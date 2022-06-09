News Features Commentary Series Specials Video Stories UCA News Podcast PODCAST ASIA THIS WEEK
UCA News
Contribute
Support UCA News

Contribute to help our mission
UCA News China
UCA News Podcast
ASIAN CATHOLIC DIOCESES DIRECTORY

South Korea

Bishops advance sainthood cause of Korean War martyrs

A bishop and 80 fellow Catholics were martyred by communists during the conflict

Bishop Francis Hong Yong-ho is among 81 martyrs of the Korean War on the path to sainthood

Bishop Francis Hong Yong-ho is among 81 martyrs of the Korean War on the path to sainthood. (Photo: Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea)

UCA News reporter

By UCA News reporter

Published: June 09, 2022 06:57 AM GMT

Updated: June 09, 2022 07:11 AM GMT

Bishops in South Korea have moved ahead to pursue the canonization of 81 Catholics including priests, religious and laypeople who were martyred by communist forces during the Korean War.

The Special Episcopal Commission to Promote Beatification and Canonization held its closing session for preliminary examination of 81 Servants of God — the title accorded to individuals as the first step toward canonization — in capital Seoul on June 7, according to a notice from the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea (CBCK).

The bishops agreed that the candidates were “witnesses of modern and contemporary faith” of the Korean Church.

Sainthood candidates include Bishop Francis Hong Yong-ho of Pyongyang, 49 priests, seven religious and 23 laymen who were tortured and killed by the communists before and after the Korean War (1950-53).

The martyrs included some foreign missionaries like American Maryknoll missionary Monsignor Patrick James Byrne (1888-1950), the apostolic delegate to Korea.

The CBCK says the preliminary examination of data and research materials began on Feb. 22, 2017, and 25 sessions were held until May 13 this year. The committee has preserved all data and documents in English translations to be submitted to the Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints.

In 2014, the martyrs were declared Servants of God, marking the official beginning of diocesan and national phases of the canonization process  

Witnesses and experts who attended the concluding session included Archbishop Peter Chung Soon-taick of Seoul, Bishop Peter Lee Ki-heon of Uijeongbu and Bishop Mathias Ri long-hoon, chairman of the CBCK.  

During their spring meeting in 2008, Korean bishops agreed to advance the cause of canonization for 81 candidates who testified their faith amid brutal persecution.

The bishops in their respective dioceses carried out research and collected data and documents on the candidates as the martyrs hailed from dioceses including Seoul, Gwangju, Jeju, Suwon, Incheon, Chuncheon and Pyongyang. More than half the martyrs (46) were from Seoul Archdiocese.

In 2013, Korean bishops entrusted Seoul Archdiocese with the jurisdiction for preliminary investigation. In 2014, the martyrs were declared Servants of God, marking the official beginning of diocesan and national phases of the canonization process.

The progress comes months after the state-run Truth and Reconciliation Commission released a report that found more than 1,100 Christians including Bishop Hong were massacred for their faith by North Korean forces during the Korean War.

In 2014, when the Vatican accepted the bishop as a Servant of God, he became the first candidate for sainthood from North Korea

The state commission said the massacres could have stemmed from the North's policy of defining Christianity as “an impure force” that warranted oppression.

Bishop Hong, the first bishop of Pyongyang, was imprisoned in 1949 by the communists and later disappeared. He was then 43.

Until 2013, the Vatican’s official yearbook mentioned Bishop Hong as head of the Church in Pyongyang who was “missing.”

In 2014, when the Vatican accepted the bishop as a Servant of God, he became the first candidate for sainthood from North Korea.  

Bishop Hong was born in 1906 and ordained a priest in 1933 when Korea was under Japanese occupation. He was ordained a bishop in 1944 to lead the Apostolic Vicariate of Pyongyang.

comment

Share your comments

Latest News

Message of Pope Francis is echoed by Korean pop singers Message of Pope Francis is echoed by Korean pop singers
Check rocketing price of rice, monk tells Sri Lankan govt Check rocketing price of rice, monk tells Sri Lankan govt
Research shows confusing demographics of Pakistan minorities Research shows confusing demographics of Pakistan minorities
Filipino senator risks church anger with contraception call Filipino senator risks church anger with contraception call
Myanmar junta accused of 'gradual destruction' of Rohingya Myanmar junta accused of 'gradual destruction' of Rohingya
Indonesia invites pope to visit Muslim-majority country Indonesia invites pope to visit Muslim-majority country
donateads_new
newlettersign

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Read articles from La Croix International

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Vatican remains silent over its suspension of French ordinations

Officials in Rome refuse to say why the Holy See stopped the bishop of a southern French diocese from ordaining priests and deacons at the end of this month

×
SHARE YOUR COMMENTS

Can't read the image? click here to refresh.

Commenting Guidelines
UCA News monitors the content of the comments and reserves the right to remove posts that contains abusive, offensive, racist, threatening or harassing comments or personal attacks of any kind.
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News Catholic Dioceses in Asia
UCA News
Help
UCA News
Support Asia's largest network of Catholic journalists and editors
Contribute Get Rewarded
Contact Us: [email protected]
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
South Asia
India
Pakistan
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Nepal
Social Justice
Overcoming Inequality
Women
Environment
Children
Politics
Southeast Asia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Philippines
East Timor
Brunei
Cambodia
Laos
Myanmar
Thailand
Vietnam
East Asia
China
Mongolia
South Korea
Japan
Hong Kong
Taiwan
Macau
Church & Society
Education
Health
Religion
Culture
Features
Commentary
Series
Video Stories
Podcast
Catholic Dioceses in Asia
Our Voices
About us
Contact us
Mission
Products & Services
Privacy Policy
Specials
Announcement
Sign Up for UCA Newsletters
Support UCA News
Terms & Conditions
© Copyright Union of Catholic Asian News. All rights reserved. No part of this publication may be reproduced without prior permission.