X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan

New league aims to give Christian players a platform to break into the Muslim-dominated national team

Kamran Chaudhry

Kamran Chaudhry, Lahore                                                                            

Published: July 15, 2021 04:08 AM GMT

Updated: July 15, 2021 06:58 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Syro-Malabar church demolished in Indian capital

Jul 13, 2021
2

A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry

Jul 14, 2021
3

Fears grow that Cambodia may cross Covid red line

Jul 12, 2021
4

Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs

Jul 13, 2021
5

Persecution worsens for Christians in post-coup Myanmar

Jul 12, 2021
6

Land of the Rising Sun faces solar energy woes

Jul 11, 2021
7

Is Catholic education in India on the right track?

Jul 13, 2021
8

Cambodia rules out independent inquiry into activist's murder

Jul 13, 2021
9

Remembering two Filipino priests who disappeared without trace

Jul 11, 2021
10

WHO warns mixing Covid-19 vaccines could be dangerous

Jul 13, 2021
Support UCA News
Be part of the media network of UCA News!
Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan

The Harmony Cricket League aims to give Christian players a better chance of reaching the top of the game in Muslim-majority Pakistan. (Photo: Christopher Sheriff)

In 2014, Ahsen Rizvi played first-class cricket in Pakistani capital Islamabad. Since then he has been sidelined by Muslim guest players. 

However, the 30-year-old Catholic made history by lifting the first Christian-centered Harmony Cricket League (HCL) cup this week in neighboring Rawalpindi city.

Rizvi captained St. Thomas Tigers to victory over Fatima Disciples by seven wickets to win the final of HCL 2021 titled “Strengthening and connecting communities together” on July 12.

Church groups including the Catholic Diocese of Islamabad-Rawalpindi partnered Zalmi Foundation and the federal and Punjab governments in organizing the league that began on July 10 at St. Mary’s Academy Ground. Other participating teams included Salvation Army Soldiers, St. Stephen Titaniums and the Church of Pakistan.  

“This is one of the proudest moments of my career spanning 15 years,” Rizvi told UCA News after lifting the trophy.

Zalmi Foundation, a non-profit organization associated with Peshawar Zalmi — a Pakistani franchise T20 cricket team — announced the victory in a tweet after the final.

It’s an opportunity to mainstream our players in the national team. This idea will promote interfaith harmony in society

“Shehryar Afridi [chairman of the parliamentary committee on Kashmir] appreciated the efforts of Zalmi Foundation to organize #HCL2021 to promote interfaith harmony and encouraged the young players at the closing ceremony. #BringingBackSmiles,” stated the foundation that planned the event.

Archbishop Joseph Arshad of Islamabad-Rawalpindi and the former moderator of the Church of Pakistan, Bishop Samuel Azariah of Raiwind, joined Afridi in distributing medals and trophies among the players.

“It’s a great initiative to bring Christian youth together from different sections of life. It’s an opportunity to mainstream our players in the national team. This idea will promote interfaith harmony in society,” Archbishop Arshad said.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Cardinal Joseph Coutts joined Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti and the bishops in inaugurating the tournament. “Harmony is actually the need of time. Thanks to our government for taking practical steps beyond conferences,” the cardinal said, pointing at the league banner.

Related News

The sports minister appreciated the organizers. “We own this league and all stakeholders have a role in it. Pakistan was formed so that all communities have the right to live freely in this country," said Bhatti.

In January, Prime Minister Imran Khan, a former top-class cricketer, reaffirmed the government's commitment to protect religious minorities, saying members of such communities are equal citizens of Pakistan and it is the state's duty to ensure their safety.

In the past seven decades as a test-playing nation, Pakistan has been represented in international matches by only seven non-Muslim cricketers: five Christians and two Hindus. However, all the players in the current national team are Muslims.

In 2005, cricket star Yousuf Youhana, born a Catholic, converted to Islam and adopted the name Mohammad Yousuf, depressing millions of minority Christians who used to cheer for the only Christian in the Pakistan team.

A few years later, Yousuf was dropped repeatedly from the national squad over several controversies, including his stated desire to join the Indian Cricket League. The brilliant batsman hails from a poor family in Lahore and became one of a handful of Christians to play for Pakistan's national team.

Earlier this month, a group of Christian youths complained to Punjab’s chief minister after being turned down by the police department because of their religion.

Cardinal Joseph Coutts (second from right) and Archbishop Joseph Arshad (second from left) distribute kits among Harmony Cricket League teams on July 9 at St. Mary’s Academy Ground in Rawalpindi. (Photo: Christopher Sheriff)

Bright future

Christopher Sheriff, country coordinator of the Church Cricket Chapter, claims the Harmony Cricket League will ensure the selection of a Christian player in the national team.

“Hopefully our community will get the good news by 2023. Players from the winning team as well as the man of the series will get exposure at the Pakistan Super League scheduled for November. An overweight youth has already been engaged with Zalmi Foundation’s nutritionist,” he said.

“We had asked for players between the ages of 18 to 22. Next time we shall reject players aged above 30. Announcements were made in seven churches of Islamabad-Rawalpindi Diocese to support their teams in the ground. Only a few Christian families showed up. The response from Muslims was overwhelming. Even military officers arrived with their families.  

“Such attempts are an effort to discourage the glorification of terrorists and the legacy of the 1980s when Pakistan participated in the Afghan jihad. A counter-narrative is being built focusing on inclusion and equality to soften the image of our country.”

Zalmi Foundation is planning a Hindu league in October. Players from winning teams will face off with a madrasa (Islamic seminary) league next year.

St. Thomas Tigers celebrate their Harmony Cricket League victory on July 12 at St. Mary’s Academy Ground in Rawalpindi. (Photo: Christopher Sheriff)

Also Read

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition
Indian bishops plan national Covid prayer service
Indian bishops plan national Covid prayer service
Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus to receive Olympic Laurel
Bangladesh Nobel laureate Yunus to receive Olympic Laurel
Court seeks health reports on Indian Jesuit who died in detention
Court seeks health reports on Indian Jesuit who died in detention
Bishops give Sri Lankan govt ultimatum over Easter attacks
Bishops give Sri Lankan govt ultimatum over Easter attacks

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hindu leader in Bangladesh under fire for 'Satanic Jesus' comments
Jul 15, 2021
Indonesian police 'arrest, beat' Papuan protesters
Jul 15, 2021
Bishop appeals to Indian PM over church demolition
Jul 15, 2021
Keep up guard as Delta is coming, priest warns Philippines
Jul 15, 2021
Saudi Arabia hosts vaccinated pilgrims for downsized hajj
Jul 15, 2021
Indian bishops plan national Covid prayer service
Jul 15, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Fed up, but still Catholic
Jul 14, 2021
Is Catholic education in India on the right track?
Jul 13, 2021
Faith needs shining amid Covid-19 pandemic
Jul 13, 2021
Thais tell prime minister 'enough is enough'
Jul 12, 2021
Letter from Rome: The pope's planned Sunday night surgery
Jul 12, 2021

Features

Bowled over: Christian cricket brings harmony in Pakistan
Jul 15, 2021
A good Samaritan to Malaysia's homeless and hungry
Jul 14, 2021
Pandemic widens chasm between rich and poor in Thailand
Jul 13, 2021
Vietnam's poor women slave away in dead-end jobs
Jul 13, 2021
Six years a slave: Indian farm workers exploited in Italy
Jul 12, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Pope has a golden opportunity to substantially remake the US hierarchy

Pope has a golden opportunity to substantially re-make the US hierarchy
Pope Francis and womens church work

Pope Francis and women’s (church) work
Flashes of Insight Sacrifice women and ministry in the Catholic Church

Flashes of Insight: Sacrifice, women and ministry in the Catholic Church
Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Cuban American bishops back protests in communist Cuba

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso

Terrorism and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina Faso
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 July 2021

Mass on Demand – Thursday 15 July 2021
Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time

Readings of the day: Thursday of the Fifteenth Week in Ordinary Time
Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest

Lord, refresh my soul and give me rest
Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you

Help our mind Jesus to make its journey to you
Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day

Saint Bonaventure | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
Catholicism in China - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]news.com
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.