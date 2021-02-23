X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Books pay tribute to Korea's Byeongin martyrs

Thousands of Christians were martyred for refusing to renounce their faith during a time of extreme persecution

UCA News reporter, Seoul

UCA News reporter, Seoul

Updated: February 23, 2021 03:31 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Cambodia locks down capital after third Covid outbreak

Feb 21, 2021
2

Pope appoints Filipino cardinal to another key post

Feb 23, 2021
3

The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people

Feb 22, 2021
4

Concerns over Pakistani PM's visit to Sri Lanka

Feb 21, 2021
5

The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island

Feb 20, 2021
6

Catholics march for peace as protests intensify in Myanmar

Feb 22, 2021
7

Cambodians urged to adopt three-finger salute

Feb 22, 2021
8

Timor-Leste starts child abuse trial of former US priest

Feb 22, 2021
9

Bangladesh's Chittagong Archdiocese gets new archbishop

Feb 20, 2021
10

Vietnam seeks millions of Covid-19 vaccines

Feb 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Books pay tribute to Korea's Byeongin martyrs

A painting of Korean Catholic martyrs who were killed for their faith during the late 19th century. (Photo: Research Foundation of Korean Church History)

The South Korean Church has published six books to pay tribute to thousands of martyrs who were killed during one of the harshest periods of persecution of Catholics in the peninsula.

The Church History Institute in Suwon Diocese, some 30 kilometers south of capital Seoul, recently published six volumes on the martyrs of the Byeongin persecution during the Joseon dynasty (1392-1910).

The books are based on testimonies about the lives, spirituality and process of martyrdom from alumni and descendants of the victims, said Father Jeong Jong-deuk, president of the institute.

“The books contain extensive and important information on the martyrs of the Byeongin persecution and they will be used as essential data for those interested in Korean Catholic history and martyrs,” Father Jeong said.

Between 1866 and 1886, about 9,000 Catholics, half of the total Catholic population of Korea at the time, were brutally murdered on the orders of Heungseon Daewongun, the father of King Gojong. The martyrs included nine of the 12 French Catholic missionaries serving the country at that time.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

The Korean Church dedicated a martyrs’ memorial in Boryeong county, some 170 kilometers southwest of Seoul. It has become a popular Catholic pilgrimage site.

The institute, established in 2003, has been promoting the lives, works and spirituality of the martyrs of the Byeongin persecution.

The publication of the books is part of a series of programs and activities to mark the 50th anniversary of Suwon Diocese in 2023.

In addition to testimonies, the books also contain a variety of materials including texts and letters of contemporary Catholic bishops as well as reports, writings and observations on the martyrs and writings on Korean Catholicism by Japanese researchers.

The institute translated Chinese texts related to the persecution and added detailed annotations, charts and indexes to help readers grasp the history with ease.

Related News

The institute also plans to publish a major book titled Records of the Beatitudes of the Byeongin Martyrs.

It is believed that Christianity came to Korea during the Japanese invasion in 1592 when some Koreans were baptized, probably by Christian Japanese soldiers. It then started as an indigenous lay movement.

However, the Church faced huge difficulty in evangelization as the Korean authorities spurned all contact with the outside world except for taking taxes to Beijing annually. Thousands of Christians including clergy were martyred for refusing to renounce their faith.

Among the most famous martyrs are Andrew Kim Taegon (1821-46), the first Korean-born Catholic priest. Father Andrew was beheaded in 1846 at the age of 25.

In 1984, during his visit to South Korea, Pope John Paul II canonized 103 martyrs including Andrew Kim and nine French missionaries who had been martyred in the 19th century.

St. Andrew Kim is now the patron saint of Korea and this year marks his 200th birth anniversary. The Korean Church has been celebrating the anniversary with year-long nationwide programs.

Thanks to strong testimonies of faith in Christ by early martyrs, Christianity in South Korea has seen extraordinary growth in the past century, from about 1 percent of the population in the 1900s to nearly one third of the population today.

About 46 percent of South Koreans adhere to no religion while 29 percent are Christians and 23 percent are Buddhists in a population of about 51.8 million, according to Pew Research Center.

While Protestants make up the majority, the Catholic Church also has a significant following, estimated to be 11 percent of the population or about 5.6 million people. 

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Korean churches ready to welcome faithful
Korean churches ready to welcome faithful
Macau Catholics combine culture and faith for new year
Macau Catholics combine culture and faith for new year
Korean, Japanese bishops oppose discharge from Fukushima plant
Korean, Japanese bishops oppose discharge from Fukushima plant
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Catholicism and Taiwan: A model of growing together
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Korean charity aims to end genital mutilation in Africa
Pope blesses Taiwan for lunar new year
Pope blesses Taiwan for lunar new year

Latest News

Vietnam asks religious groups to take strict Covid-19 measures
Feb 24, 2021
Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
Yoga guru's Covid-19 medicine kicks up a storm in India
Feb 23, 2021
Indonesia nabs policemen for selling guns to Papuan rebels
Feb 23, 2021
Data plea over Pakistan's forced marriages, conversions
Feb 23, 2021
Pope marks 90th anniversary of Divine Mercy apparition
Feb 23, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What can the Indonesian Church do to ease the Papua conflict?
Feb 22, 2021
Malaysia sends Myanmar refugees to an uncertain future
Feb 22, 2021
The free world must match the courage of Myanmar's people
Feb 22, 2021
Letter from Rome: Pope Francis and the Roman Curia
Feb 21, 2021
The shameful crime that shocked an Indonesian island
Feb 20, 2021

Features

Christian entrepreneurs come out of the shadows in Pakistan
Feb 24, 2021
Speaking up to save Bangladesh's indigenous languages from dying
Feb 23, 2021
A time to reflect and share with the needy in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
A Catholic mother prays for justice in Indonesia
Feb 19, 2021
Want a good read? Just take a cab
Feb 19, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Condolences pour in for slain Italian ambassador to DR Congo

Condolences pour in for slain Italian ambassador to DR Congo
Bishops in France make another examination of conscience on sex abuse

Bishops in France make another examination of conscience on sex abuse
Sister Nada Abou Fadel the woman who brings hope to Beirut

Sister Nada Abou Fadel: the woman who brings hope to Beirut
It takes a village also to abuse a child

It takes a village… also to abuse a child
Pandemic no excuse for drifting away from upholding human rights says Archbishop Gallagher

Pandemic no excuse for drifting away from upholding human rights, says Archbishop Gallagher
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021

Mass on Demand – Wednesday 23 February 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the First Week in Lent

Readings of the Day: Wednesday of the First Week in Lent
Lord, help me to listen silently to You with an open heart and mind

Lord, help me to listen silently to You with an open heart and mind
Help us O God to read the signs of times

Help us O God to read the signs of times
Saint Adela

Saint Adela

 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.