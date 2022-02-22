X
South Korea

Buddhist monks accuse Korean govt of anti-Buddhist bias

The Jogye Order claims the government of President Moon fails to treat all religions equally

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Published: February 22, 2022 04:09 AM GMT

Updated: February 22, 2022 05:39 AM GMT

Buddhist monks accuse Korean govt of anti-Buddhist bias

Buddhist monks from the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism attend a rally to protest alleged anti-Buddhist bias by the government on Jan. 21. (Photo: The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism)

The largest group of Buddhist monks in South Korea has planned a large rally in capital Seoul in their latest showdown against what they call the government’s discrimination and anti-Buddhist bias.

The Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, the largest Buddhist sect in South Korea, held nationwide rallies in January and intends to organize a mass rally in front of the presidential office in Seoul at the end of February, media reports say.

For the first time in more than 14 years, the group has put its weight behind protests to end alleged discrimination against Buddhists by the government of President Moon Jae-in, according to the Korea Times.

The tenure of President Moon, the country’s second Catholic head of state and leader of the ruling Democratic Party of Korea, ends soon as South Koreans will vote to elect a new president on March 9.

The Jogye Order issued angry statements and held street rallies after a lawmaker from President Moon’s party ridiculed Buddhist temples including those run by the order for collecting high fees from visitors for entering temples.

Lawmaker Jung Chung-rai compared temples collecting “cultural asset viewing fees” to Bongi Kim Seon-dal, a swindler in Korean folklore famous for selling river water for money.

The government is to preserve cultural heritage but it now dares to instigate religious conflicts and shift the responsibility

Buddhistdoor Global website reported that Buddhist temples in national parks have been collecting 3,000–4,000 won (US$2.50–3.34) from adult visitors, regardless of whether or not they visited the temple.

Buddhist leaders said the money is necessary for the upkeep of temples and nearby park areas.

Following Jung’s remarks, the Jogye Order issued a statement demanding an apology from President Moon and called for new laws to prevent further religious bias against Buddhism and measures to preserve national heritage sites.

"The government is to preserve cultural heritage but it now dares to instigate religious conflicts and shift the responsibility," Venerable Wonhaeng, the head of the Jogye Order, said during a rally held at Jogye Temple on Jan. 21.

At least 5,000 monks from the sect attended the rally. More monks and nuns are expected to join the February rally, the group said.

It was the first street protest by the order in 14 years. In 2008, the Jogye Order demonstrated on the streets after revelations that authorities had put top members of the order under surveillance.

Venerable Wonhaeng referred to President Moon’s inaugural address after clinching his election win in 2017 and alleged that his government has failed to keep its promises of equal treatment of all people.

“In the government of Moon Jae-in, opportunity was not equal, the process was not fair, and the result was not righteous,” said Venerable Wonhaeng.

According to official government records, about 56 percent of an estimated 58 million South Koreans have no religion

The government didn’t respond to the allegations but criticized large rallies defying a ban due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jogye Order was among several Buddhist sects that accused the government of "Christian favoritism" for a campaign to encourage public gathering places such as coffee shops, restaurants and retail outlets to play more Christmas carols last December.

It alleged that in the guise of promoting Christmas carols as a cultural heritage, the government was leading “a Christian missionary project on the pretense of comforting people.”

According to official government records, about 56 percent of an estimated 58 million South Koreans have no religion, 20 percent are Protestant, 8 percent are Catholic and 15.5 percent are Buddhist.

