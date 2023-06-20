News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

China

Book documents history of Catholic dioceses in China

Professor Liu Zhiqing's study covers evolution of Chinese dioceses from the 16th century to the modern era

Book documents history of Catholic dioceses in China

Catholics attend a Mass in a church in China in this file image. A Chinese academic has published a book on the history and evolution of Catholic dioceses in China. (Photo: AFP)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 20, 2023 08:34 AM GMT

Updated: June 20, 2023 09:11 AM GMT

A Chinese academic has published an updated version of a book that documents a complete overview of the history and evolution of Catholic dioceses in China from the 16th century to modern times, says a report.

The book, History of the Evolution of Catholic Dioceses in China by Professor Liu Zhiqing, has been published under the patronage of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, Fides news agency reported.

The first version of the book was published in 2017 and the latest edition includes new contributions and insights on the advent and the growth of Catholic dioceses.

The Many Faces of Asian Mary in Asia
and the World

“The work, of great importance from an academic point of view, is of interest not only for scholars interested in historical events but also touches on issues relevant to the present and future of Chinese Catholicism,” the report said.

The book covers the history of Catholicism in China starting from 1576, when the Diocese of Macau, the first diocese in the Far East, was established by Pope Gregory XIII. During that time Macau Diocese covered China, Japan, Vietnam, and the Malay Archipelago.

Fides reported that the division of Chinese dioceses is one of the key issues at the heart of current and future negotiations between the Holy See and the Chinese government.

“The volume is also a treasure trove of concrete proposals for the future organization of the Catholic ecclesiastical district network in China,” the report said.

The book is the result of years of research and in-depth study, also drawing on sources and documents kept in the archives of religious orders, and on the direct testimonies of key figures in the Chinese Catholic Church, such as Bishop Thomas Zhang Huaixin, who headed the diocese of Weihui (now Anyang), in Henan province.

The establishment of Catholic missions in China "began during the Yuan dynasty and was interrupted by the fall of that dynasty. In the 1670s Macau became an independent diocese," reads the book’s introduction.

"On the eve of the founding of the new China, in 1949," says the introduction, "there were 144 dioceses in China."

The book systematically reconstructs the historical development of China's Catholic dioceses, provides basic information about the bishops who alternated at the head of the individual ecclesiastical circumscriptions, traces the history of the founding and development of each diocese, and documents the boundaries of districts, counties, and cities, which are subject to the respective jurisdiction.

The book also contains a comprehensive and detailed account of the division of Chinese dioceses up to 1949, when the Communists took over China.

Professor Liu graduated from Henan University's Faculty of History in 1988.

He is a lecturer at the Institute of History and Social Development and Executive Director of the Institute for the Study of Religion and Culture at Anyang Normal University (Henan province).

Liu is also a visiting scholar at the Chinese University of Hong Kong and Fu Jen Catholic University in Taiwan. As part of his collaboration with the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the professor has also participated in annual visits and the exchange of papers and research with the Center for Catholic Studies.

He has been studying and researching Chinese Catholicism for more than 30 years.

Liu authored various articles on Chinese Catholicism including "A Study of the History and Current Situation of Catholic Dioceses in China"; "Reflections on the Formation of Priests in the Anyang Diocese"; "Four Missions of Canadian Missionaries in Anyang", "Basic Analysis of the Religious Impact on Chinese Society" and "Chronicles of Catholicism in Henan".

His most recent research "A Study of the Missionary History of Religious Congregations in China" provides a comprehensive picture of missionary work carried out in China by as many as 27 religious congregations and missionary institutes.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

India’s top court rejects plea to deploy army in Manipur India’s top court rejects plea to deploy army in Manipur
HK Christian charity highlights employees' mental health HK Christian charity highlights employees' mental health
Book documents history of Catholic dioceses in China Book documents history of Catholic dioceses in China
Thailand defends hosting talks with Myanmar junta Thailand defends hosting talks with Myanmar junta
Church of England clergy make first wage demand Church of England clergy make first wage demand
Action needed to end anti-Christian incitement in Holy Land Action needed to end anti-Christian incitement in Holy Land
donateads_new
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Hosur

Diocese of Hosur

The eparchy of Hosur includes the northern part of Tamil Nadu state, where there are around 50,000 Syro-Malabar

Read more
Diocese of Kon Tum

Diocese of Kon Tum

In a land area of 25,110 square kilometers, the diocese's territory covers two provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum.

Read more
Diocese of Kurunegala

Diocese of Kurunegala

The diocesan territory stretches over a land area of 4,812.8 square kilometers and includes Kurunegala in North Western

Read more
Diocese of Puqi

Diocese of Puqi

In a land area of approximately 33.484 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic a

Marian Parish, the home of Brunei’s most famous Catholic

The Church of Our Lady of Immaculate Conception in Seria is a small church on the western Belait...

Read more
French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedrala

French saints watch over Vietnam’s Christ the King Cathedral

Christ the King Cathedral in Nha Trang of south-central Vietnam adds to the jewels in a coastal...

Read more
Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest a

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral lives the memory of martyred priest

Vietnam’s Tac Say Cathedral is a telltale example of how Catholicism thrived in many parts of...

Read more
Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionarya

Japanese cathedral lives the memory of botanist French missionary

The history of Kita Ichijo Cathedral Church, the mother church of Sapporo Diocese, is inseparably...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.