X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Brazilian bishops seek to help families facing eviction

Brazil's economic crisis, intensified by the coronavirus pandemic, has increased the number of homeless people

Eduardo Campos Lima, Catholic News Service

Eduardo Campos Lima, Catholic News Service

Updated: March 20, 2021 04:32 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Migrants infected with Covid-19 at Thai detention centers

Mar 19, 2021
2

Pope 'kneels on Myanmar streets' begging for end to violence

Mar 18, 2021
3

Anger over 'crimes against humanity' in Myanmar

Mar 19, 2021
4

Indian court stops police arresting nun accused of conversion

Mar 17, 2021
5

Hundreds of Kachins flee fighting in northern Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
6

The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan

Mar 19, 2021
7

India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption

Mar 18, 2021
8

Islamic radicals accused of attacking Hindu village in Bangladesh

Mar 18, 2021
9

South Korean bishops denounce bloodshed in Myanmar

Mar 17, 2021
10

Malaysian police investigate anti-Christian threats

Mar 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Brazilian bishops seek to help families facing eviction

The National Justice Council of Brazil (Photo: Wikipedia)

Brazil's National Council of Justice, the regulatory agency of the country's judiciary system, recommended caution to all judges in the country when they analyze lawsuits that may result in the removal of squatters and rural settlements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

That guidance, originally suggested by the Brazilian bishops' conference, could strengthen the legal case for thousands of families at risk of being evicted from their homes.

Father Paulo Renato Campos, political adviser to the bishops' conference, explained that, last year, the council of justice established a human rights observatory to reflect on social issues and legal ways of dealing with them. The bishops' conference was invited to join and, after consulting several Catholic social ministries, it "concluded that the housing problem was the most pressing issue," Father Campos told Catholic News Service.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Brazil's economic crisis, intensified by the pandemic, has increased the number of homeless people in Brazil.

"There has been an explosive growth in the number of clandestine settlements in the poor outskirts of all large cities in the country," lawyer Benedito Barbosa, an activist of housing movements in São Paulo, told CNS.

The Brazilian economy fell 4.1% in 2020, and unemployment reached 14.1% of the population at the end of last year.

"At the same time, rents went up 23% over the year. People don't have anywhere to go and spontaneously built up settlements under bridges and in empty urban areas," added Barbosa.

Father Campos said that at least 64,000 families living in irregular shantytowns currently face the risk of eviction. In 2020, the police removed more than 9,000 people from occupied land.

"Those people were left on the street," he said.

The rural reality is even worse. In a country where land concentration is huge -- 1% of the rural properties occupy 47% of the total farming area in Brazil -- the number of landless workers is also large.

Related News

Kelli Mafort, national coordinator of the Landless Workers' Movement, said there are currently 90,000 families camped in disputed land all over the country. Such areas should be destined to governmental land reform, but the processes can take years, especially now that President Jair Bolsonaro has frozen all land grants.

"Those families cultivate the land, which had been abandoned till then, and live in it. But their situation is precarious, and eviction is a continuous threat," Mafort told CNS.

Over the past months, police have conducted violent operations to remove landless families from rural settlements, a situation that exposes not only the rural workers but also the police to contagion of COVID-19, said Mafort.

Now, some settlers face immediate risk of eviction. That's the case of a farming area in the Diocese of Formosa, in Goiás state. The federal land reform agency had allowed 200 families to occupy it, but a judge decided for their removal.

Bishop Adair José Guimarães of Formosa sent a letter to the case judge March 11 asking him to take into account the National Council of Justice recommendation to not evict those families during the pandemic.

"We've been asking bishops all over Brazil to send this kind of letter to the judges and avoid new evictions," Mafort added.

The Landless Workers' Movement and other social movements, including a number of Catholic social ministries, have been involved in a campaign called Despejo Zero (Zero Eviction) since mid-2020. They denounced the situation to Balakrishnan Rajagopal, U.N. special rapporteur on adequate housing, who in July asked the Brazilian government to stop collective evictions during the pandemic.

"But nothing has changed," Barbosa said, adding that the bishops' "move to transform this struggle in a legal recommendation is a great victory for us."

Given that it's a recommendation, judges are not obliged to comply with the advice. Barbosa and his colleagues are now trying to convince members of courts across the country to understand the seriousness of the homeless and landless situation during the pandemic and avoid decisions that may intensify their hardships.

Auxiliary Bishop Joel Portella Amado of Rio de Janeiro, secretary-general of the bishops' conference, said the council of justice resolution does not "harm the right to property."

"It actually indicates that a judge should consider the context of social and economic vulnerability of the people who might be evicted," he told CNS.

Bishop Amado said even if a judge rules that an irregular settlement must be cleared, the decision does not need to be enforced immediately. "In that case, the right to life is adequately preserved, without eventually damaging other rights," he said.

The bishop said the priority of life over all things, the focus of Pope Francis' teaching about life after the COVID-19 outbreak, was the basis of bishops' conference suggestion.

"We only humanize ourselves when relations between people are above relations with things," he said.

Also Read

Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations
Freedoms and rights nosedive in Asian nations

Latest News

Iraqi Christians hope papal trip brings long-term benefits
Mar 20, 2021
German prelates offer resignations in wake of sex abuse report
Mar 20, 2021
US cardinal meets imam to follow pope's meeting with ayatollah
Mar 20, 2021
Brazilian bishops seek to help families facing eviction
Mar 20, 2021
Ireland's national Knock Shrine given international status
Mar 20, 2021
'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

'Allah' row gives shaky Malaysian government hope of survival
Mar 19, 2021
Why is the Asian Church cold about Muslim friendship?
Mar 19, 2021
Bangladesh still far from achieving founding father's dreams
Mar 18, 2021
India's Christian-dominated states feel the dead hand of corruption
Mar 18, 2021
That passed, this can too
Mar 17, 2021

Features

Muslims in fear over Sri Lanka's proposed burqa ban
Mar 19, 2021
The unheard Ahmadis of Pakistan
Mar 19, 2021
Beijing snuffs out promises made to Hong Kong
Mar 19, 2021
Buddhist monks divided over Myanmar resistance movement
Mar 18, 2021
Christians remember Bangladesh's founding father
Mar 17, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
We are Gods work of art

We are God’s work of art
Becoming the Church We Say We Are

Becoming the Church We Say We Are
Unless the grain of wheat dies

Unless the grain of wheat dies
A Passover Journey with the Seattle Stations

A Passover Journey with the "Seattle Stations"
Questions of courage and risk

Questions of courage and risk
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday March 20 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday March 20 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Fifth Sunday of Lent

Readings of the Day: Fifth Sunday of Lent
Lord, may I learn obedience and compassion through my suffering

Lord, may I learn obedience and compassion through my suffering
Help me God to acknowledge your invitation

Help me God to acknowledge your invitation
St. Nicholas of Flue | Saint of the Day

St. Nicholas of Flue | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.