Blasphemy-accused Christian granted bail in Pakistan

Salamat Mansha Masih was detained for allegedly insulting Islam in Lahore in January 2021

Salamat Mansha Masih (center) sees his mother and attorney (right) on arrival at a jail in Lahore on April 23, 2021

Salamat Mansha Masih (center) sees his mother and attorney (right) on arrival at a jail in Lahore on April 23, 2021. (Photo: Morning Star News)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: August 24, 2022 10:35 AM GMT

Updated: August 24, 2022 11:06 AM GMT

Pakistan’s Supreme Court granted bail to a Christian sanitary worker on Aug. 23, more than 18 months after he was arrested for allegedly preaching the gospel to young Muslims and insulting Islam.

Salamat Mansha Masih, a cleaning worker employed by Lahore Waste Management Company, was detained in January 2021 and charged with blasphemy.

He and his companion Haroon Masih were accused of preaching Christianity to four students in a park in Lahore, the capital of Punjab province.

Haroon Masih obtained bail in February last year.

The two-judge bench of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah granted bail to Salamat Masih for a bail bond of 500,00 rupees (about US$231).

In a rare comment, the court said that the accused should be protected until the allegation was proved and the state has a special responsibility to ensure the protection of the blasphemy accused.

People accused of blasphemy often face violence and even death at the hands of fanatic groups in the Muslim-majority nation.  

Justice Qazi Faez Isa noted that there was a contradiction in the first information report which read that the suspect was a preacher. 

He commented that Pakistani society is divided in the name of religion and such cases widen the gap. 

“There is already a lot of division in the society in the name of religion, don't create more,” he told the complainant’s lawyer.

The judge said he had never come across a case where a Christian had accused a Muslim of committing blasphemy.

Most Christians in Pakistan, like Masih, come from socially poor groups and are engaged in manual cleaning work such as sweeping and cleaning. 

Six blasphemy victims have been acquitted or granted bail this year, according to Catholic Bishop’s National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP).

“This is the first time in history that we are seeing such a trend. Justice Isa, known for delivering justice, raised many pertinent questions. It’s about time state must bring procedural amendment in blasphemy laws, ban radical religious groups and bury the mindset of violence,” Kashif Aslam, the NCJP deputy director, told UCA News.

Blasphemy remains a sensitive and contentious issue in Pakistan.

Rights activists noted that after Iran, Pakistan has the world's second-strictest blasphemy laws which are increasingly becoming a potent weapon in the arsenal of jihadists.

Although Pakistan has never executed anybody under the law, vigilantes frequently entrap and sometimes kill adherents of minority religions accused of blasphemy.

Lahore-based Center for Social Justice noted that at least 1949 persons had been accused under the blasphemy laws between 1987 and 2021.

Eighteen more cases were reported till July 14, 2022. The victims included 47.62 percent Muslims, followed by 32.99 percent Ahmadis, 14.42 percent Christians, and 2.15 percent Hindus, while the religion of 2.82 percent is not confirmed.  

