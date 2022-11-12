Britain says Iran threatened UK-based reporters

Two British-Iranian journalists reportedly received 'death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps'

Washington DC-area Iranian-Americans and their supporters hold a vigil in support of protestors in Iran and to mark 40 days since the death in Iran of Masha Amini, in Lafayette Square near the White House in Washington, DC, Oct. 26. (Photo: AFP)

Britain accused Iran on Friday of threatening the lives of UK-based journalists, after a crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 300 anti-government protesters dead inside Iran.

Fresh demonstrations were held on Friday with hundreds of angry men protesting after prayers in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province, online videos showed. Their action came six weeks after rights groups say dozens were killed during a crackdown in the region.

"I have summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires today after journalists working in the UK were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran," British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly tweeted.

On Monday, Volant Media, the Saudi-linked broadcaster of Iran International TV channel, said two British-Iranian journalists had received "death threats from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps".

The journalists were working in Britain for the London-based Farsi-language channel, said the broadcaster, which has been covering Iran's anti-government protests.

The channel has been declared a "terrorist organisation", Iranian state media quoted Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib as saying on Wednesday.

Khatib also warned that Britain "will pay" for supporting "insecurity" in Iran.

Security forces shot dead more than 90 people at protests after weekly prayers on September 30 in the Sistan-Baluchistan provincial capital Zahedan, Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights (IHR) said.

The shooting came two weeks after demonstrations flared in Iran over the death of Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for allegedly flouting the country's strict dress code for women.

The protests have grown into a broad movement against the clerical rule of supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, 83.

"Death to Khamenei," chanted men who emerged from mosques in Zahedan after Friday prayers, in a video published by IHR.

The rights group says at least 304 people have been killed at the protests across Iran since Amini's death on September 16.

It says around a third of them were killed in Sistan-Baluchistan, including those who died on September 30 -- a massacre activists have dubbed "Bloody Friday".

'Urgent action'

The latest demonstrations came a week after a deadly crackdown in Khash, also in Sistan-Baluchistan.

Amnesty International said at least 18 protesters, bystanders and worshippers -- including two children -- were killed when security forces acted against the "largely peaceful protests" there.

Demonstrations resumed Friday in Khash, and dozens of riot police were deployed in Iranshahr, in the same province, online videos verified by AFP showed.

Security forces were seen firing tear gas to disperse protesters in Iranshahr, in footage published by the 1500tasvir monitoring channel.

Iran's Tasnim news agency said a week of appeals by "counter-revolutionaries" to create trouble 40 days after the Zahedan killings had failed.

Worshippers went home from Iran's largest Sunni mosque in Zahedan without incident, except for some anti-government chants, Tasnim said, adding there had been only "small demonstrations" in other towns.

It added that in Iranshahr, demonstrators headed from a Sunni mosque toward a police station at which they threw stones until security forces intervened.

In Rask, residents burned tyres that briefly blocked the road leading to Chabahar port, Tasnim said.

Germany and Iceland requested a special session at the UN Human Rights Council "to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children".

French President Emmanuel Macron meanwhile met a delegation of prominent exiled Iranian rights activists, later hailing the women-led protests inside Iran as a "revolution".

Mass arrests have seen 1,000 people charged so far and activists say many risk the death penalty.

A panel of UN rights experts on Friday urged "Iranian authorities to stop using the death penalty as a tool to squash protests".

Iran's foreign minister on Thursday accused Western countries of "promoting violence and teaching (protesters) to make weapons and Molotov cocktails via social networks and the media".

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also said Iran "has exercised serious restraint regarding the recent riots".

'Chant Amini's name'

The crackdown has mainly involved riot police, the Revolutionary Guards and their Basij paramilitary force.

But Iran's army ground forces commander, Brigadier General Kioumars Heydari, said his troops were awaiting orders from Khamenei to intervene against the protesters.

Iran's campaign of mass arrests has snared sportspeople, celebrities and journalists.

Activists have called on football fans attending the World Cup starting November 20 to chant Amini's name during the 22nd minute at each of Iran's matches -- the time corresponding to her age.

"Help us immortalise #MahsaAmini and our fight against this brutal regime," tweeted New York-based campaigner Masih Alinejad.

Latest News