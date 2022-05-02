News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sri Lanka

Buddhist monks warn Sri Lankan leaders of Sangha edict

May Day protests call for an interim government to be formed to tackle growing economic crisis

Buddhist monks warn Sri Lankan leaders of Sangha edict

Activists take part in a May Day rally near the president's office in Colombo on May 1. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: May 02, 2022 08:24 AM GMT

Updated: May 02, 2022 08:33 AM GMT

Buddhist monks have warned all Sri Lankan politicians that a Sangha Convention edict may make monks shun politicians.

They have warned that if the prime minister and the cabinet do not resign and an interim government is not formed, a Sangha Convention will be issued and all politicians will be rejected.

Ven. Omalpe Sobitha Thera called on the president and the government to immediately implement the chief prelates' proposals to resolve the prevailing economic crisis.

"Apart from personal political objectives, the opposition should also join in building the country," said the monk, who participated in a Maha Sangha convention in Independence Square in Colombo. "The president and his government have failed in their responsibilities to protect the people."

The monks urged the prime minister to resign and appoint an interim government comprising political parties represented in parliament.

Chief Buddhist prelates had submitted six proposals to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, including forming an advisory council which would run the country's interim government before a parliamentary election around six months later.

"The government and the leader of the country are thirsting for the blood of the people. People are thrown onto the road"

Ven. Agalakada Sirisumana Thera said the government is waiting for the struggle to end with bloodshed.

"The government and the leader of the country are thirsting for the blood of the people. People are thrown onto the road," he said.

Anti-government protests erupted in the country in early March as the worst economic crisis in decades unfolded.

Protesters accuse the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials.

Protesters have set up temporary camps with food, water and toilet facilities besides a makeshift medical facility in the open space opposite the presidential secretariat.

Many Christian priests and nuns joined the young protesters in front of the presidential secretariat in Colombo.

Father Amila Jeevantha Peiris, who attended another event with protesters on May 1, claimed that terrorism was created by the state.

"We must stand up not only against the Rajapaksas but also against the politicians who ruled the country for 74 years and created state terrorism," said Father Peiris.

Former president Maithripala Sirisena said all government leaders should step down and the people should be given an opportunity to hold an election and elect a new government

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith of Colombo said the rulers of the country are not the owners of the country and only the people are the owners.

Opposition leaders said that they would bring a no-confidence motion against the government.

Former president Maithripala Sirisena said all government leaders should step down and the people should be given an opportunity to hold an election and elect a new government.

Addressing a May Day rally, he said politicians should take the side of the people at a time when the country is facing a crisis.

The National Consumer Price Index (NCPI) rose 21.5 percent in March, more than four times the 5.1 percent inflation of a year earlier.

Sri Lanka's foreign exchange shortage has led the country to a slowing down of imports including milk powder, sugar, rice and fuel.

Main opposition party the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a mass rally on May 1 at Independence Square, where speaker after speaker called for the ouster of President Rajapaksa and his powerful ruling family.

