Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Relatives of Makilon Tabuni take the child's body home ahead of his funeral. He died after he and six other boys were allegedly beaten by soldiers after being accused of stealing a weapon from a soldier at Tapulinik airport in Puncak Jaya district, Papua province. (Photo supplied)

Rights groups have accused Indonesian soldiers of killing one child and severely beating six others after accusing them of stealing a weapon from a soldier in Indonesia’s Papua region.

Up to 12 young children were reportedly arrested on Feb. 27 in Puncak Jaya district after a soldier providing security at nearby Tapulinik airport reported his weapon missing.

While in custody seven were allegedly beaten so badly that Makilon Tabuni, 12, died, while six others were taken to hospital with various injuries.

The ages of the injured boys or the others taken into custody were not given.

The Legal Aid Foundation in Papua accused the soldiers of committing an act of barbarism against the children, who were falsely accused of stealing because three men, who were not identified, were later suspected of the theft.

“After the weapon was lost, soldiers hunted for the perpetrators and searched for the weapon in houses of local people where they arrested the children, took them to their base and beat them,” Emmanuel Gobay, the rights group’s director, told UCA News on Feb. 28.

“This is not the first time children have fallen victim to unlawful killing. Such behavior is unacceptable and those responsible must be brought to justice.”

The Indonesian military were accused of killing three schoolchildren in Puncak in West Papua in Nov. 2020, while a child was killed and one wounded when government forces clashed with separatist insurgents in October last year.

Theo Hesegem, executive director of the Papua Justice and Human Integrity Foundation, also condemned the alleged abuse.

“Indonesia's military chief General Andika Perkasa said security forces would adopt a softer approach to dealing with problems in Papua but this incident with the children suggests otherwise,” Hesegem said on Feb. 28.

Amnesty International Indonesia also condemned the incident.

“Whatever the reason they were accused, how can they be tortured and even killed? Civilians, particularly children, can't be singled out like this,” Amnesty International Indonesia’s deputy director Wirya Adiwena said on Feb. 27.

He called for an independent and transparent investigation in order to give justice to the victims and their families.