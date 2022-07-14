News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Myanmar

Bomb blast in Myanmar's Yangon kills two, wounds eleven

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion, which took place on July 12 afternoon

A protester throws a petrol bomb as others take cover behind homemade shields as they confront the police during a crackdown on demonstrations against the military coup in Yangon on March 16, 2021. (Photo: AFP)

AFP

By AFP

Published: July 14, 2022 05:38 AM GMT

Updated: July 14, 2022 05:45 AM GMT

A bomb blast near a shopping mall in Myanmar's commercial hub Yangon has killed two people and wounded eleven, rescue workers and local media said on Wednesday.

No group has so far claimed responsibility for the explosion, which took place on Tuesday afternoon, as the country marked a public holiday for a Buddhist festival.

"When we arrived there, injured people were scattered about and there was blood on the roadside," a member of a rescue team told AFP.

"According to the information we collected, eleven people were injured and two were killed," he added, requesting anonymity.

The Southeast Asian country has been in turmoil since a coup last year, with self-declared "People's Defence Forces" (PDF) targeting the military and officials or organizations perceived to be working with the junta.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for Tuesday's attack, and a junta spokesman was not available for comment.

Local media reported that the two people killed had died in hospital. Another rescue team said they had taken six people to the hospital with non-serious wounds.

In May, a blast near a bus stop in a busy Yangon neighborhood killed one man and wounded nine people.

The junta later said the bomb had gone off accidentally and that the victim had been in contact with PDF groups it has declared "terrorists".

More than 2,000 people have been killed and at least 14,000 arrested in the junta's crackdown on dissent since the coup, according to a local monitoring group.

