News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

India

Bishops seek end to Christian persecution in Indian state

Catholics and their institutions in Madhya Pradesh are being targeted by raising the bogey of conversion, says CBCI

The St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Sagar diocese in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is being frequently targeted by child rights panel officials to forcibly move out its children in an alleged move to close down the institution

The St. Francis Sevadham Orphanage in Sagar diocese in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is being frequently targeted by child rights panel officials to forcibly move out its children in an alleged move to close down the institution. (Photo supplied)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 02, 2023 09:58 AM GMT

Updated: June 02, 2023 09:59 AM GMT

The national body of Indian Catholic bishops has expressed concern over the filing of criminal cases against a bishop, priests, nuns, and laypeople in the central state of Madhya Pradesh.

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) in a May 31 statement said it was “deeply saddened” by recent attacks on Christians and their institutions, especially in Jabalpur diocese where Bishop Gerald Almeida and his community were being targeted by federal and state child rights panels.

The CBCI pointed to surprise inspections of Church-run schools, hostels and orphanages and the filing of criminal cases alleging religious conversion, sexual abuse of children, fraud, and other offenses, and called for an end to the harassment of Christians and their institutions in Madhya Pradesh

More universal than Catholicism?
Mary among Asian religions

“The bogey of religious conversion which has no basis is brought up to tarnish the selfless and dedicated services of thousands of priests, religious and lay people,” CBCI secretary-general, Archbishop Felix Anthony Machado, said.

Almeida has been named in two cases of alleged religious conversion and fraud.

The latest case was registered against him on May 30 after a surprise inspection at an orphanage run by the diocese for children rescued from railway stations in Katni district.

Earlier, a case of fraud was registered against him in Dindori district on March 22 after a surprise inspection at a diocese-run school and hostel for girls.

Almeida was granted temporary bail by the Madhya Pradesh High Court in the Dindori case while he has now applied for anticipatory bail in the Katni case.

In Indian law anticipatory bail allows an accused person to apply for bail before being arrested.

The child rights panel also registered a case of sexual harassment against a layman school principal, who was arrested and released on bail. Cases were also slapped on a priest, a nun and other staff members of Church-run institutions in Dindori.

A case of conversion was registered against another priest in Mandla district after a surprise inspection of a diocese-run hostel. The priest is currently in hiding while awaiting a hearing of his anticipatory bail application by a local court.

Christian institutions in Sagar and Gwalior dioceses in Madhya Pradesh also witnessed similar harassment, the Church leaders said.

“What is common in all these incidents is that the [child rights panel] officials entered the premises without prior permission, searched the premises, took away some files and questioned the children if they were forced to go to church and if they were forced to read the Bible,” the prelates noted.

They said the Church-run schools, hostels and orphanages cooperate and comply with all legal and official requirements but are being “unnecessarily harassed” by making “false allegations” of conversion and child abuse.

“We have been witnessing targeted attacks against us but their frequency has now increased. The motive behind it seems to be communal division ahead of the state assembly election by the end of this year,” a Church leader who did not want to be named told UCA News on June 2.

Christians make up 0.29 percent of the 72 million people in the state but targeting them, said the Church leader, may help enhance the pro-Hindu image of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party among its hardcore supporters.

More than 90 percent of people in Madhya Pradesh are followers of the Hindu religion.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case 7 Indian pastors get bail in 'conversion' case
Japan must break free of political dynasties Japan must break free of political dynasties
Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state Judicial probe into ethnic violence in Indian state
The steady decline of Indonesian democracy The steady decline of Indonesian democracy
Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary Jailed Chinese activist urges fasting on Tiananmen anniversary
Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction Outrage in Pakistan over rights activist’s abduction
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Asian Dioceses
View All Forward
Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City

In a land area of 2,093.7 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers Ho Chi Minh City, except for its Cu Chi

Read more
Eparchy of Mavelikara

Eparchy of Mavelikara

The Mavelikara diocese belongs to the Syro Malankara Catholic Church. The eparchy of Mavelikara comprises civil

Read more
Archdiocese of Cebu

Archdiocese of Cebu

In a land area of 5,088.4 square kilometers, the Archdiocese of Cebu covers the whole civil province of Cebu. This

Read more
Diocese of Itanagar

Diocese of Itanagar

In a land area of 52,283 square kilometers, the diocesan territory covers 10 civil districts in western Arunachal

Read more
Asian Pilgrim Centers
View All Forward
Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Marya

Japanese Church with a famed statue of weeping Virgin Mary

Our Lady of Akita Catholic Church is Yuzawadai is among the most famous churches in Japan. The...

Read more
Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostlea

Indian basilica soaked in the blood of St. Thomas, the Apostle

Saint Thomas Cathedral Basilica at Mylapore is a monumental declaration on ancient root of...

Read more
Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholicsa

Brunei cathedral, a haven for migrant Catholics

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Assumption at the heart of Bruneian capital Bendar Seir Begawan,...

Read more
India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest churcha

India’s miraculous Marian shrine shelters Asia’s largest church

Asian Catholics who cannot visit famous Our Lady of Lourdes shrine in France can revere miraculous...

Read more
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.