News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

China

Bishops' release sought ahead of Vatican-China deal renewal

Two bishops have been under pressure and detention for their refusal to join the state-sanctioned church

Bishop Augustine Cui Tai of Xuanhua Diocese in Hebei province of China has been detained periodically since 2007

Bishop Augustine Cui Tai of Xuanhua Diocese in Hebei province of China has been detained periodically since 2007. (Photo: Bitter Winter)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 24, 2022 07:14 AM GMT

Updated: June 24, 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Chinese Catholics are demanding that the Vatican make the release of two jailed bishops a condition for the renewal of the controversial Vatican-China agreement that expires in October, says a report.

The bishops are in jail after they were arrested for refusing to toe the official line of the communist regime and join the state-sanctioned church in China.

Catholics across China are demanding that the Vatican should “not just ask for the release” of the bishops but "should make it a pre-condition” for renewing the agreement, said a report in Bitter Winter, a magazine specializing in Chinese Catholicism, on June 22.

The magazine said it has sourced opinions of the clergy, religious and laypeople, who said they are respectful to the pope and the Vatican but still believe the Vatican has been “misled” by the Chinese regime over the deal.

The Vatican-China deal, whose provisions have not been made public, was first signed in 2018 for two years and was renewed for another two years in October 2020. It expires in October unless renewed by then.

Bishop Joseph Zhang Weizhu of Xinxiang Diocese was arrested in May 2021 and is reportedly detained in an unknown place.

Bishop Cui Tai has been known as a popular prelate but he attracted the ire of the Chinese regime for his refusal to join the patriotic church

The prelate was arrested a day after Chinese police arrested 10 priests and an unknown number of seminarians after shutting down a diocesan seminary set up in an abandoned factory building. The priests and seminarians were later released but the bishop remained in detention.

Bishop Zhang, 66, has been under pressure from authorities since he was ordained with a Vatican mandate in 1990. He was barred from performing his duties as a bishop and was arrested on several occasions.

Bishop Augustine Cui Tai of Xuanhua Diocese in Hebei province has been detained periodically since his first arrest in 2007. The Vatican appointed him as a bishop in 2013, but he was arrested soon after.

The 72-year-old bishop was briefly released during Chinese New Year and other holidays. His latest detention came in June 2020 and since then his whereabouts remain unknown.

Bishop Cui Tai has been known as a popular prelate but he attracted the ire of the Chinese regime for his refusal to join the patriotic church.

Although China and Vatican do not have formal diplomatic relations, the deal reportedly allows the pope to approve and veto bishops nominated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). 

Since the deal was signed, six bishops have been ordained with approval from both China and the Vatican. Besides, Pope Francis has recognized seven “illicit bishops” who were ordained without a papal mandate.

Despite the deal encouraging underground Catholics to follow the state-sanctioned church, only a few have done so, the report said.

In addition, general confusion among Catholics about whether to attend services in patriotic churches has been prompting them to abandon the Catholic Church, the article said

Some Catholics agree that at least in theory a single church in China is a good idea, and they don’t feel any “guilt” in participating in “schismatic” rites, the article said.

Most Catholics feel the deal serves the “best interests” of the party, the article said. 

For the Vatican, the deal intends to regularize the appointment of bishops and unite an estimated 10 million Chinese Catholics divided between the state-sanctioned church and the independent "underground" church.

Pope Francis has said that he wants to continue dialogue with China despite challenges.

Since the signing of the deal, Chinese authorities have intensified their crackdown on the underground church in an attempt to force underground Catholics to join the patriotic church, media reports and rights groups say.

In addition, general confusion among Catholics about whether to attend services in patriotic churches has been prompting them to abandon the Catholic Church, the article said.

Observers say the deal is an effort that might lead to the re-establishment of formal diplomatic ties with China, which were severed in 1951 following the communist takeover.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Asia reels from natural disasters Asia reels from natural disasters
Philippine diocese warns churchgoers of defrocked priest Philippine diocese warns churchgoers of defrocked priest
PNG poll violence is expected — the question is how much PNG poll violence is expected — the question is how much
Christians condemn article defaming India's first layman saint Christians condemn article defaming India's first layman saint
Sri Lankan Buddhist monks call for new constitution Sri Lankan Buddhist monks call for new constitution
Nigerian lawyer causes stir by wearing traditional garb Nigerian lawyer causes stir by wearing traditional garb
donateads_new
Ucanews Store
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Laywomen taking up top posts in French dioceses

Laywomen taking up top posts in French dioceses

A fledgling movement is underway in France to give women key positions to assist bishops in diocesan governance

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.