of Delhi on Jan. 17, 2001, and was ordained a bishop on March 11, 2001. He was appointed archbishop of Delhi on Dec. 2, 2012, replacing Archbishop Vincent Concessao, who passed the canonical retirement age of 75 in 2011.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India
Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Bangladesh joins Vatican network to tackle traffickers
Bangladesh joins Vatican network to tackle traffickers
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Poor response to Bangladesh's Covid-19 vaccination drive
Christians' factional fight continues in southern India
Christians' factional fight continues in southern India
Memories - Beautiful Online Tributes

Latest News

Myanmar Christians appeal for release of detained leaders
Feb 10, 2021
US bishop steps aside from duties as abuse claim is investigated
Feb 10, 2021
Dalit Christians stage protest march in southern India
Feb 10, 2021
Class-action suit in Canada alleges sex abuse by Christian Brothers
Feb 10, 2021
Opponents: Australian bill on 'conversion' practices is attack on freedoms
Feb 10, 2021
World Marriage Day to be celebrated on Valentine's Day
Feb 10, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Freedom of expression under stress in world's largest democracy
Feb 9, 2021
Time for Pakistan's Christian TV channels to raise their voices
Feb 9, 2021
Uprooting religious bigotry in Indonesian schools
Feb 8, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope fails on Vatican communications reform
Feb 7, 2021
What will the Church do about the re-emergence of anti-Semitism?
Feb 5, 2021

Features

Polish Salesian on a mission of joy and love in Mongolia
Feb 10, 2021
Filipino priest to fight Covid war on two fronts
Feb 9, 2021
Lay Papuans turn against Indonesian Church 'sellout'
Feb 8, 2021
Camillians tackle the shackling of Indonesia's mentally ill
Feb 6, 2021
Oppression of minorities hinders harmony in Bangladesh
Feb 5, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
El Salvador cardinal describes country as politically contaminated

El Salvador cardinal describes country as "politically contaminated"

Benins former ambassador to the Vatican forwards popes call for human fraternity in Africa

Benin’s former ambassador to the Vatican forwards pope’s call for human fraternity in Africa
Maronite patriarch calls for UN conference to help save Lebanon from collapse

Maronite patriarch calls for UN conference to help save Lebanon from collapse
Vatican confirms popes meeting with Grand Ayatollah alSistani

Vatican confirms pope’s meeting with Grand Ayatollah al-Sistani
Pope Francis decries crisis of democratic values

Pope Francis decries "crisis of democratic values"
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 10 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
St. Scholastica

St. Scholastica
Lord, keep me always faithful to Your path

Lord, keep me always faithful to Your path
May the discrimination based on food go away

May the discrimination based on food go away
Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich

Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.