Bomb blast in Lahore kills two, leaves 22 injured

Updated: January 20, 2022 11:29 AM GMT
A paramedic gives medical care to an injured political worker on a stretcher at a hospital after bomb explosion in Quetta on December 30, 2021. (Photo: AFP)
At least two people were killed and 22 wounded on Thursday by a bomb blast in a busy shopping district of the Pakistani megacity of Lahore, police and officials said.
"Initial investigations show that it was a time-controlled device on a motorbike which was the cause of the blast," Rana Arif, spokesman for Lahore police, told AFP.
Hospital sources and police said two people were killed -- including a child -- and 22 injured in the blast, which happened in old Lahore's busy Anarkali shopping district.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, but there have been a series of blasts and attacks against police since December when a truce between the government and Pakistan's Taliban lapsed.
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) -- a home-grown movement that shares common roots with the Afghan Taliban -- has claimed responsibility for most of those incidents.
