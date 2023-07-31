News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Call for end of hostility against Christians in Holy Land

Orthodox Jews have tacit support of right-wing govt of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Christian leaders allege

Call for end of hostility against Christians in Holy Land

Christian attend a Mass at Stella Maris Church in Israeli city of Haifa in this undated image. (Photo: Carmel Holy Land)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: July 31, 2023 10:35 AM GMT

Updated: July 31, 2023 10:43 AM GMT

Catholic leaders in Holy Land have called to end increasing hostility against their clergy, churches and holy sites by extremist Jews in the Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Haifa.

"In recent months, attacks on Christian clergy, churches and holy places have roused the anxiety of many of our Christian faithful, particularly in Jerusalem and Haifa,” the Justice and Peace Commission of Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said in a statement, Vatican’s Fides news agency reported on July 28.

"Spitting, verbal abuse, sometimes physical violence, as well as vandalism and graffiti writing, are mostly carried out by extremist religious Jews", the commission stated.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

"Unfortunately, as in the past, those responsible for enforcing law and order rarely identify and arrest those perpetrating these attacks and even more rarely are the perpetrators made to account for their actions."

In the latest case, Jews and Christians engaged in confrontations over Stella Maris Monastery on Mount Carmel in Haifa.

This iconic pilgrimage site was established in 1631 by Catholic Carmelite monks. It attracts hundreds of Christians and people of other faiths from home and abroad. A parish church was later established.

The site also holds the Cave of Elaijah, a grotto dedicated to the Biblical prophet Elijah.

In recent times, Orthodox Jews have begun to come and pray outside the monastery.

Jews say they want to worship at the burial site of Elisha, the prophet who succeeded Elaijah, Times of Israel reported on July 27.

In June, Christians had scuffled with Jews and chased them away from the area, the report stated.

Haifa city has a history of conflict between Arabs and Jews, leading to the massive exodus of Arabs in 1948. However, things got better, and the city came to be known for its rare model of harmony between three Abrahamic religions.

Recently, Christians have complained the Jewish pilgrims have been exploiting religious reasons as a pretext to intimidate Christians, allegedly with the tacit support of the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Times of Israel reported.

The Justice and Peace Commission said the recent flare-up between Jews and Christians is led by followers of Eliezer Berland, a Haifa-born orthodox Jewish rabbi.

"In recent weeks, however, religious Jewish disciples of Haifa-born Rabbi Eliezer Berland have been repeatedly invading this shrine, ignoring the caretakers of the sanctuary, even making claims to own it,” the commission said.

Many in the Christian community have been wondering whether "a marginal minority might indeed start a trend that might lead to stronger and stronger outside intervention by such extremist groups at this Christian site and may eventually end in them taking full control over the site, as previously happened in Nablus and Hebron,” it stated.

The commission regretted that while Israel repeatedly professes to guarantee all its citizens freedom of religious practice, the upsurge in attacks against Christians shows a starkly different reality.

“The State also professes to protect its citizens from crime and unrest, guaranteeing law and order. It is incomprehensible that these manifestations of contempt can be allowed to continue,” the commission said.

It is sad that "most of the perpetrators are young people, some even underage."

The commission said that despite these acts being carried out by “a small fringe minority,”  the majority remains "silent and refusing to act” and it emboldens the minority.

“History has sadly taught us that what seems the outrageous behavior of a minority today can become the accepted practice of a majority tomorrow unless it is called out immediately and stopped at the source,” it added.

To protest against the Jewish pilgrimages, hundreds of Christians held a vigil outside the Haifa Church that blocked the traffic.

“The Jews who come here are not about Judaism or religion at all,” said Father William Abu Shqar, the director of the office of the Greek-Catholic Bishop of Haifa was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

“Because of what’s going on with the government, they’re coming out all over the place. Jewish worship never existed here; it’s made up to gain a foothold in this place that’s been sacred to Christians for centuries,” said the 66-year-old Abu Shqar. 

Christians have alleged that the trouble in Stella Maris is part of “a trend of harassment and hostility toward Christians.”

Media reports suggested a rise in attacks including vandalism of Christian cemeteries and shrines in Jerusalem and the Galilee this year.

Videos on social media showed Jews spitting on the ground in the direction of Christian clergy and religious in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Christian leaders have said that since the new government came to power last year, hostility has increased against  Christians.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Filipinos ignore Vatican to celebrate rejected Marian miracle Filipinos ignore Vatican to celebrate rejected Marian miracle
Report paints grim picture of Japan’s security challenges Report paints grim picture of Japan’s security challenges
Indian Catholic women seek justice for Manipur victims  Indian Catholic women seek justice for Manipur victims 
Indian Church leaders welcome grant of bail to activists Indian Church leaders welcome grant of bail to activists
Immigration officers nabbed in Bali over organ ring Immigration officers nabbed in Bali over organ ring
Vietnam Catholics welcome Holy See-Hanoi agreement Vietnam Catholics welcome Holy See-Hanoi agreement
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Lashio

Diocese of Lashio

The diocesan territory covers a land area of 61,266 square kilometers.The mission territory of the Northern Shan State

Read more
Diocese of Gwalior

Diocese of Gwalior

Gwalior diocese is spread over 33,583 Square Kilometers covering six districts: Bhind, Datia, Gwalior, Morena, Sheopur

Read more
Archdiocese of Verapoly

Archdiocese of Verapoly

The archdiocese of Verapoly belongs to Latin rite. It lies in the civil districts of Ernakulam and Thrissur of Kerala

Read more
Territorial Prelature of Batanes

Territorial Prelature of Batanes

71.784 square kilometers of the total land area, or roughly around 14 percent, represent the combined land areas of the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president a

Vietnamese cathedral offered sanctuary to slain president

St. Francis Xavier Church in the China town of former Vietnamese capital Saigon (Ho Chi Minh City)...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.