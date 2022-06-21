News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Buddhist monk arrested after protest in Sri Lankan capital

Activists gather around President Rajapaksa's office to symbolically protest his 73rd birthday on June 20

Rickshaws wait for petrol at a fuel station in Colombo on June 20

Rickshaws wait for petrol at a fuel station in Colombo on June 20. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter, Colombo

By UCA News reporter, Colombo

Published: June 21, 2022 09:58 AM GMT

Updated: June 21, 2022 10:07 AM GMT

Religious leaders joined thousands of students from state universities in Sri Lanka’s capital Colombo demanding the president and prime minister resign over the worst economic crisis since independence in 1948.

Twenty-one protesters including a Buddhist monk were arrested by police following a protest held opposite the presidential secretariat and the Ministry of Finance on June 20.

The activists including Buddhist monks gathered around the president's office to symbolically protest President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's 73rd birthday. They were released on surety bail of 500,000 rupees (US$1,400) each when they were produced before a court.

Father Amila Jeewantha, a rights activist who supports the ongoing protests, said 21 people involved in the peaceful protest had been arbitrarily arrested.

"We ask when the state repression will stop. Don't try to halt the people's protests. The government must understand the agony of the people," the Catholic priest said.

"This is the most miserable day with the birth of the most inhuman, cruel, deaf and dumb leader in history. The public have to come out of their homes and protest to chase away the corrupt leaders."

Transparency International filed a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court calling for action against those responsible for the economic crisis

Police said the protesters blocking the gates to the Finance Ministry prevented the secretary to the Ministry of Finance from leaving for discussions with a delegation from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The protesters said that although they do not believe that the current regime will receive proper international support, they consider the arrival of the IMF delegation as a positive development.

Transparency International filed a fundamental rights petition in the Supreme Court calling for action against those responsible for the economic crisis.

The attorney-general (representing President Rajapaksa), the former prime minister, former finance minister, former central bank governor, former secretary to the treasury and present prime minister are among the 13 respondents named in the petition.

Protests demanding the resignation of President Rajapaksa started on April 9 in the capital. The protests in Colombo spread to other parts of the country with wider public support.

Sri Lanka is seeking to restructure debts of more than $50 billion it owes to foreign creditors.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rain in decades Thousands evacuated in China after heaviest rain in decades
Mongolian mission challenges African nun Mongolian mission challenges African nun
Buddhist monk arrested after protest in Sri Lankan capital Buddhist monk arrested after protest in Sri Lankan capital
Filipino police cadet's death sparks call for hazing probe Filipino police cadet's death sparks call for hazing probe
Bishops issue plea to help refugees in Papua New Guinea Bishops issue plea to help refugees in Papua New Guinea
Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional Japan court rules same-sex marriage ban constitutional
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Catholics who were killed during Mass in Nigeria buried

Catholics, who were killed during Mass in Nigeria, buried

Bishop in Ondo, were at least 50 of the congregation were gunned down, asks why Nigerians need to beg for police help despite endless attacks

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.