Call for unity as Indian archbishop marks ruby jubilee

Religious leaders pray during the interfaith gathering in New Delhi to mark the ruby jubilee of Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi on Feb. 8. (Photo: Bijay Kumar Minj/UCA News)

Faith leaders in India's capital New Delhi gathered to pray for the archbishop of Delhi on his ruby jubilee, urging all to unite to fight hatred and unrest in the country.

Leaders from the Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christian communities said the country is facing a difficult situation as it struggles with Covid-19 after witnessing a rise in communal violence over the last few years.

“The country is going through a difficult time but it is the occasion which challenges us to be stronger and united and face the challenges,” Archbishop Anil Joseph Thomas Couto of Delhi told the gathering.

“We all face difficulties in our lives or in our communities but let this help us to become more open to face challenges and address them collectively,” said the prelate, who marked 40 years as an ordained priest on Feb. 8.

“The pandemic has undoubtedly dampened our spirits but the positive side certainly lifts up our spirits. We were connected during this period through webinars and tried to help each other in whatever way we could. We witnessed how the pandemic has united the whole world as one human family above nationality, language, culture and religion.

“We have realized that the problems of one person are the problems of all, that we are part of one another, that no one is saved alone but we can only be saved together.”

The interfaith event was organized by Delhi Archdiocese’s Commission for Ecumenism and Interfaith Dialogue.

“The country is facing a difficult time as on one side we are fighting Covid-19 and at the same time fascist forces have become more active and are trying to divide people in the name of religion,” said Mohammad Salim, secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind.

“The only way to fight these fascist forces is to collectively address the problem and for that the religious leaders have to lead the way from the front. The time has come where more action than preaching is needed. We have to unite and solve the problem peacefully.”

Gurminder Singh Matharu, a member of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in Amritsar, Punjab, said that, irrespective of faith, "we all are brothers and sisters of the almighty and when one suffers others cannot celebrate.”

Rights activist A.C. Michael said Archbishop Couto "has led from the front to face the challenges — be it of laity in the archdiocese, Dalit Christians or migration, he is always there for all.”

He added: “The need of the hour is that when we are witnessing disharmony and when brotherhood is missing, the only force that can sustain us is to take collective responsibility.”

Archbishop Couto was born on Sept. 22, 1954, in Porvorim village of Bardez in the Archdiocese of Goa where he completed his schooling and seminary studies. In 1967, he joined a minor seminary and completed his studies in 1973.

In 1977, he joined the Archdiocese of Delhi and completed his theological studies at Vidyajyoti College in 1981. He was ordained on Feb. 8, 1981, in the Archdiocese of Delhi.

He was appointed auxiliary bishop of Delhi on Jan. 17, 2001, and was ordained a bishop on March 11, 2001. He was appointed archbishop of Delhi on Dec. 2, 2012, replacing Archbishop Vincent Concessao, who passed the canonical retirement age of 75 in 2011.