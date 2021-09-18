X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations

More than 5,000 nurses have been given the green light to go abroad this year

AFP, Manila

AFP, Manila

Published: September 18, 2021 07:49 AM GMT

Updated: September 18, 2021 07:51 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

India’s top court drops case against Catholic priest

Sep 16, 2021
2

Uyghur Tribunal concludes, ignoring China's tantrums

Sep 15, 2021
3

Priest attacks Duterte, Pacquiao for being pro-death

Sep 17, 2021
4

Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges

Sep 17, 2021
5

Lao Buddhists oppose Chinese-style Buddha statue

Sep 16, 2021
6

Korean Christians to join prayer campaign to end abortion

Sep 15, 2021
7

Military attacks church in battle-ravaged Myanmar

Sep 15, 2021
8

Covid locks down two convents in the Philippines

Sep 17, 2021
9

Pakistani clerics oppose anti-forced conversion bill

Sep 16, 2021
10

Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan

Sep 15, 2021
Support UCA News
'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations

This photo taken on September 6, 2021 shows a nurse (2nd R) and a hospital worker wearing personal protective suits as they attend to a patient suspected to have Covid-19, outside a hospital in Binan, Laguna province south of Manila. (Photo: AFP)

Exhausted nurses in the Philippines are struggling to care for patients as colleagues contract Covid-19 or quit a profession that was dangerously understaffed even before the pandemic.

The country is enduring a record rise in infections, fuelled by the Delta variant, with the health department reporting a nursing shortfall of more than 100,000 -- forcing those left to work long hours for little pay on often precarious short-term contracts.

"They are tired and burned out," nursing director Lourdes Banaga, at a private hospital south of Manila, told AFP.

"At the start of the pandemic we had almost 200 nurses," said Banaga, director for nursing services at the Lipa Medix Medical Center in Batangas province.

"By September that will reduce to 63."

Official figures show 75,000 nurses are working in public and private Philippine hospitals but roughly 109,000 more are needed.

The pandemic has exacerbated a pre-existing lack of nurses, said Maristela Abenojar, president of Filipino Nurses United -- a situation she describes as "ironic" in one of the world's biggest exporters of healthcare workers.

The "chronic understaffing" is down to inadequate salaries, she said.

An entry-level nurse in a public hospital can earn 33,575 pesos ($670) per month, official data show.

But Abenojar said most were on short-term contracts, earning 22,000 pesos with no benefits such as hazard pay. Meanwhile, those in the private sector were making as little as 8,000 pesos.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

And many have had enough: About 40 percent of private hospital nurses have resigned since the start of the pandemic, according to the Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines.

More than 5,000 nurses have been given the green light to go abroad this year after a Covid-19 ban was replaced with a cap to ensure enough nurses were available in the Philippines.

It hasn't worked.

"We can't get additional nurses, we can't compel them to apply," said Jose Rene de Grano of the private hospitals association.

'We feel exhausted' 

In recent weeks, health workers have protested over unpaid benefits, including a coronavirus special risk allowance. Abenojar said many were still waiting.

President Rodrigo Duterte has asked for patience while the government tries to come up with the money.

"We don't feel cared for," said Melbert Reyes of the Philippine Nurses Association.

Many hospitals boosted their bed capacity after a virus surge earlier this year threatened to overwhelm them.

Official data show coronavirus ward and ICU bed occupancy rates at more than 70 percent nationwide as daily cases often exceed 20,000, fuelled by the hyper-contagious Delta variant.

A public hospital in Binan city, near Manila, turned a car park into a ward.

"Many of our nurses are sick and in quarantine," medical director Melbril Alonte told AFP.

"We feel exhausted... but we always keep in mind that we have to help our people because... no one else will."

But due to the nursing shortfall, some facilities -- like the Lipa Medix Medical Center -- have had to slash their bed capacity, and extend their nurses' shifts.

Nurse Trixia Bautista said she works up to 15 hours per shift looking after mostly severe Covid-19 patients at a public referral hospital in the capital.

At times, she has cared for as many as 30 patients on her own after nurses on her ward quit or got sick.

"Physically it's very tiring," she said. "There's not enough people to cater to all these patients."

'Not worth being a nurse' 

But there are plenty of qualified nurses in the Philippines, said Abenojar of Filipino Nurses United.

She estimated 200,000 to 250,000 were not working in the sector.

Many healthcare workers enter the profession to try to secure better-paid jobs abroad, but the shortage is not due to overseas migration.

"It's because nurses have left the profession," said Yasmin Ortiga, assistant professor of sociology at Singapore Management University, pointing to the dearth of stable jobs and dismal wages.

A proliferation of nursing programmes led to an oversupply, with many unable to get a permanent position in a local hospital -- necessary to work abroad -- and subsequently a drop in enrolments.

Ortiga said: "People realised that if I am unable to leave the country it's really not worth being a nurse at home."

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for corruption
Myanmar junta to put Suu Kyi on trial for corruption
Top Indonesian cop wants softer approach to protests
Top Indonesian cop wants softer approach to protests
Vietnamese nuns mark 75 years of indigenous order
Vietnamese nuns mark 75 years of indigenous order
Support Us

Latest News

'Burnt out': Philippine nurses battle Covid, resignations
Sep 18, 2021
Public schools can display crucifix when decided democratically, court rules
Sep 18, 2021
Philippine cardinal in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19
Sep 18, 2021
Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Crimes against India's Dalits, tribal people increased in pandemic
Sep 18, 2021
Christians decry profiling of faith leaders in central India
Sep 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Hypocrisy of defending Christian values
Sep 18, 2021
Time for Indonesian Church to take ‘Laudato Si’ seriously
Sep 17, 2021
People fleeing Myanmar in lurch in India’s Mizoram state
Sep 17, 2021
Internally bleeding Indian church too weak to face challenges
Sep 17, 2021
Reach out to and touch people in misery
Sep 16, 2021

Features

Cardinal who defied communism beatified in Poland
Sep 16, 2021
Corruption scandals rock Christian hospitals in Pakistan
Sep 15, 2021
UN rights chief puts Sri Lanka abuses in spotlight
Sep 14, 2021
Bad Student group demand changes to Thailand's education system
Sep 14, 2021
Marian pilgrimage marked by monsoon, Covid threat in Pakistan
Sep 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Who is the greatest

“Who is the greatest?”
Epidemiologists and unexpected lessons

Epidemiologists and unexpected lessons
A synodal Church for the third millennium

A synodal Church for the third millennium
But what is Prayer

But what is Prayer?
The Spirit in the Assembly

The Spirit in the Assembly
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Sunday 19 September 2021

Mass on Demand – Sunday 19 September 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Readings of the Day: Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Twenty-fifth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Lord Jesus teaches us to discover salvation in any suffering

Lord Jesus teaches us to discover salvation in any suffering

Make us aware that we are challenged by Jesus

Make us aware that we are challenged by Jesus
Saint Januarius | Saint of the Day

Saint Januarius | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.