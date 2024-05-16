News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST
UCA News
Contribute
UCA News China
UCA News Indonesia
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIRECTORY

Bishops respond with shock, prayer after Slovak PM shot

The populist Robert Fico is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in an 'attempted assassination'
This image taken from video footage obtained by AFPTV shows security personnel carrying Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (center) towards a vehicle after he was shot in Handlova on May 15.

This image taken from video footage obtained by AFPTV shows security personnel carrying Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico (center) towards a vehicle after he was shot in Handlova on May 15. (Photo: AFP)

Gina Christian, OSV News
Published: May 16, 2024 05:46 AM GMT
Updated: May 16, 2024 05:50 AM GMT

Catholic bishops have expressed shock and promised prayers as Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico fights for his life after being shot multiple times on May 15.

Fico was attacked while leaving a government gathering in the central town of Handlova, Slovakia, located some 125 miles east of the nation's capital, Bratislava.

According to media reports, Fico sustained critical injuries to his abdomen, arm and leg. He was airlifted to the hospital and transferred again by air to a second facility.

Police have detained an unnamed 71-year-old suspect, whose motive is not yet known.

"We condemn this act of violence, we pray for the recovery of Prime Minister Robert Fico and we invite everyone to unite in prayer for this purpose," said Slovakia's Greek Catholic bishops in a May 15 statement. "Such (an) injustice and attack on a public official is absolutely unacceptable from a human and Christian point of view and points to our inability to respect different opinions and conduct dialogue in a civilized manner."

Archbishop Stanislav Zvolenský of the Latin Catholic Archdiocese of Bratislava said in a May 15 statement posted to the archdiocese's Facebook page that he would pray for Fico's "salvation (from death) and healing."

The archbishop announced that on Pentecost (May 19), "the feast of the sending of the Holy Spirit," he planned to celebrate Mass during the national spring pilgrimage to the Basilica of Our Lady of Seven Sorrows in the town of Sastin, and would offer the liturgy "for peace in Slovakia, so that we can open ourselves to the action of God's Holy Spirit and mutual respect through the intercession of our Patroness of the Seven Sorrows."

subscribe to our newsletter
Stay up-to-date with what's happening in the Asian Church and what it means for the rest of the world.

Speaking on the sidelines of a May 15 event at the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin said, "We are really worried about what is happening; it now seems there is no longer any limit" to the rise in violence.

"Naturally all this increases violence," he said. "Relations are ever more violent and there are fewer hopes of building serene and peaceful relations."

Help UCA News to be independent
Dear reader,
Lent is the season during which catechumens make their final preparations to be welcomed into the Church.
Each year during Lent, UCA News presents the stories of people who will join the Church in proclaiming that Jesus Christ is their Lord. The stories of how women and men who will be baptized came to believe in Christ are inspirations for all of us as we prepare to celebrate the Church's chief feast.
Help us with your donations to bring such stories of faith that make a difference in the Church and society.
A small contribution of US$5 will support us continue our mission…
William J. Grimm
Publisher
UCA News
Donate Now
comment

Share your comments
Asian Bishops
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Dang Duc Ngan of Da Nang, Vietnam
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Joseph Kodakallil of Satna , India
Read More...
Archbishop
Archbishop Victor Barnuevo Bendico of Capiz, Philippines
Read More...
Bishop
Bishop Ponen Paul Kubi of Mymensingh, Bangladesh
Read More...
Latest News
Myanmar military bogged down trying to retake key border city
Myanmar military bogged down trying to retake key border city
Poland honors papal biographer with republic's Order of Merit
Poland honors papal biographer with republic's Order of Merit
Bishops respond with shock, prayer after Slovak PM shot
Bishops respond with shock, prayer after Slovak PM shot
Saudi cleric faces 'abuses' in prison, say UN experts
Saudi cleric faces 'abuses' in prison, say UN experts
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign up for UCA News Newsletters
Support UCA News
Advertise with UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.