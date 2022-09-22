News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST storeUCAN Store store
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Philippines

Bishops urge Filipinos not to forget martial law era

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula said people learned lessons after experiencing oppression of freedom and free speech

Pictures of human rights defenders and church leaders are laid along a road during a demonstration on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary since the imposition of Martial Law, at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on Sept. 21

Pictures of human rights defenders and church leaders are laid along a road during a demonstration on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary since the imposition of Martial Law, at the University of the Philippines in Quezon City, suburban Manila, on Sept. 21. (Photo: AFP)

By

Published: September 22, 2022 11:42 AM GMT

Updated: September 22, 2022 12:27 PM GMT

Church leaders in the Philippines have asked Catholics not to forget the atrocities committed during the dictatorship of former President Ferdinand Marcos, father of the current president, under the martial law imposed 50 years ago.

Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jose Advincula issued a statement on Sept. 21 describing the martial law period as “turbulent times” in Philippine history.

The Cardinal said Filipinos learned lessons after experiencing oppression of freedom and free speech.

Ucan Store
Ucan Store

“It cannot be denied that this signaled a turbulent period in our history as a people. In the middle of the darkness, we saw a light. In the face of bad things, we learn lessons,” Cardinal Advincula said in his statement.

Among the lessons learned by Filipinos during martial law was the value of human life and respect for human rights, the cardinal said.

“We have learned to value human life, uphold the dignity of each, and respect human rights. We have learned that true progress depends on justice and peace. We have learned to fight for the truth,” the Filipino cardinal added.

The Cardinal said Catholics cannot learn lessons of martial law if they forget the past.

“… we cannot learn these important lessons if we try to deny or forget the darkness of the past,” he added.

A group of farmers whose members were jailed without warrant by the military during the Marcos regime said the cardinal’s statement was surprising and inspiring.

“We were reminded of the late Manila Archbishop Cardinal Jaime Sin. It’s good to know that the Catholic Church wants to remind the people of the human rights violations committed during martial law,” Erning Gabas, spokesperson for the Farmers' Group Against Marcos, told UCA News.

Gabas said they requested the Cardinal to speak in a similar fashion before the national election, but he remained silent.

The May 9 election saw Marcos, Jr. win by a landslide against church-based candidate Leni Robredo.

Bishop Colin Bagaforo, head of Catholic charity Caritas, said the nation cannot “move on” from the martial law era without justice and accountability, reported the Catholic bishops’ website CBCP News.

He said no Filipino should forget the human rights abuses and the corruption during the dictatorship.

The prelate was reacting to a statement by two lawmakers -- Senators Jinggoy Estrada and Robin Padilla --  saying that the country must “move on” as it marks the 50th anniversary of the imposition of martial law.

Caritas is joining everyone in the call “to never again let the powers that be control the narratives of the Filipino people,” he said.

Bishop Bagaforo urged people to defend the truth, fight misinformation and disinformation by supporting legitimate sources of information and continue to demand “accountability and transparency from government officials, especially those who hold greater positions of power.”

Ferdinand Marcos declared martial law on Sept. 21, 1972, and he ruled the country with an iron fist for 14 years until a popular church-backed uprising ousted him in 1986.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Unification Church in Japan to reform after criticism Unification Church in Japan to reform after criticism
Indonesian rights court begins Paniai shooting trial Indonesian rights court begins Paniai shooting trial
Bishops urge Filipinos not to forget martial law era Bishops urge Filipinos not to forget martial law era
The worrying aspects of an aging Japan The worrying aspects of an aging Japan
Indonesian minister sticks to his guns on church permit Indonesian minister sticks to his guns on church permit
Indian fishermen refuse to abandon anti-port protest Indian fishermen refuse to abandon anti-port protest
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Its been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation

"It’s been powerful to watch people enunciate a theology of care for creation"

An interview with Bill McKibben, one of the leading environmentalists in the United States

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.