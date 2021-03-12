British social worker honored by Bangladesh

Lucy Helen Frances Holt at the Oxford Mission premises in Barishal. She wishes to be buried there after her death. (Photo: Piyas Biswas)

A British-Bangladeshi citizen has received the national identity card of Bangladesh as recognition for her social work.

Lucy Helen Frances Holt, 90, came to Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, in 1960 when she was 30 years old.

Leaving her parents and sister behind, she came to Bangladesh to serve humanity. She is not a nun with all vows but people regard her as a nun. She leads an ordinary life, did not get married and wears a simple sari (traditional dress) and footwear.

The Bangladeshi government recognized her 60 years of service by giving her a Bangladeshi identification card on International Women's Day on March 8.

“I’m not a nun but I wanted to be a nun. Becoming a nun is very time-consuming, so I developed myself as nun and I think I achieved my goal. I was with the Oxford Mission when it started in Bangladesh,” Holt told UCA News.

Born in St. Helens in northern England on Dec. 16, 1930, she started work as a schoolteacher and women’s development worker with the Oxford Mission in Barishal city in southern Bangladesh.

She worked as a nurse during Bangladesh’s War of Independence in 1971. She helped the Catholic-run Fatima Hospital in Jessore when it was short of medical staff to treat the injured in the war against Pakistan.

“I wrote a long letter to my parents and friends about what was going on in Bangladesh and requested them to get the support of the British government and British people. I never said I was Pakistani. I always said I am Bengali. I didn’t ask for money from my parents but our relatives sent some money to help,” she recalled.

Reverend Philip Biswas, a senior pastor, said what Lucy Holt has achieved does not seem to be possible even for a regular missionary nun.

“She has been in Bangladesh since the Oxford Mission started. A foreigner has played a leading role in the advancement of medical services, teaching and women's advancement and has been working with teaching and women since retirement,” he said.

Joachim Manna Bala, coordinator of the Commission for Christian Unity and Interreligious Dialogue of Barishal Diocese, said Holt had done so much work for Bangladeshis.

“She has further consolidated Christianity in Bangladesh with the generosity she has shown as a Christian. The Bangladesh Catholic Church respectfully continues to pray for her and will continue to do so, always wishing her well,” said Bala.

Barishal deputy commissioner Jashimuddin Haider told UCA News that “Sister Lucy” will get everything she wants from the Bangladeshi government.

“She has shown how much she loves Bangladesh and shown her generosity to Bangladeshi people. We will never forget her. Bangladesh will remember her with respect,” he said.

Holt wants to be buried in the Oxford Mission premises in Barishal after her death.