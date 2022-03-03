X
News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
Sign Up for UCA Newsletter
Sign Up for Newsletter
UCA News
UCA News
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

Sri Lanka

Bishops and priests join protesting Sri Lankan fishers

Government warned against destruction of livelihoods along with the sea, coast and marine life due to environmental threats

UCA News reporter, Negombo

UCA News reporter, Negombo

Published: March 03, 2022 10:05 AM GMT

Updated: March 03, 2022 11:37 AM GMT

Make a Contribution
Trending
1

Boy dies after 'beating' by Indonesian soldiers

Feb 28, 2022
2

A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong

Mar 2, 2022
3

Christians need more sins

Feb 28, 2022
4

Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery

Mar 2, 2022
5

As in 1939, the world is at a dangerous turning point

Mar 1, 2022
6

Cambodia closes more than 550 independent schools

Mar 2, 2022
7

Duterte: 'I did my job and did not do anything bad'

Feb 28, 2022
8

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing newspaper attacks Cardinal Zen

Mar 2, 2022
9

Myanmar backs Russian invasion as ASEAN urges peace talks

Feb 28, 2022
10

No ASEAN country ranked free in global index

Feb 28, 2022
Support UCA News
Bishops and priests join protesting Sri Lankan fishers

Bishops and priests walk with fisher people protesting the destruction of their livelihoods along with the coast and the sea in Negombo, Sri Lanka, on March 3. (Photo: UCA News)

Bishops and priests joined fisher people in Sri Lanka on March 3 to demand protection of their livelihoods from destructive development projects that were harming the coast and the sea.

Sebastian Fernando, a leader of local fishers, said: “The sea bed has been eroding for years. The people are constantly complaining but the authorities have not paid attention to their demand for a permanent solution.”

He said the sand being pumped to fill the east and west jetties of Colombo port was having a huge impact on fishing in the country. Seaweed and ornamental fish are greatly affected.

“The disaster-struck X-press Pearl ship also caused great damage to our marine environment but fishermen did not receive fair compensation,” said Fernando, referring to the environmental disaster unleashed by a cargo ship carrying chemicals that caught fire off the coast of Sri Lanka in May 2021.

Several containers have washed ashore from the X-press Pearl and nitrogen oxides have been released into the air and sea in large quantities, exposing the island nation to acid rain in the future, say experts.

Environmentalists have warned that the chemicals inside the containers could enter the seawater and pose a threat to the marine life system in the short and long term.

There is no way for fishermen and their families to survive now. We do not have the financial strength to send our children to school now

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has repeatedly urged the government to compensate fishing families for their loss of livelihood and restore the environment.

The prelates and religious men and women joined the fisher folk from various parishes in Negombo on the west coast, joining them in raising slogans and holding placards highlighting their demands.

A large police force accompanied protesters as they walked the streets, leading to heated arguments when they tried to stop them from proceeding on their protest route.

The fisher folk raised slogans against the increase in the price of fishing equipment and fuel. “Oil prices are also taxed. No oil to go to the sea. Our children are in hunger,” they shouted.

Related News
Thank you. You are now signed up to Daily newsletter

Rohini Peiris, who accompanied a fisher women’s group, said that their men were no longer able to fish daily due to the increase in fuel prices.

"There is no way for fishermen and their families to survive now. We do not have the financial strength to send our children to school now," she said.

Bishop J.D. Anthony, auxiliary bishop of Colombo, urged the government to resolve the issues being raised by fishermen as soon as possible.

"Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith has informed us to be with the fishermen at this moment," he said.

SHARE YOUR COMMENTS
×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.

Also Read

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Indian probe against Mother Teresa nuns falls apart
Indian probe against Mother Teresa nuns falls apart
Indian police slow to act in pastor assault case
Indian police slow to act in pastor assault case
Indian state issues identity cards to thousands from Myanmar
Indian state issues identity cards to thousands from Myanmar
Indian Christians form human chain to oppose anti-conversion bill
Indian Christians form human chain to oppose anti-conversion bill
Support Us

Latest News

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Asian Catholics pray for peace in Ukraine
Mar 4, 2022
At least 30 dead, 56 wounded in northwest Pakistan mosque blast
Mar 4, 2022
What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Timor-Leste poll candidates told not to politicize Church
Mar 4, 2022
Pakistani activists reject 'another Islamic body'
Mar 4, 2022
UCA News Podcast

Commentary

What’s behind Japan's offer to take in Ukrainian refugees
Mar 4, 2022
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a war with no end
Mar 3, 2022
Better to take refuge in the Lord than trust princes
Mar 3, 2022
Reliving Christ's Paschal Mystery
Mar 2, 2022
China tightens grip on Hong Kong's education system
Mar 1, 2022

Features

'Woven air': Bangladesh revives elite forgotten fabric
Mar 4, 2022
Papal call for human fraternity gains momentum
Mar 4, 2022
A karate trainer's journey of faith in Hong Kong
Mar 2, 2022
Indian PM's party keen to retain power in Christian stronghold
Mar 1, 2022
Desperate Afghans resort to selling kidneys to feed families
Feb 28, 2022
From Our Partner
La Croix International
Being ruthlessly honest Am I to believe that all that suffering is willed by a loving God

Being ruthlessly honest: Am I to believe that all that suffering is willed by a loving God?
Vatican takes weapons of the spirit to the front lines

Vatican takes “weapons of the spirit” to the front lines
Pope Francis to visit DR Congo South Sudan in July

Pope Francis to visit DR Congo, South Sudan in July

Chinese media accuses Cardinal Zen of inciting prodemocracy protests in Hong Kong

Chinese media accuses Cardinal Zen of inciting pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong
Kyivs coveted artistic and architectural heritage under threat

Kyiv’s coveted artistic and architectural heritage under threat
UCAN Ad
slavery-in-asia
 
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.