News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Pakistan

Bishop's suicide helped fight blasphemy law in Pakistan

Memorial events honor Bishop John Joseph, who killed himself in 1998 to highlight persecution and injustice

Bishop's suicide helped fight blasphemy law in Pakistan

Peter Jacob, executive director of the Centre for Social Justice, lights a candle on the pedestal dedicated to the memory of Bishop John Joseph at Falettis Hotel in Lahore on May 6. (Photo: Kamran Chaudhry/UCA News)

Kamran Chaudhry

By Kamran Chaudhry

Published: May 09, 2022 05:29 AM GMT

Updated: May 09, 2022 09:56 AM GMT

The suicide of Bishop John Joseph in Pakistan in 1998 helped to deter the judicial execution of those charged with blasphemy, say Catholic leaders.

“It helped in creating awareness and saving the lives of those accused, including Christians and Muslims. If there had been silence, many would have been hanged. We prefer the term sacrifice over suicide. It became a positive point,” Father Khalid Rashid Asi of Faisalabad Diocese told UCA News.

The director of the Diocesan Commission for Harmony and Interfaith Dialogue was speaking at the May 6 memorial seminar in Lahore to mark the 24th death anniversary of Bishop John Joseph of Faisalabad, Punjab province.

The first Punjabi priest and the first indigenous Catholic bishop took his own life on May 6, 1998, to protest the situation of minorities in Pakistan, particularly the law under which anyone convicted of blaspheming the Prophet Muhammad is automatically sentenced to death. He shot himself in front of a court after a Christian, Ayub Masih, was sentenced to death.

In 2002, the Supreme Court of Pakistan reversed Masih’s conviction, acquitted him of all charges and released him from death row.

Blasphemy is legally punishable by death in Pakistan. No one has been executed for it by the state but accusations can often lead to violent attacks and murders.

“We call it martyrdom. It was his way of highlighting the atrocities committed in the name of blasphemy. He wanted to bring the world’s attention to this bloodshed in the name of religion"

According to the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ), which organized the Lahore seminar, at least 1,949 people were subjected to false allegations, prolonged trials and displacement between 1985 and December 2021. It added that at least 84 were killed after being suspected or accused under the blasphemy laws, including the lynching of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara in Sialkot in December 2021.

Kumara was among those featured on a commemorative poster picturing Bishop Joseph released at the memorial seminar in Lahore.

According to Wajahat Masood, the Muslim chairperson of the CSJ, the bishop’s suicide was the highest form of civil protest.

“Much water has flowed since that fateful evening and the blasphemy laws and their shenanigans are as strong as ever. More so, new forms of faith-based injustice have emerged including mob lynching, forced conversions, displacement, extortion, desecration of places of worship and kidnapping under the garb of marriage. The state remains insensitive and society largely is silent,” he said.

“We have lost many decades in pursuit of this noble cause for equal citizenship. Staying true to this vow may perhaps be the best tribute to the sacrifices of the nation’s best sons like Bishop John Joseph and hundreds of victims’ blasphemy laws and other forms of religious discrimination.”

In Faisalabad, Bishop Indrias Rehmat held a memorial service for his predecessor at the Sts. Peter and Paul Cathedral and later joined activists of the Minorities Alliance Pakistan (MAP) in placing floral wreaths on the grave of Bishop Joseph buried in the cathedral compound.

MAP chairman Akmal Bhatti compared the late bishop’s act to hara kiri — the ritual suicide committed by Japanese samurai.

“We call it martyrdom. It was his way of highlighting the atrocities committed in the name of blasphemy. He wanted to bring the world’s attention to this bloodshed in the name of religion. People can disagree on his way of handling the desperation,” he told UCA News.

“His sacrifice couldn’t bear fruit because the rulers and state continue guardianship of extremism. Today every person belonging to a religious minority feels insecure. We can’t openly express ourselves or our faith. However, such tragedies motivate us to continue fighting for the oppressed and the vulnerable.”

comment

Share your comments
4 Comments on this Story
AKMAL
Very well reported Kamran chuhdri, appriciated
Reply
GRZEGORZ
I believe suicide is never good. Bad is evil. I don't know how a Christian website can write such things. It is a promotion of bad behavior, and it is done by the bishop! "All you need to say is simply ‘Yes’ or ‘No’ anything beyond this comes from the evil one". Matthew 5:37 "For it is better, if it is God’s will, to suffer for doing good than for doing evil". 1 Peter 3:17
Reply
JOE DS
Please put yourself in his shoes........ I complained I had no shoes Till I saw a man who had no Feet ! Situation was so bad the Bishop had no feet to stand upon !
SHAHBAZ GOSH
Very Good report issues on Bishop John Joseph thank you so much Kamran Chaudhry And blessings
Reply

Latest News

Scourge of child labor shames Asia Scourge of child labor shames Asia
Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village Myanmar army targets historic Catholic village
Voting irregularity claims surface in Philippine polls Voting irregularity claims surface in Philippine polls
Sri Lankan govt urged to rethink state of emergency Sri Lankan govt urged to rethink state of emergency
Church helps Cambodian workers to tackle harassment Church helps Cambodian workers to tackle harassment
Indonesia deports Russians for naked photo shoot Indonesia deports Russians for naked photo shoot
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Justice key to ensuring peace in Cambodia says Catholic nun

Justice key to ensuring peace in Cambodia, says Catholic nun

Cambodia’s National Assembly has unanimously voted to conclude the Khmer Rouge Tribunal’s activities this year-end

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.