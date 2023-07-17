News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bangladesh

Boat ferrying dozens sinks in Bangladesh capital Dhaka

Police said the water bus was carrying 40 people across the Buriganga when it was hit by a cargo vessel carrying sand

Boat ferrying dozens sinks in Bangladesh capital Dhaka
Boatmen row their boats in the waters of the Buriganga river during a foggy day in Karanigonj on Feb. 10, 2022. (Photo: AFP)
AFP, Dhaka

By AFP, Dhaka

Published: July 17, 2023 05:02 AM GMT

Updated: July 17, 2023 05:08 AM GMT

An unknown number of people were missing Sunday after a water bus carrying up to 40 passengers sank in a river in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, police said.

Police said the bus was ferrying people across the Buriganga at around 8 pm (1400GMT) when it was hit by a cargo vessel carrying sand near Sadarghat, Bangladesh's largest river port.

Prothom Alo, the country's largest Bengali daily, said that between 25 and 30 people were missing.

Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

One woman who swam ashore told AFP her daughter had yet to be found.

"She does not know how to swim," said Mokseda, who has only one name.

"Can you tell me what happened to her?" she asked from the marine police station at Sadarghat.

Police sub-inspector Hasan Ali said that at least four bodies had been recovered and several survivors had been interviewed.

"They said up to 40 people were aboard the water bus when it was hit by a bulkhead sand-carrying boat," he said.

"We don't know how many people are still missing. The rescue operation is going on. Fire service divers are at the scene," he added.

Rescued passenger Imran Hossain told Prothom Alo he believed the water bus had been carrying more than 50 passengers.

"I sat on the roof as there was no vacant seat," he said.

Maritime accidents are common in Bangladesh, a delta nation crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers.

Experts blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding for many of the accidents.

Vessels transporting sand sit low in the water and can be hard to see in choppy conditions, particularly when light is poor.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

LGBT meet shifted out of Indonesian capital after death threats LGBT meet shifted out of Indonesian capital after death threats
Police discreetly profiling Christians in central Indian state Police discreetly profiling Christians in central Indian state
Christian Cooperative societies transform lives in Bangladesh Christian Cooperative societies transform lives in Bangladesh
The Crisis of the Liberal-Democratic Model The Crisis of the Liberal-Democratic Model
Cambodians prepped for inevitable election results Cambodians prepped for inevitable election results
Heavy rains, flash floods leave 37 dead in S. Korea Heavy rains, flash floods leave 37 dead in S. Korea
newlettersign
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

Diocese of Cheju/Jeju

The Cheju diocesan territory covers 1,847 square kilometers and includes the entire area of Jeju Special Self-Governing

Read more
Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

Apostolic Prefecture of Yiduxian

The diocese of Weifang (Yidu) covers an area of 16,139 square kilometer. It covers 6 cities (of Qingzhou, Zhucheng,

Read more
Diocese of Sanggau

Diocese of Sanggau

Sanggau is a regency in province of West Kalimantan. It is situated in the middle and in the northern part of the

Read more
Diocese of Siping

Diocese of Siping

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Sipingjie/Siping/Szepíngkai is a

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholicsa

Indian Church beholds the memory of exiled Nepali Catholics

Mokama Marian shrine on the southern bank of Ganges River bears the legacy persecuted Nepali...

Read more
Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionarya

Vietnam’s wooden cathedral enlivens the dream of French missionary

Kon Tum wooden Cathedral church in Vietnam’s Central Highlands is a rare architectural splendor....

Read more
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.