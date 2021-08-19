X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Brazilian bishop resigns after indecent video goes viral

The Vatican announced that Pope Francis had accepted the resignation of Bishop Tomé Ferreira da Silva

Lise Alves, Catholic News Service

Lise Alves, Catholic News Service

Published: August 19, 2021 04:45 AM GMT

Updated: August 19, 2021 04:49 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Never forget the tragedy unfolding in Hong Kong

Aug 17, 2021
2

Jesuits suspend Afghan mission as nuns wait for evacuation

Aug 17, 2021
3

Church steps up Covid-19 testing in Myanmar camps

Aug 16, 2021
4

Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism

Aug 17, 2021
5

Two nuns killed in South Sudan after vehicle ambush

Aug 18, 2021
6

Catholics praise auditor behind report on Philippine Covid funds

Aug 18, 2021
7

Timor-Leste looks to open first Catholic university this year

Aug 16, 2021
8

Filipino Jesuit philosopher-priest dies at 96

Aug 16, 2021
9

Taliban gains worry Pakistan Church officials

Aug 16, 2021
10

India's Syro-Malabar Church remains divided over Mass

Aug 17, 2021
Support UCA News
Brazilian bishop resigns after indecent video goes viral

Bishop Tomé Ferreira da Silva of São José do Rio Preto resigned after a video of him exposing himself on an internet call went viral on social media. (Photo: New York Post)

Bishop Tomé Ferreira da Silva of São José do Rio Preto resigned after a video of him exposing himself on an internet call went viral on social media on Aug. 13. The resignation was accepted by Pope Francis and the Brazilian bishops' conference on Aug. 18.

Archbishop Moacir Silva of Ribeirão Preto was appointed apostolic administrator of the diocese.

A local newspaper, Diário da Região, reported that the bishop confirmed that he was the one who appears on the video but declined to comment on the case.

Some Catholics from Rio Preto said they were ready to petition the Vatican for the bishop's replacement.

"We had already signed another petition, in 2014, asking for his replacement, but we received no response. This time, we hope that the Church will pronounce itself because after the video his presence in front of the diocese and in celebrations will be difficult," Natalia Truzzi, one of the signers of the petition, told the newspaper.

In September 2018, the Vatican sent a representative to investigate allegations of sexual abuse by priests in the Diocese of São José do Rio Preto.

The Vatican investigation involved allegations of an alleged omission by Bishop da Silva in relation to the allegations. At the time, there were rumors that the bishop had exchanged sexual messages with a young man.

In 2015, São Paulo Cardinal Odílo Scherer was sent to the region to look into allegations of embezzlement from the diocese and that the bishop was having a romantic relationship with his former driver. An internal investigation cleared Bishop da Silva of the accusations.

Related News

Also Read

North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korean leader Kim emaciated, citizens heartbroken: state TV
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Khmer Rouge henchman says he will die alone in prison
Aug 19, 2021
Activists seek prevention of hate speech in India
Aug 19, 2021
Vietnam's Catholic institutes brace for Covid-19 closure
Aug 19, 2021
Caritas Pakistan on alert for Afghan refugees
Aug 19, 2021
Myanmar military 'can be punished for atrocities'
Aug 19, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Standing up for the rights of indigenous people
Aug 19, 2021
Can creationism save us from Covid-19? 
Aug 19, 2021
Nepal's battle against leprosy is far from over
Aug 18, 2021
Trends of priestly calling in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
What's behind India's 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'?
Aug 18, 2021

Features

Christians fight forced conversions in Pakistan
Aug 18, 2021
China's youth react to gaming curbs with cunning
Aug 18, 2021
Thailand's saffron scandals undermine trust in Buddhism
Aug 17, 2021
Horns blaring, car mob take to streets of Thai capital again
Aug 16, 2021
Korean apostles of the sea aim to serve seafarers better
Aug 16, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A Happy Contrarian

A Happy Contrarian
The remains of Vatican II

The remains of Vatican II
Worker priests the next generation

Worker priests: the next generation

Eucharistic foothills

Eucharistic foothills
For US bishops LGBTQ anthropology rules out Equality Act compromises

For US bishops, LGBTQ 'anthropology' rules out Equality Act compromises
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 19 August 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day:Friday of the Twentieth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light

Lord, may my love of God and neighbour be my guiding light
Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves

Give us strength Jesus to love our neighbour as ourselves
Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day

Saint Bernard of Clairvaux | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.