X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Thailand

Call for domestic workers to be vaccinated amid Thai Covid crisis

Migrant laborers who work as domestic helpers are at increased risk of contracting Covid-19

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

UCA News reporter, Bangkok

Published: August 18, 2021 04:28 AM GMT

Updated: August 18, 2021 04:33 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong

Aug 17, 2021
2

Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation

Aug 17, 2021
3

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aug 16, 2021
4

Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism

Aug 17, 2021
5

Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Aug 16, 2021
6

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
7

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials

Aug 16, 2021
8

Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96

Aug 16, 2021
9

India's Syro-Malabar Church remains divided over Mass

Aug 17, 2021
10

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
Support UCA News
Call for domestic workers to be vaccinated amid Thai Covid crisis

People queue for walk-in Covid-19 vaccinations at a shopping mall in Bangkok on July 31. (Photo: AFP)

Migrant laborers who work as domestic helpers in Thailand should be given priority in vaccination as they are at increased risk of contracting Covid-19, rights advocates have said.

Many of the estimated 100,000 migrant workers employed as domestic helpers have contracted the potentially deadly disease from their employers and some have been fired as a result, according to the Migrant Network Group.

Foreign domestic helpers, who primarily come from Myanmar, Cambodia and Laos, frequently care for elderly and other medically vulnerable locals, which means that reducing the chance of infections in households is of primary importance as Thailand is experiencing a severe Covid-19 outbreak, representatives of the labor rights group said during an online discussion on Aug. 17.  

“We are rushing to roll out vaccines for target groups such as the elderly. Yet we have no policy to take care of their helpers who work in close contact with them,” said Adisorn Kerdmongkol, a research officer at the group.

In addition, many prospective employers in Thailand request proof of vaccination from migrants applying for jobs as domestic helpers, but most migrant laborers have had no way of gaining access to vaccines, rights advocates say.

Thailand is in the grip of a raging outbreak of the novel coronavirus largely as a result of the highly infectious Delta variant, which was first detected in India earlier this year.

Even though domestic workers are protected under the law, monitoring and enforcing the law in households are almost impossible

To date, more than 930,000 people in Thailand have been infected, the vast majority of them over the past few months, and nearly 7,800 people have died.

A mass vaccination drive was launched by the government in early June, but the project has been mired in controversy from the start owing to a chronic shortage of vaccines and the frequently questionable allocation of available doses.  

As of Aug. 17, fewer than 5.3 million people, or just under 8 percent of the country’s 69 million citizens, had been fully vaccinated, while nearly 18.4 million people had received a first dose.

Millions of Thais, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, have so far been unable to gain access to vaccines.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Most migrant workers have been in a similar situation, although tens of thousands of those that work in factories owned by influential Thai conglomerates have been vaccinated. 

Rights advocates have repeatedly called on the Labor Ministry to allocate vaccines for migrant workers employed in high-risk occupations such as domestic helpers.

Complicating matters for many foreign-born domestic helpers, who invariably come from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds, is that they routinely lack health insurance and any form of social benefits because they are employed illegally, rights advocates say.

“Domestic workers are vulnerable to mistreatment and abuse,” says the Thailand Development Research Institute, a public policy think tank.

“Even though domestic workers are protected under the law, monitoring and enforcing the law in households are almost impossible. It has been argued that only about 20 percent of employers actually comply with the regulations.”

Also Read

Spike in Covid-19 cases inside Myanmar prisons
Spike in Covid-19 cases inside Myanmar prisons
Desperate Laos turns to herbal treatment as Covid-19 surges
Desperate Laos turns to herbal treatment as Covid-19 surges
Cambodia rebukes US envoy's statement on jailed unionist
Cambodia rebukes US envoy's statement on jailed unionist
Indonesian police seize terror-financing charity boxes
Indonesian police seize terror-financing charity boxes
Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds
Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds
Covid-19 spike forces school closures in Timor-Leste
Covid-19 spike forces school closures in Timor-Leste

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Sri Lankan govt urged to give visas to fleeing Afghans
Aug 19, 2021
Vaccination is an act of love, says pope in advert campaign
Aug 19, 2021
Spike in Covid-19 cases inside Myanmar prisons
Aug 19, 2021
Hong Kongers plead guilty to national security charge
Aug 19, 2021
Archbishop spells out 'drama' of China's Catholics, communists
Aug 19, 2021
Bishops urge US govt to relocate fleeing Afghans quickly
Aug 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021
Trends of priestly calling in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
What's behind India's 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'?
Aug 18, 2021
Catholic conscience in the Philippines is not dead
Aug 17, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Love is everywhere lets join the party

Love is everywhere, let’s join the party
Get vaccinated against COVID19 pleads Pope Francis

Get vaccinated against COVID-19, pleads Pope Francis

A radical shift away from a Church that enshrines its teaching in inflexible laws

A radical shift away from a Church that enshrines its teaching in inflexible laws
Unmarked graves in Canada raise questions about Australias stolen children

Unmarked graves in Canada raise questions about Australia’s stolen children
Canada is a polarized nation where reasoned debate is becoming rare

Canada is a polarized nation where reasoned debate is becoming rare
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Thursday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Make me grasp the way of Your precepts

Make me grasp the way of Your precepts
Give us O God the disposition to accept your call

Give us O God the disposition to accept your call
Saint John Eudes | Saint of the Day

Saint John Eudes | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.