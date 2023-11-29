News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

BRICS Plus: An alternative to the current world order?

A new pole of the global economy has formed, with BRICS states accounting for 32 percent of production in 2022

This handout photograph, taken and released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on August 22, 2023, shows (L-R) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a group photo during the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg.

This handout photograph, taken and released by the Russian Foreign Ministry on August 22, 2023, shows (L-R) Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, China's President Xi Jinping, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa, India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pose for a group photo during the BRICS Business Forum in Johannesburg. (Photo: AFP)

Vladimir Pachkov SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

By Vladimir Pachkov SJ, La Civiltà Cattolica

Published: November 29, 2023 11:17 AM GMT

Updated: November 29, 2023 11:38 AM GMT

It all began in November 2001 when Jim O’Neill of the investment bank Goldman Sachs published the paper “Building Better Global Economic BRICs.” 

He predicted an increase in the influence on global GDP of the then BRIC states (an acronym for Brazil, Russia, India and China), especially China, thus emphasizing the need for a global reorganization of the economy and politics.

O’Neill added that by 2031 the BRIC states would catch up with, or even surpass, the economic output of the G7 states. In fact, according to estimates by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), as early as 2023 the BRIC GDP, expressed in dollars, at 32.1 percent of global GDP would surpass that of the G7 (29.9 percent).

The first summit of BRIC states was held in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg in June 2009. In 2010, the group expanded with the entry of South Africa, thus giving rise to BRICS.

The next major expansion occurred at the recent August 22-24, 2023, summit in South Africa.

Although the event had been in the air for some time, and a decision on the entry of new countries into the organization was expected, the choice of the BRICS summit in South Africa to invite six new countries – Argentina, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia, Egypt and Iran – to join appeared surprising.

It was to show that despite differences and disagreements, even in the founding core of the BRICS – particularly between China and India – this organization is capable of welcoming new members and growing without losing internal cohesion.

Although as early as 2013 some analysts predicted the BRICS grouping would fail, it seems that the member states, despite all the difficulties, have proved not only viable as a group, but also capable of growth. And this despite the regular contraction of their economies, and periodically, the projected end of growth in China, Russia and or Brazil, even though there are difficulties in relations between India and China.

In 2023, the global economy is going through a difficult time. Western sanctions against Russia have accelerated a new paradigm of globalization, which no longer has the West as its driving force.

A new pole of the global economy has formed, with BRICS states accounting for 32 percent of production, 18 percent of trade, and 25 percent of direct investment in 2022.

They also constitute 40 percent of the world’s population. Western sanctions against Russia and U.S. sanctions against China have forced the BRICS to confront these changes and create an alternative to the Western-dominated economic system.

One consequence of the so-called “new cold war” are signs of the fragmentation of the global economy between the West and the China-Russia axis, and along with them the BRICS countries.

Read the complete article here.

This article is brought to you by UCA News in association with "La Civiltà Cattolica." 

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
1 Comments on this Story
DR.CAJETAN COELHO
Bending low to uplift the lowly is a mission second to none. World leaders are yet to do justice to their enormous potential in worldbuilding.
Reply

Latest News

Indian Christians oppose protest rally on Christmas Day Indian Christians oppose protest rally on Christmas Day
Environmentalists slam lifting of S. Korea’s plastic ban Environmentalists slam lifting of S. Korea’s plastic ban
Indian court orders burial of Manipur riot victims' bodies Indian court orders burial of Manipur riot victims' bodies
Filipinos warned of 'unsafe, uncertified' Christmas products Filipinos warned of 'unsafe, uncertified' Christmas products
Myanmar junta to use occupied cathedral as shield, says bishop Myanmar junta to use occupied cathedral as shield, says bishop
BRICS Plus: An alternative to the current world order? BRICS Plus: An alternative to the current world order?
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Haimen

Diocese of Haimen

Haimen, in eastern China Jiangsu province, is located 1,012 kilometers southeast of Beijing, at the opposite side of

Read more
Diocese of Hanzhong

Diocese of Hanzhong

In a land area of 27,246 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Hanzhong city, a district and six counties.

Read more
Diocese of Yichang

Diocese of Yichang

Changsha is the provincial capital of Hunan in central China. It is located in the northeastern part of the province,

Read more
Diocese of Legazpi

Diocese of Legazpi

In a land area of 2,552.6 square kilometers with a total coastline of 354 kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacya

Malaysian Church’s unforgettable French missionary legacy

The Church of the Visitation in Seremban relishes the treasured legacy of pioneering French...

Read more
St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroesa

St. Joseph Cathedral of Kuching bears legacy of independence heroes

The Cathedral of Saint Joseph is the mother church of Kuching Archdiocese in the sole...

Read more
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecutiona

Pakistan’s oldest church stands strong despite persecution

St. Joseph’s Church in Lahore is the oldest Catholic Church in Pakistan that has flourished since...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.