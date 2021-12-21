X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY
NEW SERIES

The Changing Face of Asian Mission
Filipino Jesuits keep up mission on island of living dead

Philippines

Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims

Death toll passes 370 as Duterte pledges aid for those affected by Super Typhoon Rai

Joseph Peter Calleja

Joseph Peter Calleja, Manila

Published: December 21, 2021 09:00 AM GMT

Updated: December 21, 2021 09:39 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'

Dec 20, 2021
2

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi

Dec 21, 2021
3

More than 300 Christian cult members arrested in China

Dec 20, 2021
4

Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines

Dec 21, 2021
5

Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre

Dec 20, 2021
6

Omicron outbreak derails Thailand's reopening plan

Dec 21, 2021
7

The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom

Dec 20, 2021
8

Rights group asks Japan to stop training Myanmar army

Dec 20, 2021
9

Indian Jesuits bid to protect Father Stan's reputation

Dec 20, 2021
10

Indonesian cardinal urges fraternity this Christmas

Dec 20, 2021
Support UCA News
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Fallen electric pylons block a road while a sign asking for food (left) is displayed along a road in Surigao City, Surigao del norte province, on Dec. 19, days after Super Typhoon Rai devastated the city. (Photo: AFP)

Catholic bishops in the Philippines have declared Christmas Day and Dec. 26 as national days of prayer and mourning for victims of Super Typhoon Rai that ravaged southern and central parts of the country late last week.

The bishops’ conference on Dec. 20 called on all dioceses to dedicate both days to those affected by the storm — one of the most powerful to hit the country — which has reportedly killed at least 375 people and displaced thousands of others.

Each diocese was also encouraged to hold a second collection at all Masses during the period for the victims.

Conference president Bishop Pablo Virgilio David of Kalookan appealed to Catholics to reconsider having “lavish” parties and instead donate what they would have spent to the typhoon victims.

“Perhaps instead of spending on a lot of lavish Christmas parties and exchanging gifts, we can put together whatever we can and contribute to relief operations,” he said in a Facebook post.

He also posted a text message from Bishop Antonieto Cabajog of Surigao, one of the worst-hit areas, describing the storm and appealing for aid.

We encourage everyone to remit all collections to Caritas Philippines that will then plan and implement our overall response

“Blinding torrential rains and howling winds no man could take standing up hammered us for more than three hours. Not only were trees uprooted and rooftops ripped from homes battered like doll-houses, electric power and all forms of communication were cut off, literally isolating us from the rest of the world,” Bishop Cabajog said.

Bishop David urged parishioners to donate to the Alay Kapwa (offering of oneself) Solidarity Fund, which is used by the Catholic Church in the Philippines in times of emergencies like natural disasters.

“We encourage everyone to remit all collections to Caritas Philippines that will then plan and implement our overall response,” he said.

As of Dec. 21, the death toll had risen to 375 with 56 still missing, according to data provided by the Philippine National Police, who also said there were 500 injuries.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

President Rodrigo Duterte has promised to give billions in aid despite the country’s ballooning debt caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Duterte promised the money would be made available by the time campaigning started for the 2022 national elections scheduled for May.

"You know, we don’t have money left. I’m not saying this so that the government won’t have to do anything anymore, but to be totally honest, when the Covid pandemic first hit, there was no spending limit,” Duterte said.

He also urged Catholics to ask clergymen if God was present and watching over those who believed in him.

"Our bad luck, all the bad things happened one after the other. I don’t know if God is still watching over us. Why don’t you ask your priest?” he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 34-year wait
Indonesian parish gets church permit after 34-year wait
Timor-Leste court gives defrocked pedophile priest 12 years
Timor-Leste court gives defrocked pedophile priest 12 years
Support Us

Latest News

Despite setbacks, Vatican editorial defends trial procedures
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar refugees await urgent UN aid in Thailand
Dec 22, 2021
Myanmar junta arrests hundreds of jade traders at markets
Dec 22, 2021
Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Bishops call for days of prayer for Philippine storm victims
Dec 21, 2021
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

Focus on Myanmar's people, not just Aung San Suu Kyi
Dec 21, 2021
Clerics get away with child abuse in the Philippines
Dec 21, 2021
Every day is Covid Christmas
Dec 21, 2021
'We are Pyongyang with better lighting'
Dec 20, 2021
Letter from Rome: Hope and despair are contagious
Dec 20, 2021

Features

Local priests relish mission in Indonesia's Bethlehem
Dec 22, 2021
India's rich-poor divide is widening
Dec 21, 2021
Papuan rebels fight a war with only bows and arrows
Dec 21, 2021
Justice eludes victims of Pakistan army school massacre
Dec 20, 2021
The lamentable state of Thai academic freedom
Dec 20, 2021
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Catholics demand a say over whos their next bishop

Catholics demand a say over who’s their next bishop
Popes World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue education work

Pope's World Day of Peace message focuses on dialogue, education, work

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions

Traditionalist Catholics furious with Rome over Old Mass restrictions
Euro president assures pope over Merry Christmas controversy

Euro president assures pope over “Merry Christmas” controversy
The First Christmas

The First Christmas
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright 2021, Union of Catholic Asian News Limited. All rights reserved. Except for any fair dealing permitted under the Hong Kong Copyright Ordinance, no part of this publication may be reproduced by any means without prior permission.