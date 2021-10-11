X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
Support UCA News
Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Philippines

Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate

President Duterte and government under fire for their lukewarm response to Maria Ressa's award

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: October 11, 2021 09:16 AM GMT

Updated: October 11, 2021 09:42 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Catholic universities rally behind Philippine VP

Oct 8, 2021
2

Cambodia to reopen soon if pandemic numbers remain low

Oct 8, 2021
3

Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime

Oct 11, 2021
4

Indonesian news website attacked after reporting child abuse

Oct 8, 2021
5

Thai state steps up clampdown on student protesters

Oct 8, 2021
6

Indian Jesuits put off plan to name park after Stan Swamy

Oct 8, 2021
7

Climate crisis should be Indonesia's main concern

Oct 8, 2021
8

Singapore's heritage church resumes mission for migrants, seafarers

Oct 8, 2021
9

Papal call for collaborative education challenges Asian bishops

Oct 8, 2021
10

Rights group demands action over murdered Pakistani activist

Oct 8, 2021
Support UCA News
Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa speaks to the media as she arrives at the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters after her arrest in Manila in February 2019. (Photo: AFP)

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) has congratulated veteran journalist Maria Ressa on being the first Filipino to be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

The Nobel Prize Committee announced on Oct. 8 that Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov would share this year’s prize for their “efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

Congratulating 58-year-old Ressa on Oct. 10, the Philippine bishops highlighted the importance of press freedom in the Catholic faith.

“Recent popes have, on occasion, highlighted the important role that the press plays in gauging the health of a healthy democratic society,” CBCP president Archbishop Romullo Valles said in the message.

“For journalists, their work has become more and more difficult because of the level of disinformation and fake news that continue to spread through social communications.

“The vocation and mission, therefore, of members of the press (as envisioned by our popes) is to contribute not only for the search for truth but, more importantly, to help build a culture of dialogue.”

This important recognition — the first for a Filipino — will hopefully strengthen our people’s conviction to build a nation where journalism is free

The prelates praised Ressa for her bravery in responding to modern challenges in journalism, particularly in social media.

“We are grateful that Ms. Ressa, together with many of the distinguished and dedicated members of the fourth estate, have discerned the signs of the times and have valiantly responded and continue to respond to this particular invitation,” said the prelates.

“This important recognition — the first for a Filipino — will hopefully strengthen our people’s conviction to build a nation where journalism is free, at the service of truth, goodness and justice.”

Ressa, a staunch critic of President Rodrigo Duterte’s war on drugs, is facing several criminal charges for investigating the controversial policy and his alleged use of “paid trolls” to smear his critics on social media.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

The CEO of the Rappler news website has referred to the trolls as “weaponization” of the internet.

There are at least seven cases pending against Ressa, Rappler and its management, according to her lawyers.

Meanwhile, the government is facing criticism from the public over its perceived reluctance to congratulate Ressa on her prestigious award.

Ressa received only lukewarm praise from government officials on Oct. 11, three days after the award was announced.

“It is a victory for a Filipina and we are very happy for that,” Duterte’s spokesman Harry Roque said.

Roque said that winning the prestigious award is one thing but proving her innocence in court is another.

“Of course, it is true there are individuals who feel Maria Ressa still has to clear her name before the courts,” he added.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster
Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster
Philippine prelates begin preparations for Synod of Bishops
Philippine prelates begin preparations for Synod of Bishops
Indonesia reports steep rise in mental health cases
Indonesia reports steep rise in mental health cases
Protests in Malaysia against hate-mongering Muslim cleric
Protests in Malaysia against hate-mongering Muslim cleric
Thailand urged to vaccinate migrant workers
Thailand urged to vaccinate migrant workers
Myanmar mother pines for her husband
Myanmar mother pines for her husband
Support Us

Latest News

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Dalit man beaten to death in northern India
Oct 11, 2021
Cambodian PM orders search for 'violent' Facebook poster
Oct 11, 2021
China, India lash out after deadlock in Himalayan border talks
Oct 11, 2021
Displaying cross no sign of religious conversion, says Indian court
Oct 11, 2021
Bishops congratulate first Filipino Nobel peace laureate
Oct 11, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Speaking truth to power wins Nobel recognition
Oct 11, 2021
Hong Kong now under total control of Xi Jinping's regime
Oct 11, 2021
Philippine clerical child abusers must face civil courts
Oct 11, 2021
Letter from Rome: Authenticam ironiam
Oct 11, 2021
What will life be like after the lockdown?
Oct 10, 2021

Features

Korean Catholics produce rosaries to support missionaries
Oct 11, 2021
Maria Ressa: Philippine pillar of press freedom
Oct 8, 2021
Maths replaces Masses at Vietnam church
Oct 7, 2021
Pakistan's jobless Christian youths told to stop complaining
Oct 7, 2021
Elite civil service jobs a step too far for Pakistani Catholics
Oct 6, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Colombian nun held by jihadists in Mali for over four years is now free

Columbus Christianity and Racism

Columbus, Christianity and Racism
Behind the scenes of the Synod listening to all Catholics

Behind the scenes of the Synod, listening to "all Catholics"
A shocked pope and the Churchs latest sex abuse report

A shocked pope and the Church’s latest sex abuse report
Relevance deprivation and the Cross

Relevance deprivation and the Cross
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
Mission in Asia - Contribute to help UCA News
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.