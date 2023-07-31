Call for end of hostility against Christians in Holy Land

Orthodox Jews have tacit support of right-wing govt of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Christian leaders allege

Christian attend a Mass at Stella Maris Church in Israeli city of Haifa in this undated image. (Photo: Carmel Holy Land)

Catholic leaders in Holy Land have called to end increasing hostility against their clergy, churches and holy sites by extremist Jews in the Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Haifa.

"In recent months, attacks on Christian clergy, churches and holy places have roused the anxiety of many of our Christian faithful, particularly in Jerusalem and Haifa,” the Justice and Peace Commission of Assembly of the Catholic Ordinaries of the Holy Land said in a statement, Vatican’s Fides news agency reported on July 28.

"Spitting, verbal abuse, sometimes physical violence, as well as vandalism and graffiti writing, are mostly carried out by extremist religious Jews", the commission stated.

"Unfortunately, as in the past, those responsible for enforcing law and order rarely identify and arrest those perpetrating these attacks and even more rarely are the perpetrators made to account for their actions."

In the latest case, Jews and Christians engaged in confrontations over Stella Maris Monastery on Mount Carmel in Haifa.

This iconic pilgrimage site was established in 1631 by Catholic Carmelite monks. It attracts hundreds of Christians and people of other faiths from home and abroad. A parish church was later established.

The site also holds the Cave of Elaijah, a grotto dedicated to the Biblical prophet Elijah.

In recent times, Orthodox Jews have begun to come and pray outside the monastery.

Jews say they want to worship at the burial site of Elisha, the prophet who succeeded Elaijah, Times of Israel reported on July 27.

In June, Christians had scuffled with Jews and chased them away from the area, the report stated.

Haifa city has a history of conflict between Arabs and Jews, leading to the massive exodus of Arabs in 1948. However, things got better, and the city came to be known for its rare model of harmony between three Abrahamic religions.

Recently, Christians have complained the Jewish pilgrims have been exploiting religious reasons as a pretext to intimidate Christians, allegedly with the tacit support of the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Times of Israel reported.

The Justice and Peace Commission said the recent flare-up between Jews and Christians is led by followers of Eliezer Berland, a Haifa-born orthodox Jewish rabbi.

"In recent weeks, however, religious Jewish disciples of Haifa-born Rabbi Eliezer Berland have been repeatedly invading this shrine, ignoring the caretakers of the sanctuary, even making claims to own it,” the commission said.

Many in the Christian community have been wondering whether "a marginal minority might indeed start a trend that might lead to stronger and stronger outside intervention by such extremist groups at this Christian site and may eventually end in them taking full control over the site, as previously happened in Nablus and Hebron,” it stated.

The commission regretted that while Israel repeatedly professes to guarantee all its citizens freedom of religious practice, the upsurge in attacks against Christians shows a starkly different reality.

“The State also professes to protect its citizens from crime and unrest, guaranteeing law and order. It is incomprehensible that these manifestations of contempt can be allowed to continue,” the commission said.

It is sad that "most of the perpetrators are young people, some even underage."

The commission said that despite these acts being carried out by “a small fringe minority,” the majority remains "silent and refusing to act” and it emboldens the minority.

“History has sadly taught us that what seems the outrageous behavior of a minority today can become the accepted practice of a majority tomorrow unless it is called out immediately and stopped at the source,” it added.

To protest against the Jewish pilgrimages, hundreds of Christians held a vigil outside the Haifa Church that blocked the traffic.

“The Jews who come here are not about Judaism or religion at all,” said Father William Abu Shqar, the director of the office of the Greek-Catholic Bishop of Haifa was quoted as saying by the Times of Israel.

“Because of what’s going on with the government, they’re coming out all over the place. Jewish worship never existed here; it’s made up to gain a foothold in this place that’s been sacred to Christians for centuries,” said the 66-year-old Abu Shqar.

Christians have alleged that the trouble in Stella Maris is part of “a trend of harassment and hostility toward Christians.”

Media reports suggested a rise in attacks including vandalism of Christian cemeteries and shrines in Jerusalem and the Galilee this year.

Videos on social media showed Jews spitting on the ground in the direction of Christian clergy and religious in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Christian leaders have said that since the new government came to power last year, hostility has increased against Christians.

