Timor Leste

Bishops urge Timorese to do their democratic duty

Voters should take part in the second round of the presidential election as part of a moral and faith obligation

Timor-Leste presidential candidates Jose Ramos-Horta (left) of the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction and Francisco ‘Lu-Olo’ Guterres of the Revolutionary Front for an Independent Timor-Leste. (Photo: CNE)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: April 18, 2022 10:22 AM GMT

Updated: April 18, 2022 10:26 AM GMT

The Conference of the Timorese Bishops (CET) has called on voters to take part in the second round of the presidential election on April 19 as part of a moral and faith obligation and asked the two candidates to accept the election result gracefully.

Speaking at a press conference on April 18 at the CET's offices, Father Domingos Soares Maubere, the CET's director of education and citizenship programs, said all citizens should participate in the election and vote according to their conscience.

“We ask all Catholics and citizens in general to heed the invitation of these bishops. Tomorrow we will vote with a conscience as part of our moral rights and obligations and our faith before God and to this nation," the priest said.

More than 800,000 voters will vote in an election that brings together former president Jose Ramos-Horta of the National Congress for Timorese Reconstruction (CNRT) and incumbent Francisco “Lu-Olo” Guterres of the Revolutionary Front for an Independent Timor-Leste (Fretilin).

Father Maubere said the Church teaches Catholics to be involved in politics, to be jointly involved in building the nation and state in all aspects, including in choosing government officials.

"Everyone has the right and duty to contribute freely in voting to advance the good of all," he said.

“In a competition like this, we must always be ready to win and lose. This will show how big our hearts are"

He said that participating in the election is also part of an effort to respect Timor-Leste's freedom fighters.

He urged the National Electoral Commission (CNE) to ensure a transparent and fair poll “so that everyone can participate in the election as the celebration of democracy.”

The priest also asked candidates to be prepared to accept the election results "with great heart."

“In a competition like this, we must always be ready to win and lose. This will show how big our hearts are," he said.

The election in the country of 1.3 million people went to a second round after Nobel Peace laureate Ramos-Horta led the March 19 first round — contested by 16 candidates including a former Catholic priest — with 46.56 percent of the vote. He failed to reach the necessary 50 percent plus one to seal an immediate victory. Guterres mustered 22.11 percent.

The election campaign started on April 2 but was completed on April 13 instead of April 16 after the CNE accepted the CET's request to avoid clashing with Holy Week.

