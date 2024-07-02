News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Call for release of elderly Filipino political prisoners

There are about 90 elderly prisoners serving sentences across the country, rights groups said
political prisoners, human rights, Philippines, elderly prisoners, gerardo dela peña, karapatan, bayan, kapatid, executive clemency, human rights organizations, US Department of State report

Filipino Gerardo dela Peña, 85, the nation's oldest prisoner walked out of the New Bilibid Prisons in the capital Manila on June 30 after spending 11 years in jail. (Photo courtesy: KAPATID)

Ronald O. Reyes
Published: July 02, 2024 11:36 AM GMT
Updated: July 02, 2024 12:34 PM GMT

Filipino civil society groups have called on the government to release some 90 elderly prisoners who have been languishing in jails after being convicted of alleged political charges.

The groups made the call after the nation’s eldest political prisoner, Gerardo dela Peña, 85, walked out of the New Bilibid Prisons in the capital Manila on June 30 thanks to executive clemency.

“He had been behind bars for more than 11 years for a trumped-up murder charge,” said Cristina Palabay, secretary general of rights group Karapatan.

The group has been monitoring the case of dela Peña and some 800 other political prisoners incarcerated across the country. Most of the political prisoners are either rights activists or ordinary citizens, it said.

“Gerardo’s release was the result of a campaign by human rights organizations here and abroad. In recent months, various groups steadily stepped up the pressure to secure his release,” Palabay told UCA News on July 1.

According to Palabay, the release of dela Peña was delayed due to “bureaucratic rigmarole.”

“The struggle continues for about 90 other elderly political prisoners like Gerardo who should likewise be released on just and humanitarian grounds,” she said.

Progressive group Bayan president Renato Reyes welcomed the release of dela Peña, saying it has been “long overdue.”

“It’s not a triumph of justice insomuch as it is proof of the gross injustice prevailing in the Philippines. That an elderly farmer would be convicted in that way is an injustice. [President] Marcos has made no pronouncement to free political prisoners. The political prisoners have increased under his regime,” Reyes told UCA News on July 1.

KAPATID, an organization supporting families and friends of political prisoners in the Philippines thanked the government for facilitating dela Peña’s release, the Commission on Human Rights and non-government organizations, which contributed to their cause.

“His release is a milestone for human rights campaigns, but also serves as a stark reminder of the obstacles that impede the release of political prisoners,” the group’s spokesperson Fides Lim said in a statement on July 1.

“Every additional minute behind bars is a gross injustice for an innocent man,” Lim added.

In the 2023 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices in the Philippines, the U.S. Department of State pointed out that the country’s constitution states that “no person shall be detained solely by reason of his political beliefs or aspirations.”

Yet, data from the Bureau of Corrections in 2023 said that 124 persons are serving sentences as “political prisoners” in the country, the US report noted.

“But there was no clarity as to how this term was defined and applied,” the US report said.

The NGO Task Force Detainees of the Philippines noted that in most cases, authorities mixed political prisoners with the general inmates, except in the New Bilibid Prison where most political prisoners were held in maximum security facilities, the report added.

In November 2023, former senator Leila De Lima, who was arrested in 2017, was freed on bail after nearly seven years of detention on charges of drug trafficking, which turned out to be baseless.

In May, the state-funded Commission on Human Rights (CHR) urged the government to “put primacy to efforts which ensure a humane correctional system in the country.”

“We take this opportunity to call for the release of persons deprived of liberty who have demonstrated good behavior and have met the legal standards for executive clemency as this would greatly help towards the government’s ongoing jail decongestion efforts,” the CHR said.

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Trafficking is one of the largest criminal industries in the world, only outdone by drugs and arms trafficking, and is the fastest-growing crime today.
Victims come from every continent and are trafficked within and to every continent. Asia is notorious as a hotbed of trafficking.
In this series, UCA News introduces our readers to this problem, its victims, and the efforts of those who shine the light of the Gospel on what the Vatican calls “these varied and brutal denials of human dignity.”
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kodakallil of Satna , India
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Christian Noel Emmanuel of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Narciso Villaver Abellana of Romblon, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Coadjutor Bishop John Xiaoxun Wang of Ankang, China
Read More...
Latest News
India’s new criminal code increases death penalty crimes
India’s new criminal code increases death penalty crimes
Pakistan court sentences Christian youth to death
Pakistan court sentences Christian youth to death
Family seeks help in finding Vietnam’s missing 'barefoot monk'
Family seeks help in finding Vietnam’s missing 'barefoot monk'
Call for release of elderly Filipino political prisoners
Call for release of elderly Filipino political prisoners
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.