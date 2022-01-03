X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Boycotts, Covid and controversy as Beijing Olympics count down

The Chinese capital in February will become the first host of a Winter and Summer Olympics

AFP

AFP

Published: January 03, 2022 05:41 AM GMT

Updated: January 03, 2022 05:43 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Indian priest convicted of abuse may be defrocked

Jan 3, 2022
2

India's year of fear

Dec 31, 2021
3

Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow

Jan 3, 2022
4

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage

Jan 3, 2022
5

US-China showdown over religion may intensify

Jan 3, 2022
6

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Dec 31, 2021
7

Pope, patriarch offer prayers as young Europeans hold Taizé prayer online

Dec 31, 2021
8

Vatican pays tribute to 22 church workers murdered in 2021

Dec 31, 2021
9

Korean Church blesses Vatican-recognized martyrs’ shrine

Jan 3, 2022
10

No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks

Jan 3, 2022
Support UCA News
Boycotts, Covid and controversy as Beijing Olympics count down

Security personnel are seen near the Bird's Nest stadium, the venue for the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on December 30, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

The Beijing Winter Olympics begin one month on Tuesday with diplomatic boycotts, the coronavirus and the fate of Peng Shuai all hanging heavy over the Games.

The Chinese capital on February 4-20 will become the first host of a Winter and Summer Olympics, having staged the Games in 2008, seen then as a coming-out party for what has since become the world's second-largest economy.

This time, China's communist rulers hope the Games will inspire 300 million winter sports enthusiasts and help unite the world in the face of the pandemic.

With the Games taking place inside a "bubble" cocooning the nearly 3,000 athletes together with non-competitors, it looks being the most restricted mass sporting event since Covid-19.

Organisers have pledged to make the Games "green, inclusive, open and clean", but environmentalists question that claim and smog remains a frequent hazard in China, especially in winter.

Hinting at the controversies which have surrounded the Games, Foreign Minister Wang Yi told state media: "The political manipulation of a few Western politicians will not damage the excitement of the Olympics, but will only expose their own ugliness."

'We're worried' 

Rights groups have long called for a boycott over China's human rights record, especially its treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the northwest region of Xinjiang.

Last month the Biden administration said it would not send US diplomatic or official representation to the Games over China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses".

Beijing warned that the United States "will pay the price" but that did not stop Australia, Britain and Canada joining the diplomatic boycott. Athletes of those countries will still compete.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

China is also facing demands to guarantee the safety of tennis player Peng.

The 35-year-old, a two-time Grand Slam doubles champion, was not heard from for nearly three weeks after accusing former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

Peng has since reappeared in public in China but doubts remain about how free and safe she is. She will loom large over the Games.

Then there is the coronavirus. China, where the virus emerged in late 2019, has pursued a zero-Covid strategy with tight border restrictions, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns. Xi'an, a city of 13 million people, has been locked down for nearly two weeks.

Omicron is not thought to have driven what is a small outbreak by the standards of other countries, but the highly contagious variant presents a fresh challenge to authorities and the Games.

Omicron has already impacted the Olympics with NHL players no longer coming.

David Shoemaker, chief executive and secretary general of the Canadian Olympic Committee, admitted that "we're worried".

"We're confident that these Games can still be scheduled safely, but we're taking it day-by-day," he told local media.

The Olympics, which take place just six months after the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Games, will be held in a "closed-loop" bubble where all athletes must be vaccinated, have daily Covid tests and nobody in the bubble will be allowed to leave.

Gu to light up Beijing 

The Games will be held in three "zones" and make use of new venues and some from 2008, including the "Bird's Nest" national stadium for the opening and closing ceremonies.

China has committed to having spectators -- a step forward from Tokyo -- but it is still unclear how many there will be and none will be from overseas.

In terms of stars, American ski ace Mikaela Shiffrin is chasing a third Olympic gold but her preparations have been hit by Covid after she tested positive.

There had also been doubt about "Ice Prince" Yuzuru Hanyu after he suffered an ankle injury but he delivered a sizzling performance in Japan's recent national ice-skating championships as he pursues a third Olympic gold.

There will be huge interest too in Chloe Kim, the American snowboarder who melted hearts when she won gold aged 17 at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018, while Eileen Gu looks like being one of the faces of the Games.

The 18-year-old grade-A student and model, born and raised in California, switched from the United States to represent China and is hot favourite for gold in freestyle skiing.

Sports forecasters Gracenote estimate that Norway will top the medal table for the second straight Winter Games.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Prayers in Italy for abandoned Catholic mission in Afghanistan
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Muslim nations pledge to help unlock frozen Afghan assets
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Myanmar youth pleads guilty in plot to attack UN ambassador
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Christians struggle to be counted in Iraq
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Paris archbishop offers to resign after reports on private life
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Anti-Black Friday protests, strikes in US, Europe
Support Us

Latest News

Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
Hong Kong 'patriots only' lawmakers swear loyalty oath
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign fund baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
Third Hong Kong news company shutters as media fears grow
Jan 3, 2022
No Christmas for Myanmar Christians amid rising attacks
Jan 3, 2022
India sees 'record level of violence against Christians'
Jan 3, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Post-Christmas homework
Jan 3, 2022
India restricting foreign fund baffles voluntary groups
Jan 3, 2022
India's year of fear
Dec 31, 2021
World cannot ignore the latest attack on Hong Kong's rights
Dec 30, 2021
Please don't condemn Cardinal Bo, a brave advocate for peace
Dec 28, 2021

Features

Japan looks to blood ties to address labor shortage
Jan 3, 2022
US-China showdown over religion may intensify
Jan 3, 2022
Taiwan cuts ties with big brother China
Dec 29, 2021
Christmas magazines promote young Catholic writers in Bangladesh
Dec 24, 2021
India's Muslims see politics behind marriage law move
Dec 23, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Polish archbishop issues instructions for protecting minors

Polish archbishop issues "instructions" for protecting minors

Synodality means taking the risk of surprise

"Synodality means taking the risk of surprise"
For tiny Uzbekistan Church New Year seems more important than Christmas

For tiny Uzbekistan Church, New Year seems more important than Christmas

It will be alright

"It will be alright"
PostChristmas homework

Post-Christmas homework
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2022, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.