News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

World

Black Catholic hero of charity inspires faithful to holiness

Pierre Toussaint, a former slave born in Haiti in 1766, was declared 'venerable' in 1997 by St. John Paul II

Venerable Pierre Toussaint

Venerable Pierre Toussaint. (Photo: Fransican Media)

Gina Christian, OSV News

By Gina Christian, OSV News

Published: December 01, 2023 05:25 AM GMT

Updated: December 01, 2023 05:27 AM GMT

A candidate for sainthood who emerged from slavery to become a successful businessman known for his generosity toward others "has many things to offer the ordinary man and woman," said a champion of his cause.

Pierre Toussaint, declared "venerable" in 1997 by St. John Paul II, was born into slavery in St. Mark, Haiti (then known as the French colony of Saint-Domingue) in 1766 and died a free man in New York in 1853.

Some 170 years after his death, Toussaint -- a husband, entrepreneur, philanthropist and above all a man of deep faith -- continues to provide inspiration to Catholics, especially laypeople, said Christian Brother Tyrone A. Davis, director of the Archdiocese of New York's Office of Black Ministry, which is home to Toussaint's canonization cause.

"To some extent, there is a danger that the vast majority of the faithful see a life of holiness as something that is not meant for them, but rather that it's the priests and religious who are meant to be the saints," Brother Tyrone told OSV News. "And the reality is that we're all called to be saints."

Toussaint, a Black Catholic layman who trained as a hairdresser upon moving to New York with the family he was enslaved to, "worked and struggled and was determined to be good at his craft," said Brother Tyrone.

Most of Toussaint's clients "were white women of means, and they grew in their respect for him, and in their respect for the church by way of him," Brother Tyrone said.

"Some of the pleasantest hours I pass are in conversing with Toussaint while he is dressing my hair," recalled one client quoted in an 1854 memoir of Toussaint written by Hannah Farnham Sawyer Lee.

Toussaint cultivated the faith instilled in him by his grandmother, Zenobe Julien, and found ways to share that faith with all he encountered, said Brother Tyrone.

"He had a lot of time with his clients, and what he did with that time was evangelize," Brother Tyrone said. "Those women to whom he tended learned more from him about faith and about Scripture than they probably learned from anyone else. And so obviously Pierre understood that hairdressing was a means to his holiness, but it also was also an opportunity to help someone else along the way."

Toussaint's compassion also extended to the very family whose slave he had been. He financially assisted the widow who owned him (and freed him upon her death) after she lost her fortune and faced enormous debts. As her health waned, Toussaint proved a wise, compassionate confidant -- a witness that prompted one friend to describe him as "a Catholic, full in the faith of his church ... always acting from the principle that God is our common Father, and mankind our brethren."

Upon Toussaint's freedom, he did not take the surname of his former owners. He chose for himself the surname Toussaint -- a name made particularly famous by Toussaint L'Ouverture (1743-1803), a devout Catholic, military-political leader and father of Haiti's revolution, which overthrew slavery and led to Haiti's independence from France by 1804.

Pierre Toussaint also purchased the freedom of both Rosalie, his sister, and Juliette, his future wife, whom he married in 1811. He and Juliette later adopted her orphaned niece, and dedicated themselves to numerous charitable efforts throughout their lives -- raising funds for a Catholic orphanage, launching New York's first Catholic school for free Black children, supporting the Oblate Sisters of Providence and helping to pay for the building of Old St. Patrick's Cathedral in Lower Manhattan.

Amid a yellow fever epidemic, Toussaint chose to remain in New York and care for the sick and the dying.

"He had the means to be able (to flee), but he chose not to," said Brother Tyrone. "He didn't run away ... (but) remained committed. And we know people today who went to work during the height of the COVID pandemic. ... So even that (aspect) is another opportunity that (modern) people have to connect with Pierre."

Toussaint -- whose philanthropy led him to be dubbed by some as the father of Catholic Charities in New York -- was ultimately "nurtured at the Eucharist," said Brother Tyrone. "He was a regular Mass attendee."

Strengthened by the Eucharist, Toussaint possessed a spirituality "that was grounded in the ordinary tasks of life," Brother Tyrone said.

"It was a spirituality that had at its center the life that God gives us, and the life that we give to one another and share with one another," he said. "So it was very much a life-driven spirituality."

Now buried in the crypt at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan -- the only layperson to be so honored -- Toussaint continues to invite others to life in Christ, said Brother Tyrone.

"The beauty of Pierre being there is another lesson for people. … Here is a Black man, a layman, who is buried in the crypt under the main altar of St. Patrick Cathedral," he said. "If that does not tell you that you belong, then I'm not sure what else can do that. Who else can take that away from you?"

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
November begins with the Feast of All Saints. That month will mark the beginning of a new UCA News series, Saints of the New Millenium, that will profile some of Asia’s saints, “ordinary” people who try to live faithfully amid the demands of life in our time.
Perhaps the closest they will ever come to fame will be in your reading about them in UCA News. But they are saints for today. Let their example challenge and encourage you to live your own sainthood.
Your contribution will help us present more such features and make a difference in society by being independent and objective.
A small donation of US$5 a month would make a big difference in our quest to achieve our goals.
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Church fights a battle for young girls in Uganda Church fights a battle for young girls in Uganda
Black Catholic hero of charity inspires faithful to holiness Black Catholic hero of charity inspires faithful to holiness
Pope urges theologians to help 'de-masculinize' the church Pope urges theologians to help 'de-masculinize' the church
Climate and Gaza crises share spotlight at UN talks in Dubai Climate and Gaza crises share spotlight at UN talks in Dubai
A Nepali girl’s journey to become a Catholic nun A Nepali girl’s journey to become a Catholic nun
Trafficking victims in Myanmar forced to sell organs Trafficking victims in Myanmar forced to sell organs
donateads_new

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Diocese of Dumaguete

Diocese of Dumaguete

In a land area of 4,955.9 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the civil provinces of Siquijor and Negros

Read more
Diocese of Kon Tum

Diocese of Kon Tum

In a land area of 25,110 square kilometers, the diocese's territory covers two provinces of Gia Lai and Kon Tum.

Read more
Archdiocese of Hohhot

Archdiocese of Hohhot

In a land area of approximately 17,224 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers the prefecture-level cities of

Read more
Diocese of Takamatsu

Diocese of Takamatsu

In a land area of 18,792 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Kagawa, Ehime, Tokushimaand

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionariesa

Brunei’s St. John’s Church pays tribute to Spanish missionaries

St. John’s Church in Kuala Belait of westernmost Brunei carries the legacy of two Spanish...

Read more
Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian Church relishes miracles of Saint Thomas, the Apostle

This fabled church is also known by its Syriac name Mar Sleeva (Holy Cross)...

Read more
Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombinga

Nagasaki cathedral, a testimony of persecution and atomic bombing

The Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Urakami of Nagasaki is a witness of persecution of...

Read more
Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm a

Vietnam’s Marian Church with a feminist charm

Domaine de Marie Church on the Mai Ahh hilltop at Da Lat is famed for its feminist charm and known...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.