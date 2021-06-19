X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Your Daily Mass
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

World

Bishops criticize EU report for stance on abortion

Prelates strongly oppose the language in a proposed EU report that characterizes abortion as a human right

Catholic News Service

Catholic News Service

Published: June 19, 2021 04:47 AM GMT

Updated: June 19, 2021 04:49 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

EU urged to press Laos over human rights violations

Jun 16, 2021
2

Hundreds evicted from Cambodian floating villages

Jun 16, 2021
3

Religiously sensitive cow hits India's vaccine drive

Jun 17, 2021
4

Jailed Indian Jesuit's health critical in hospital

Jun 18, 2021
5

Cambodian environmentalists charged with terrorism

Jun 18, 2021
6

Philippine bishop admonishes Duterte over ICC probe

Jun 17, 2021
7

Myanmar military arrest Catholic priest in Chin state

Jun 17, 2021
8

ICC seeks probe into Philippine drug war killings

Jun 16, 2021
9

Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education

Jun 18, 2021
10

Churches become refuges for fleeing civilians in Myanmar

Jun 16, 2021
Support UCA News
Bishops criticize EU report for stance on abortion

The bishops of the European Union, while applauding a proposed EU report on expanding the access of all women to adequate health care, take strong issue with the report's characterization of abortion as a human right and its claim that "a total ban on abortion care or denial of abortion care is a form of gender-based violence."

The report, submitted to the European Parliament by Croatian deputy Predrag Fred Matic, is scheduled for a vote June 23; approval of the report would not dictate changes to any EU nation's laws, but could influence policy debates and public opinion.

In a statement June 17, the secretariat of the Commission of the Bishops' Conferences of the European Union applauded "the fundamental concern of the report to protect the health and rights of women," but expressed serious concern about its "one-sided perspective throughout, particularly on the issue of abortion," because nowhere does it acknowledge that the life of the unborn child is at stake.

Subscribe to your daily free newsletter from UCA News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

In addition, the bishops said, "the draft resolution does not reflect the tragedy and complexity of the situations in which mothers considering aborting their unborn child find themselves."

The report, they said, cannot pretend that abortion must be legal in all 27 countries of the European Union. In fact, Malta and Poland have extremely restrictive abortion laws while the other 25 EU nations put varying restrictions on the voluntary interruption of pregnancies, particularly in reference to how far along the pregnancy is.

But in the so-called Matic Report, abortion is referred to as "an 'essential health service' that should be available to everyone," the bishops said. "In our view, this classification is ethically untenable. A medical intervention of such magnitude cannot and must not become a normal practice; its qualification as an essential service degrades the unborn child."

In the church's view, abortion is not a means of family planning or part of ordinary health care

"As church, we are convinced that human life from the beginning, including unborn life, possesses its own dignity and independent right to protection," the bishops said. "In the church's view, abortion is not a means of family planning or part of ordinary health care."

The bishops also noted "with concern and regret that the draft resolution negates the fundamental right to conscientious objection, which is an emanation of freedom of conscience."

The draft report recognizes that most EU countries provide conscience protections in their abortion laws, but it "regrets that (the) sometimes common practice in member states allows for medical practitioners, and on some occasions entire medical institutions, to refuse to provide health services on the basis of the so-called conscience clause, which leads to the denial of abortion care on grounds of religion or conscience, and which endangers women's lives and rights."

The bishops urged members of the European Parliament to uphold the EU treaty's recognition that "health policy and the organization and delivery of health services and medical care" is a national, not an EU responsibility, and that particularly in the case of abortion, policies are up to the individual nations to determine.

Related News

Also Read

North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
North Korea shores up loyalty in face of pandemic
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Why is Syria close to Pope Francis’ heart?
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
Portugal gets ready for World Youth Day despite delays
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
As Jesuit retires, US House picks female chaplain
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
Bhutan latest Asian nation to legalize homosexuality
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions
The McCarrick case and some disturbing conclusions

Support Us

Support Us

Latest News

Hong Kong media executives denied bail under security law
Jun 19, 2021
Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Bishops criticize EU report for stance on abortion
Jun 19, 2021
Irish bishops choose woman to guide route to national synod
Jun 19, 2021
Bishop says US worship sites often unaware of Catholic migrants
Jun 19, 2021
Hope, resilience continue amid calamities in Asia
Jun 18, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Contemporary challenges for global Catholicism
Jun 19, 2021
Catholic teacher's death highlights scandals in Indonesian education
Jun 18, 2021
Innocence lost: Japan's lax attitude to pedophilia
Jun 17, 2021
Plants bloom on rocks amid pandemic in Vietnam
Jun 16, 2021
Use the Philippine constitution to protect people's rights
Jun 16, 2021

Features

Covid-19 spurs unemployment and poverty in Bangladesh
Jun 18, 2021
Catholics help Vietnam farmers reap the fruits of their labor
Jun 17, 2021
The ordeals of Myanmar's child soldiers
Jun 15, 2021
Agnes Chow: Catholic girl to jailed Hong Kong democracy leader
Jun 12, 2021
Thirst haunts cyclone-affected poor on Bangladesh's coast
Jun 11, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
The Monastic Mystery

The Monastic Mystery
Europe says yes to vaccines no to refugees

Europe says “yes” to vaccines, “no” to refugees!
Calming the storm

Calming the storm
Centenary of an Assassination

Centenary of an Assassination
Refugees matter because each is a human being

Refugees matter because each is a human being
UCAN Ad

Your Daily Mass

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 19 2021

Catholic Mass Today | Daily TV Mass, Saturday June 19 2021
Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm

Sunday Gospel reflection with Father William Grimm
Readings of the Day: Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time

Readings of the Day: Twelfth Sunday in Ordinary Time
Lord, may I never doubt Your presence

Lord, may I never doubt Your presence
As we row the boat of our life, be with us Jesus

As we row the boat of our life, be with us Jesus
St. Alban | Saint of the Day

St. Alban | Saint of the Day
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.