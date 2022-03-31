World

Black History Month: the legends and the lessons

Celebrating the contributions of black people who have trailblazed various fields of human endeavor

The statue of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. at his memorial site on the edge of the Tidal Basin, which was dedicated in 2011, and the Washington Monument on Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo: AFP)

By Justine John Dyikuk Published: March 31, 2022 05:16 AM GMT Updated: March 31, 2022 05:49 AM GMT

The heroic efforts of Carter G. Woodson (1875-1950), who is described as the "father of black history," have not gone in vain. Usually, February and March are observed as a time to honor and celebrate the contributions of black people who have trailblazed various fields of human endeavor such as education, science, politics, law, sports, the arts, and entertainment in the United States of America and across the world.

While exploring archival materials like autobiographies, biographies, music, videos, memoirs and articles which showcase their historic achievements is key, this celebration takes us back to the memories of yesteryear when black people stepped on the shores of the Americas.

Although some people might be stuck in the nostalgia of the American plantations occasioned by the slave trade, the doggedness of Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks held the torch that would light the way.

King and Parks were forerunners who prepared the way for the liberation of all people of color. They achieved this at a time when Barack Obama was in the incubator. Their struggles remain an invaluable asset. The strength of Muhammad Ali and Maya Angelou's lyrical notes came as a soothing balm. This is a moment to salute gallant African-American men and women who have made significant contributions to humanity. Some of them who have helped to change the course of history include:

Carter Godwin Woodson: The American historian, author and journalist was among the first scholars who studied both the history of the African diaspora and African-American history. It is on record that he is the second African-American to receive a doctorate from Harvard after W.E.B. Du Bois. He is the convener of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History. As one who lobbied extensively to establish Black History Month as a nationwide celebration in the US, Woodson would forever be honored as the event's founder.

George Washington Carver: He was an agricultural chemist who made a name for himself by discovering alternative farming methods. Using peanuts, Carver was able to manufacture soap, face powder, mayonnaise, shampoo, metal polish and adhesives. He is fondly remembered as an agricultural chemist who assisted poor families to manage their lives, especially at a time of austerity.

His work created awareness about the contributions of black engineers to the engineering sector and the African-American community

Mark E. Dean: He made his debut in the early 1980s when in company of a colleague he developed a system which made it possible for a computer to communicate with a printer or other devices. As one of the greatest engineers at IBM, Dean had 20 patents. In 2000, the California African-American Museum honored him as one of the "50 Most Important African-Americans in Technology." His work created awareness about the contributions of black engineers to the engineering sector and the African-American community.

Sarah Breedlove Walker: This inventor, businesswoman and entrepreneur was the largest employer of African-American women in the 1900s. With basic training from a pharmacy where she learned chemistry, she was able to manufacture beauty products such as hair-softening cream and shampoo which she distributed to African-American women for sale from door-to-door, in malls and shops. At a time when people suffered from itchy skin and unemployment, she assisted heal their skin and empowered black women.

Percy L. Julian: Also known as the "soybean chemist," he distinguished himself by developing innovative drugs and industrial chemicals from soya products. With his innovative “bean soup solution," he was able to save the lives of thousands of sailors and naval airmen during the Second World War. To immortalize him, a hall was named Percy L. Julian at Junior High School, Oak Park, Illinois. He had over 130 chemical patents plus other professional awards to his credit.

Mae C. Jemison: She is the first female African-American space traveler who made an eight-day space flight aboard the space shuttle Endeavour in 1992. Decorated with two undergraduate degrees and a medical degree, she spent two years in West Africa where she served as a Peace Corps medical officer. Mae also had the privilege of being selected to join the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's astronaut training program.

As a matter of urgency, the well-to-do must assist in liberating their folks from crime, dependency and mediocrity

In the roll call of honor are some black Americans who have dominated Hollywood. They include Denzel Washington, Wesley Snipes, Morgan Freeman, Chadwick Boseman, Kevin Hart, Eddie Murphy, Tyler Perry, Samuel L. Jackson, Whoopi Goldberg, Queen Latifah, Janet Jackson, Beyonce and Sanaa Lathan. There are also TV show celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Wendy Williams, Steve Harvey and Chris Rock. In the music industry, names like Nicki Minaj, Brandy, Toni Braxton, Michael Jackson, Tupac Shakur and Marvin Gaye are worthy of mention. In the world of sports, Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Tiger Woods, Kobe Bryant, Serena and Venus Williams feature prominently.

Amid this trajectory of success comes the cruel tale of a story by the Washington Post, titled "Democracy Dies in Darkness" dated Sept. 4, 2020, which reported: "Since 2015, police have fatally shot nearly 250 women. Like Taylor, 89 of them were killed at homes or residences where they sometimes stayed." Rather than swim in the sorrow of anguish murmuring "I can't breathe," it behooves African-Americans to serenade themselves with the spirit of Ubuntu where Wakanda binds all.

As a matter of urgency, the well-to-do must assist in liberating their folks from crime, dependency and mediocrity. The lyrical stanza of the legendary reggae artist Bob Marley's hit Redemption Song comes to mind: "Emancipate yourselves from mental slavery. None but ourselves can free our minds." With great lessons from fellow black American legends, it is time to celebrate "black is beautiful." Indeed, "black lives matter."

* Father Justine John Dyikuk is a lecturer in mass communication at the University of Jos in Nigeria, editor of a Caritas newspaper and convener of the Media Team Network Initiative (MTNI), Nigeria. Email: [email protected]

