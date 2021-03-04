X
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories Podcasts
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Myanmar

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages

Fear and helplessness spread as at least 38 die in one day in the military's brutal crackdown

UCA News reporter

UCA News reporter

Updated: March 04, 2021 10:27 AM GMT
Make a Contribution
Trending
1

A brave nun makes a stand in Myanmar

Mar 2, 2021
2

Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income

Mar 3, 2021
3

French bishop led reincarnation of Cambodian Church after genocide

Mar 3, 2021
4

One killed as Jesuit mission attacked in eastern India

Mar 2, 2021
5

A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong

Mar 4, 2021
6

Shahbaz Bhatti: The legacy of Pakistan's modern-day martyr

Mar 2, 2021
7

Indonesian Christians take swipe at Islamic textbooks

Mar 2, 2021
8

Freedom of speech 'under threat in Thailand'

Mar 3, 2021
9

Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages

Mar 4, 2021
10

Pope's plea as nine more protesters die in Myanmar

Mar 3, 2021
Support UCA News
Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages

Mourners carry the coffin of protester Lwin Lwin Oo at his funeral in Dawei on March 3 after he was shot dead on Feb. 28 while taking part in a demonstration. (Photo: Dawei Watch/AFP)

On March. 3, security forces used lethal force against anti-coup protesters across Myanmar who have been staging peaceful protests for a month in defiance of military rule.

Images and videos of the violent crackdown by police and soldiers were shared on social media in scenes that resembled a war zone as they used live munitions, tear gas and stun grenades with little warning.

At least 38 people were killed in cities including Yangon, Mandalay, Myingyan and Monywa on March. 3 as the death toll since the Feb. 1 coup rose to more than 50, according to the United Nations.

“Today was the bloodiest day since the coup happened,” UN special envoy Christine Schraner Burgener told a virtual press conference.

Bloody Wednesday came just three days after the Southeast Asian nation witnessed a crackdown that led to at least 18 people killed and scores wounded on Feb. 28.

Stories Transform Lives
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors.

Graphic images and footage showed bodies lying in the street surrounded by blood and some protesters trying to move the dead on March 3.

A video showed two police officers dragging two severely wounded people away in Monywa, where at least five people were killed.

Fortify Rights said on March 4 that the similar use of lethal force by security forces in towns and cities throughout the country demonstrates “coordination between units and an overarching national strategy.”

The horrific slaughter of unarmed civilians has shocked world leaders as the generals have continued to use excessive force against anti-coup protesters despite global calls for restraint.

“I urged members of the UN Security Council to view the photos/videos of the shocking violence being unleashed on peaceful protesters before meeting in Friday’s closed-door session,” said Tom Andrews, special rapporteur on the human rights situation in Myanmar.

Related News

While the world is watching, a tragedy is unfolding in an impoverished nation with the killing of people and the arbitrary arrests of activists, protesters and journalists before charging them under repressive laws.

Furthermore, security forces were seen randomly shooting at residents inside their houses, beating emergency service personnel and indiscriminately shooting at people on the streets.

The military’s brutal crackdown has sent a message of threat and fear to the people of Myanmar as part of a strategy to quell the demonstrations.

The people of Myanmar feel anger, despair and helplessness. A young man from Yangon on Feb. 28 asked in a Facebook post: “How many dead bodies are needed for the UN to take action?” He was later shot dead.

Some people posted on Twitter that actions are needed rather than statements.

The Tatmadaw (armed forces) have a lengthy history of rights abuses in ethnic areas. The brutal crackdown against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state in 2007 led to more than 700,000 people fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh, where they remain in squalid camps.

In the Christian stronghold of Kachin state in northern Myanmar, Kachins have faced oppression, persecution, killings, arbitrary arrests and rape at the hands of the military. Hundreds of villages and churches were burned by the military in a state with 1.6 million Kachin Christians.

People in Bamar-majority regions have now witnessed the brutality of the Tatmadaw with their own eyes.

Myanmar people lived under military rule for more than five decades and the latest coup has made them feel like they have returned to the old days when health and education services were systematically destroyed.

Generation Z, who have tasted freedom of expression and used social media and advanced technology, are not prepared to accept military rule and have shown their bold defiance against the dictatorship through daily protests.

“If we fail this time, the people of Myanmar will become slaves to the military rulers, so we need to win our fight for democracy,” one young protester said.

The UN’s Schraner Burgener said that young people have social media, are well organized and very determined. “They don’t want to go back to a dictatorship and isolation.”

The old tactics and excessive force that the Tatmadaw used in the 1988 uprising and 2007 Saffron Revolution are being used again to quell the 2021 uprising, but time will tell whether their strategy will succeed.

A 19-year-old girl who was shot in the head by security forces in Mandalay on March 3 was wearing a T-shirt with the words: “Everything will be OK.”

A brave young girl has left a message to the people of Myanmar that there is hope if they stay united and strong: “Democracy will prevail, military rule will fail.” Then things will be OK.

UCA Newsletter
YOUR DAILY
NEWSLETTER
Thank you. You are now signed up to our Daily Full Bulletin newsletter

Also Read

Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year
Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year
Indonesian prelate warns against use of 'black magic'
Indonesian prelate warns against use of 'black magic'
US tightens trade sanctions on Myanmar generals
US tightens trade sanctions on Myanmar generals
Thailand slides to 'not free' in world rankings
Thailand slides to 'not free' in world rankings
Catholics take the Gospel to Malaysia's rugged interior
Catholics take the Gospel to Malaysia's rugged interior
Filipino Jesuits ramp up education drive for tribal people
Filipino Jesuits ramp up education drive for tribal people

Latest News

Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Mar 5, 2021
Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021
Pope Francis to launch Philippine anniversary year
Mar 5, 2021
Indian Christians appeal for change of poll date
Mar 5, 2021
Who masterminded Sri Lanka's Easter bombings?
Mar 5, 2021
As deaths increase, archbishop says Tanzania must admit Covid-19 exists
Mar 5, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Chaos reigns as India battles Covid-19 confusion
Mar 5, 2021
Why is a papal visit to Iraq globally important?
Mar 4, 2021
A knife in the back of freedom in Myanmar and Hong Kong
Mar 4, 2021
Why Pope Francis is pushing for universal basic income
Mar 3, 2021
Global warming can be stopped
Mar 3, 2021

Features

Father Simon Lee: With love from Korea to Mongolia
Mar 5, 2021
Who masterminded Sri Lanka's Easter bombings?
Mar 5, 2021
Catholics take the Gospel to Malaysia's rugged interior
Mar 5, 2021
Bloody Wednesday takes Myanmar back to the dark ages
Mar 4, 2021
Church welcomes move against Indonesian 'land mafia'
Mar 4, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
A very worrisome trip

A very worrisome trip
Johnson Johnson vaccine raises moral concerns say US Catholic bishops

Johnson & Johnson vaccine raises moral concerns, say US Catholic bishops
Iraqs religious heritage and its unhealed wounds

Iraq’s religious heritage and its unhealed wounds
Boredom is nonlife Inactivity is boredom

Boredom is non-life. Inactivity is boredom.

Pope meets the ayatollah whats at stake

Pope meets the ayatollah: what’s at stake

UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 March 2021

Mass on Demand – Friday 5 March 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Lent

Readings of the Day: Saturday of the Second Week of Lent
Lord, show us Your faithful love and have mercy on us forever

Lord, show us Your faithful love and have mercy on us forever
May the martyrdom bring light of Christ

May the martyrdom bring light of Christ
Saint Colette of Corbie | Saint of the Day

Saint Colette of Corbie | Saint of the Day
 
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
Contribute and get the Mission in Asia PDF Book/e-Book Free!
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.