Bishops seek end to Christian persecution in Indian state

Catholics and their institutions in Madhya Pradesh are being targeted by raising the bogey of conversion, says CBCI

The St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Sagar diocese in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is being frequently targeted by child rights panel officials to forcibly move out its children in an alleged move to close down the institution. (Photo supplied)

The national body of Indian Catholic bishops has expressed concern over the filing of criminal cases against a bishop, priests, nuns, and laypeople in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in a May 31 statement said it was “deeply saddened” by recent attacks on Christians and their institutions, especially in Jabalpur diocese where Bishop Gerald Almeida and his community were being targeted by federal and state child rights panels.

The CBCI pointed to surprise inspections of Church-run schools, hostels and orphanages and the filing of criminal cases alleging religious conversion, sexual abuse of children, fraud, and other offenses, and called for an end to the harassment of Christians and their institutions in Madhya Pradesh

“The bogey of religious conversion which has no basis is brought up to tarnish the selfless and dedicated services of thousands of priests, religious and lay people,” CBCI secretary-general, Archbishop Felix Anthony Machado, said.

Almeida has been named in two cases of alleged religious conversion and fraud.

The latest case was registered against him on May 30 after a surprise inspection at an orphanage run by the diocese for children rescued from railway stations in Katni district.

Earlier, a case of fraud was registered against him in Dindori district on March 22 after a surprise inspection at a diocese-run school and hostel for girls.

Almeida was granted temporary bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the Dindori case while he has now applied for anticipatory bail in the Katni case.

In Indian law anticipatory bail allows an accused person to apply for bail before being arrested.

The child rights panel also registered a case of sexual harassment against a layman school principal, who was arrested and released on bail. Cases were also slapped on a priest, a nun and other staff members of Church-run institutions in Dindori.

A case of conversion was registered against another priest in Mandla district after a surprise inspection of a diocese-run hostel. The priest is currently in hiding while awaiting a hearing of his anticipatory bail application by a local court.

Christian institutions in Sagar and Gwalior dioceses in Madhya Pradesh also witnessed similar harassment, the Church leaders said.

“What is common in all these incidents is that the [child rights panel] officials entered the premises without prior permission, searched the premises, took away some files and questioned the children if they were forced to go to church and if they were forced to read the Bible,” the prelates noted.

They said the Church-run schools, hostels and orphanages cooperate and comply with all legal and official requirements but are being “unnecessarily harassed” by making “false allegations” of conversion and child abuse.

“We have been witnessing targeted attacks against us but their frequency has now increased. The motive behind it seems to be communal division ahead of the state assembly election by the end of this year,” a Church leader who did not want to be named told UCA News on June 2.

Christians make up 0.29 percent of the 72 million people in the state but targeting them, said the Church leader, may help enhance the pro-Hindu image of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party among its hardcore supporters.

More than 90 percent of people in Madhya Pradesh are followers of the Hindu religion.

