Businessmen help Filipino fishermen hit by oil price hike

Catholic clergyman begs the private sector to look for deserving recipients

Rapu-Rapu island has many families dependent on fishing for income. (Photo: YouTube)

A group of Manila businessmen in the Philippines have donated boats and gasoline vouchers to a fishing community in Albay province, south of Manila, to cushion the effect of the soaring price of petroleum products.

The Pasig City Business Club gave more than 30 boats to residents of Rapu-Rapu island in Albay province who rely heavily on fishing.

“We have delivered 32 boats to families living on Rapu-Rapu island. They earn their living by fishing but now, because of the soaring prices of gasoline and diesel, cannot afford to fish anymore,” said Martin Farinas, secretary of the group.

Farinas said they had received reports that parents had stopped sending their children to school because they had no income.

“It’s more expensive to catch fish than just to buy fish. We say we should teach them how to catch fish instead of giving them fish. I guess that’s not true today anymore,” Farinas added.

The diesel price is now at 92.50-99.45 pesos (US$1.85-1.99) per liter while gasoline is at 97.24-97.90 pesos ($1.95-1.96) per liter.

“We never expected our prayers would be granted by the private sector. We are very grateful for this. The gasoline vouchers are more than enough to help us”

The fishing community had appealed for aid from government authorities but were asked to wait until President-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is sworn into office.

“They told us to wait until Bongbong Marcos seats as president. They said they had no budget to help us. So, we wrote a letter to private corporations. We are very grateful the Pasig Business Club responded,” Albay parishioner Jaime Gerona told Catholic-run Radyo Veritas.

Gerona thanked their parish priest for giving their group a list of potential benefactors that would give them donations.

“We never expected our prayers would be granted by the private sector. We are very grateful for this. The gasoline vouchers are more than enough to help us,” Gerona added.

Another group of fisherfolk in General Santos City in the Mindanao region also appealed to the private sector to help them through subsidies amid increases in oil prices.

The Minanga Buayan Fishermen Association said they needed fuel vouchers because their fuel expenses had doubled.

“A few months ago, our usual expense for gasoline was 500 pesos ($10) but now they amount to 1,000 pesos ($20),” General Santos fisherman Rodel Jarabejo told UCA News.

Sorsogon clergyman Father Joem Afable said the private group should choose the poorest fishing communities in the country by coordinating with the Church’s social arm Caritas.

“The private sector could work with Caritas to identify really deserving recipients — those in the poorest communities,” Father Afable told UCA News.

