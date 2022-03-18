News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

British parliament rejects amendment to allow assisted suicide

It was the 12th time in 25 years that the British parliament has dismissed an attempt to legalize assisted suicide

British parliament rejects amendment to allow assisted suicide

By Catholic News Service

Updated: March 18, 2022 07:02 AM GMT

The British parliament has thrown out an attempt to legalize assisted suicide in England and Wales.

Amendment 170 to the Health and Social Care Bill would have forced the British government to introduce assisted suicide legislation in the near future. But members of the House of Lords, Britain's second political chamber, rejected the amendment, 179-145, following a March 16 debate.

The defeat of the amendment represents the 12th time in 25 years that the British parliament has dismissed an attempt to legalize assisted suicide, which is punishable under the 1961 Suicide Act by up to 14 years in jail.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Danny Kruger, chairman of the All Party Parliamentary Group for Dying Well, which opposes euthanasia and assisted suicide, said: "The House of Lords has now unequivocally rejected the latest attempt to shoehorn radical assisted suicide laws on to the statute book.

"Given that supporters of assisted suicide have said that the House of Lords is more supportive than the (House of) Commons, this is ample evidence that assisted suicide enjoys neither momentum nor support," Kruger said in a March 16 statement posted on the group's website.

The Health and Social Care Bill is aimed at reforming and restructuring Britain's National Health Service and is reaching its final stages of the parliamentary process, having already passed through the first chamber, the House of Commons.

The assisted suicide amendment would have imposed an obligation on the government to introduce legislation "to permit terminally ill, mentally competent adults legally to end their own lives with medical assistance" within a year of the bill becoming law.

The government opposed the amendment because it would set a precedent whereby politicians could dictate legislative programs ahead of terms of office.

Nathan Stilwell of Humanists UK, a group that supported the amendment, said the failure of the amendment "robs those who need an assisted death of the choice, dignity and autonomy as to when to end their lives."

"Allowing people to choose the manner and moment of their own death is the hallmark of a compassionate society and should be a basic right," he said a statement posted March 16 on the website of his organization.

Share your comments

Latest News

Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood Pakistan’s first Servant of God on path to sainthood
Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover Three years after Easter attacks, Sri Lankan politicians run for cover
Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work Romanian nun granted Korean citizenship for refugee work
Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals Indian Catholic protesters burn effigies of cardinals
Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder    Saudi Arabia executes two Indonesians for murder   
UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military UN urged to impose tougher sanctions on Myanmar military

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

The courage and risk of freedom

The courage and risk of freedom

The universal significance of a small act of resistance

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.