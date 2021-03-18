X
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Bishops tell Filipino families to share their faith

Catholic fathers urged to use St. Joseph as their role model

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Updated: March 18, 2021 07:56 AM GMT
Bishops tell Filipino families to share their faith

An image of St. Joseph with the Child Jesus.

A group of bishops in the Philippines have urged families to share the faith they received 500 years ago from Spanish missionaries led by Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan.

Part of this faith is devotion to St. Joseph, the patron saint of the universal Church, they said.

The group, who call themselves the “Bicol Bishops” after the region they are from, are prelates from Caceres Archdiocese and Legazpi, Libmanan, Masbate, Sorsogon and Virac dioceses.

“Christians are gifted in order to give in return. Venerating St. Joseph also at this time enables us to see in St. Joseph what it means to be gifted as to be able to give. St. Joseph was gifted with the vocation of being the earthly Father of Jesus, God’s only begotten son,” said the bishops in a pastoral letter dated March 17.

Filipino Catholics must not only receive the gift of the Catholic faith but must also share what they have received, they said.

“It [Year of St. Joseph] is an occasion not only for Filipinos to thank God for the gift of Christian faith but also to take up the challenge to share that gift to the world. Indeed, as the theme of the celebration reminds us, we Christians are gifted in order to give in return,” they said.

The prelates also challenged Filipino fathers to be as “loving” as St. Joseph in guiding and protecting their families.

“St. Joseph not only treasured that gift [of faith], he also shared that gift with us, indeed to the whole Church. In fact, by being a faithful husband to Mary and the loving father that he was to Jesus, it was the gift of the Holy Family of which he was the head, that he shared with the Church,” they added.

Although pandemic protocols have restricted freedom of movement, the bishops said the restrictions should not “totally” hinder Catholics in sharing the faith.

“We are challenged once more to spread the Good News. We ask ourselves how we can take up that challenge when our movements are restricted, when we have to cover our faces with masks and shields, if only to limit physical interaction and observe safe distance from one another to keep the virus from spreading.”

They challenged Filipino fathers to be like St. Joseph, who despite problems did not stop doing God’s will for the Holy Family.

The pointed to how Joseph took his family to Egypt to escape Herod’s slaughter of children in and around Bethlehem when Jesus was born.

The prelates noted how Scriptures do not quote St. Joseph, yet his role was significant in man’s redemption.

“Joseph did not have to say a word that any of the four evangelists remembered as to find space in print. Yet he left a very powerful witness that has been emulated by many a faithful disciple of Jesus down to this day,” they said.

UCA News
UCA News
Contact Us: [email protected]
