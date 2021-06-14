X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia
Slavery In Asia

Pakistan

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Pakistan Bar Council says Saiful Malook and judges are facing death threats after recent acquittals of Christians

Zahid Hussain Khan

Zahid Hussain Khan, Karachi

Published: June 14, 2021 06:36 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Uyghur exiles recall horrific crimes in China

Jun 11, 2021
2

Uphill battle for survival for religious, ethnic minorities in Asia

Jun 11, 2021
3

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal

Jun 14, 2021
4

Philippine church groups join anti-Duterte coalition

Jun 14, 2021
5

Do we still remember the Sacred Heart of Jesus?

Jun 11, 2021
6

Indonesia arrests Papuan leader over 'fake news'

Jun 11, 2021
7

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Jun 11, 2021
8

Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor

Jun 12, 2021
9

Timor-Leste court postpones ex-priest's trial for fifth time

Jun 11, 2021
10

Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Jun 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Call for security for Pakistani blasphemy lawyer after threats

Lawyer Saiful Malook wants to move to an English-speaking country. (Photo: IAPL)

Pakistan’s highest elected body of lawyers has called on the government to provide security to an award-winning lawyer known for taking up cases of blasphemy targeting religious minorities.

Khush Dil Khan, vice-chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), strongly condemned the threats on social media to the lives of Supreme Court judges and lawyers who conduct sensitive cases, especially Saiful Malook.

Khan said Malook was being targeted by some people contrary to the fundamental rights of citizens.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The PBC official urged the government to provide foolproof security to Malook and arrest those who uploaded hateful and threatening content on social media.

The June 12 statement came days after Malook made an emphatic appeal to the international community to help him relocate to an English-speaking country.

“My message for the world. I can’t survive anymore in my country. I want to shift to some English-speaking country,” Malook tweeted late on June 3, hours after winning the acquittal of Christian couple Shagufta Kausar and her husband Shafqat Emmaneul.

Malook was also instrumental in securing the release of Asia Bibi

The couple had been sentenced to death in 2014 on charges of sending blasphemous message from a mobile phone.

Malook was also instrumental in securing the release of Asia Bibi, a Catholic mother of five who had spent nearly a decade in solitary confinement after being handed a death sentence for blasphemy.

Malook fled to the Netherlands in November 2018, a day after the Supreme Court overturned Bibi's death sentence and ordered her release.

He returned to Pakistan in 2019 to represent Bibi one last time in the top court after appeals were filed against her acquittal. The Supreme Court upheld Bibi’s release and dismissed all appeals.

Related News

The lawyer was awarded the National Secular Society's annual prize at its Secularism 2019 conference on May 29. The award was presented by human rights barrister and NSS honorary associate Geoffrey Robertson QC.

In 2020, Malook was nominated by the International Observatory for Lawyers in Danger (OIAD) for the prestigious American Bar Association human rights award.

Malook was nominated for the Roosevelt Four Freedoms Award for his courage. He also received a prestigious award from Britain's National Secular Society in London.

Also Read

Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal
Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Caritas Internationalis launches Covid-19 appeal for India
Caritas Internationalis launches Covid-19 appeal for India
Pakistani Christians protest nationalization of college
Pakistani Christians protest nationalization of college
Bangladeshi river sees dramatic rise in salinity
Bangladeshi river sees dramatic rise in salinity
Hindus force Christians to flee Indian village
Hindus force Christians to flee Indian village

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

National Right to Life decries new US abortion bill
Jun 15, 2021
Thais left in the lurch as mass vaccination falters
Jun 15, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Vatican rejects dismissed Indian nun's second appeal
Jun 14, 2021
Sri Lankan Catholics celebrate St. Anthony's feast remotely
Jun 14, 2021
A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A call for religious reform
Jun 14, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis endorses Cardinal Marx
Jun 14, 2021
Suffer the children: Laos does little to tackle child labor
Jun 14, 2021
Poverty must be tackled to end shame of India's child labor
Jun 12, 2021
A reflection on clerical dominance in Indonesia
Jun 11, 2021

Features

The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
A passionate mother of transgender people in India
Jun 10, 2021
Milk Tea Alliance stirs political pot in Asia
Jun 10, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
At the Vatican court

At the Vatican court
Dont use Eucharist as a political weapon US Catholic priests group tells bishops

Don’t use Eucharist as a political weapon, US Catholic priests' group tells bishops
Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education

Catholic Church in Malawi tackles national crisis of education
French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

French archdiocese freed from 18 years of abusive leadership

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign

What to do when a bad bishop refuses to resign
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 15 June 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Eleventh Week in Ordinary Time
Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others

Lord Jesus, May Your love for us be our strength in loving others
Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace

Grant us the ability, O God, to know the power of your grace
St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day

St. Germaine Cousin | Saint of the Day
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.