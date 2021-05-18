X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Bishops say Britain's new asylum system could increase trafficking

Tougher border security and a less generous asylum system risk driving more people into the hands of criminals

Simon Caldwell, Catholic News Service

Simon Caldwell, Catholic News Service

Published: May 18, 2021 06:04 AM GMT

Updated: May 18, 2021 06:08 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Court blocks 'blasphemous' Indian movie accused of defaming Catholics

May 14, 2021
2

Pakistani Christians warned against supporting Israel

May 14, 2021
3

Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan

May 17, 2021
4

Pandemic kills four Catholic priests daily in India

May 16, 2021
5

Indian Church launches home care program for Covid patients

May 14, 2021
6

Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar

May 17, 2021
7

Hong Kong gets new bishop after two-year wait

May 17, 2021
8

Hong Kongers escape China’s persecution

May 14, 2021
9

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Kachin state

May 17, 2021
10

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

May 14, 2021
Support UCA News
Bishops say Britain's new asylum system could increase trafficking

The 'New Plan for Immigration' would make it much harder for migrants to remain in the UK if they have entered illegally or from a safe country such as France or Belgium.

Catholic bishops have warned the British government that post-Brexit plans to tighten the asylum system would drive more immigrants into the hands of human trafficking gangs.

"Creating arbitrary divisions based on people's method of entry will have profound implications for those who need our support most," said a letter to Home Secretary Priti Patel from Auxiliary Bishop Paul McAleenan of Westminster, lead bishop for migrants and refugees of the Bishops' Conference of England and Wales, and Bishop William Nolan of Galloway, chair of the Scottish Bishops' Commission for Justice and Peace.

The government unveiled proposals May 10 for a points-based system of asylum, intended to permit migration of skilled workers and people who are fleeing persecution. The "New Plan for Immigration" would make it much harder for migrants to remain in the U.K. if they have entered illegally or from a safe country such as France or Belgium.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In their May 10 letter, the bishops said tougher border security and a less-generous asylum system "risk driving more people into the hands of criminals."

"We believe in tackling trafficking through combining a strong response to organized crime, with the opening of more safe and legal routes to sanctuary, while ensuring that victims are never criminalized," the bishops said.

"Creating arbitrary divisions based on people's method of entry will have profound implications for those who need our support most," they said.

We must keep in mind that welcoming successive generations of refugees has greatly enriched our communities

"We know that many families and individuals have no choice in the route that they take, and to penalize them on this basis dangerously undermines the principle of asylum. We oppose any move to treat differently those forced to risk their lives or make difficult journeys to reach safety and those who are selected for organized resettlement routes."

The bishops said that how people respond to those in need has societal implications.

"We must keep in mind that welcoming successive generations of refugees has greatly enriched our communities. It is therefore imperative that we continue to make room for people who seek safety and a home among us in the U.K."

Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, following the Brexit referendum of 2016, took full effect Dec. 31, allowing the country to pass its own laws on asylum and immigration.

Related News

Under the new proposals, the government would seek to return migrants to the West European countries from which they have arrived on the basis that migrants were already in a safe country and not in danger of persecution. Those migrants who cannot be deported immediately will be placed in a No Recourse to Public Funds category, meaning they will be denied financial benefits and state support.

The government has stated that the purpose of the new policy is to establish a "fairer immigration that strengthens the United Kingdom's borders and deters criminals who facilitate dangerous and illegal journeys."

About half of all asylum-seekers reach the U.K. through "unauthorized routes," increasingly taking risks to cross the English Channel from France on small boats.

Also Read

Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue
Papal trip to beleagured Iraq highlights need for dialogue

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Nuns join efforts to tackle Covid-19 in Vietnam
May 18, 2021
Relatives fear jailed Indian Jesuit has Covid-19
May 18, 2021
Philippine Catholic youths vow not to squander vote
May 18, 2021
Myanmar military release arrested Catholic priest
May 18, 2021
Land dispute hits Christian cemetery in northern India
May 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

A good shepherd who can unite Hong Kong Catholics
May 18, 2021
Keep the faith: Pope's message of hope for devastated Myanmar
May 17, 2021
Letter from Rome: Who are the laity in a church of priestly people?
May 16, 2021
Covid-19 pandemic teaches value of silence
May 14, 2021
A modern-day lesson from the conversion of St. Ignatius
May 13, 2021

Features

Distrust remains as Sri Lanka's Tamils try to honor their dead
May 18, 2021
Indian Catholic caregiver's death in Israel triggers political row
May 17, 2021
Muslim mob attacks Christian villagers in Pakistan
May 17, 2021
Vietnam priest rekindles religious, cultural values via antiques
May 17, 2021
Convicted of blasphemy, Christian couple endure death row misery in Pakistan
May 13, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Meet the catechists of Ouagadougou

Meet the catechists of Ouagadougou
Catholic women step into the pulpit in Germany

Catholic women step into the pulpit in Germany
Pope chooses fellow Jesuit as Hong Kongs new bishop

Pope chooses fellow Jesuit as Hong Kong’s new bishop
In the eye of the storm

In the eye of the storm
US wants pope to attend Glasgow climate conference

US wants pope to attend Glasgow climate conference
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 18 May 2021

Mass on Demand – Tuesday 18 May 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter

Readings of the Day: Tuesday of the Seventh Week of Easter
Holy Spirit, enlighten us in our endeavours to live the Good News of the Gospel for our good

Holy Spirit, enlighten us in our endeavours to live the Good News of the Gospel for our good
Enable us Jesus to give your words that give life

Enable us Jesus to give your words that give life
St. John I, Pope | Saint of the Day

St. John I, Pope | Saint of the Day
 
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
Living Church - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.